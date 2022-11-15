PITTSBURGH — The few snow showers we have seen today will taper off tonight as high pressure builds in tonight to allow for a dry day on Monday. Our next system arrives Tuesday afternoon to bring rain showers to the area. We could see a few flakes mix in early, but this looks to be mostly rain for us. We then will see some lake effect snow showers Wednesday through Friday as we remain mostly in the 30s.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO