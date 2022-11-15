Read full article on original website
Glowland Christmas festival to begin Nov. 18
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The months-long winter festival, Glowland, kicks off in Schenley Plaza on Friday, Nov. 18.It will feature art, live music, and illuminations throughout Oakland.There will even be an interactive art installation that's a twist on the classic seesaw.
pittsburghmagazine.com
History Comes Alive With These Luxury Downtown Condos in Pittsburgh
The Carlyle is among the most beautifully renovated condos in the city of Pittsburgh. With its curved edge corner at the intersection of Fourth and Wood streets, Downtown, the neoclassical, gray granite building still cuts a striking figure more than 100 years after it was built in 1906. Designed by noted architect Benno Janssen of MacClure & Spahr for Union National Bank, the building originally was one of the anchor institutions of what was then Pittsburgh’s Financial District.
wtae.com
Road closures announced for Pittsburgh's Light Up Night
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced Tuesday the roads that will be closed for the weekend's Light Up Night celebrations. This includes the Holiday "Grand Opening" celebration on Friday as well as Highmark Light Up Night on Saturday in Downtown. The announcement included the following closures:. Friday 11/18...
pghcitypaper.com
A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years
Gabriel Fontana has been hammering, stitching, and buffing shoes for nearly 75 years. He was 35 and a recent Italian emigrant when he took over his brother-in-law’s Forbes Avenue shoe repair store in the 1970s. Back then, times were good for the trade he’d honed since boyhood. “It...
Phipps’ holiday show returns
PITTSBURGH — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden opens Nov. 18. This year’s Winter Flower Show theme is arctic adventure and features new displays of holiday trees, topiaries, props and floral displays, including amaryllis, orchids and more than 1,600 poinsettias, according to Phipps.
nextpittsburgh.com
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
First ride of its kind in U.S. coming to Kennywood in 2023
A new ride is coming to Kennywood in 2023 and it’s unlike anything else in the United States. “Spinvasion” will be the centerpiece of a revamped alien themed, section of the park called “Area 412”.
pghcitypaper.com
What would I tell a Black woman about moving to Pittsburgh?
Editor’s note: This marks the last column from contributor Tereneh Idia, who has been an invaluable voice at the Pittsburgh City Paper over the past few years. We here at the paper wish her all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for all of her hard work and insight.
butlerradio.com
Butler Downtown Readying For Yearly Celebration
Butler Downtown will recognize those who put the city in a positive light over the past year at an event planned for later this week. The group’s free annual celebration will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Butler’s Grand Ballroom on South Main Street in Butler, where the group will present awards including: Volunteer of the Year, Small Business of the Year, and Economic Impact Award.
pghcitypaper.com
"My daddy saw Dan Marino": Rock songs about famous Pittsburghers
Pittsburgh pops up in a lot of music, and not just from native acts like Wiz Khalifa and the late Mac Miller. While the city itself has appeared in songs from "Living in American" by James Brown to “Ode To Pittsburgh” By Loudon Wainwright III, some musicians have focused specifically on celebrities from the area. Pittsburgh City Paper found a few rock songs that pay tribute to artists, actors, and, in one instance, a famous football player who grew up here.
tablemagazine.com
Rivers Casino Prepares for the Holiday Season
The perfect holiday menu: food, music and fun—all under one roof. On Thanksgiving Day, Martorano’s Prime, the Italian-American steakhouse concept by celebrity cook Steve Martorano will offer a special three-course meal for guests from 5-11 p.m. for $70. Menu items include Pasta e Fagioli as a starter; Roast Turkey served with sauteed green beans, orecchiette four-cheese macaroni, and Italian stuffing with pancetta as the main course; and Affogato served with vanilla gelato as dessert—plus pumpkin cake and chocolate cake.
wtae.com
Grab a jacket and sunglasses for Monday
PITTSBURGH — The few snow showers we have seen today will taper off tonight as high pressure builds in tonight to allow for a dry day on Monday. Our next system arrives Tuesday afternoon to bring rain showers to the area. We could see a few flakes mix in early, but this looks to be mostly rain for us. We then will see some lake effect snow showers Wednesday through Friday as we remain mostly in the 30s.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Pancake breakfast, bingos, pierogi sale
• St. James Church, New Alexandria, will have all-day Eucharistic adoration Nov. 21 for the memorial of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the church, 306 St. James Lane. Mass will be celebrated at 8 a.m. and adoration will continue from 8:30 a.m. until benediction at 6 p.m. A children’s Eucharistic hour will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Parents are welcome to stay with children. Details: 724-668-2829.
Crafton Heights woman thanks Channel 11 viewers after outpouring of donations
Christmas has come early for Jill Cole and her daughter after several good Samaritans paid it forward this holiday season in a big way. Last week, Channel 11 shared the story of a thief stealing Cole’s outdoor Christmas tree, several of her daughter’s toys, and other items from their Crafton Heights home, costing Cole at least $1,000.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Saffron
This handsome rabbit will make your heart sing! Saffron came to Animal Friends at the end of June as a transfer from another organization. Our staff and volunteers are helping him overcome his shyness by getting to know him at his own pace. He is a curious boy, so you can easily interest him with an enrichment toy filled with tasty hay or treat him with leafy greens.
Allegheny County opens winter shelter for homeless in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The winter shelter for those experiencing homelessness will open at 7 p.m. today, the Allegheny County Department of Human Services announced. The seasonal, low-barrier shelter will open temporarily to provide cold weather shelter while Second Avenue Commons goes through final inspections for its occupancy permits, according to a news release.
knightkrier.com
German Club takes on Hofbrauhaus
On October 27, Norwin High School’s German Club went on their first trip in over 3 years. The club traveled to the Hofbrauhaus in Pittsburgh. In total, about 40 students attended the restaurant with teacher-chaperone David Street. Students chose what they wanted to try from Hofbrauhaus’ extensive menu, such...
macaronikid.com
Kids Eat Free at Dee Jay’s BBQ Ribs & Grille in Bridgeville
What’s better than kids eating free on Tuesdays? How about kids eating free on Monday’s AND Tuesday’s at Dee Jay’s BBQ Ribs & Grille in Bridgeville?!. If you’ve ever made the trip to Weirton for Dee Jay’s famous ribs, you’re probably as psyched as we are that they opened a second location in Pittsburgh at Great Southern Shopping Center in Bridgeville.
Branch cuts slow for second straight month, but Pennsylvania and PNC still active
PITTSBURGH — U.S. banks pruned 159 branches and opened 73 in September, resulting in 86 net closures, according to recently released S&P Global Market Intelligence data. That marks two consecutive months with final cuts under 90, notably lower than the trailing-12-month average of 207 net closures. Pennsylvania ranked fifth...
wtae.com
VIDEO: Deer caught in head-to-head matchup
A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
