ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

Archaeologists Discover 4,300-Foot-Long Tunnel Under Ancient Egyptian Temple

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered an underground tunnel at Taposiris Magna, a temple dedicated to Osiris, the god of death. Kathleen Martinez, an archaeologist with the University of San Domingo, located the 6.5-foot-tall, 4,300-foot-long tunnel roughly 43 feet underground at the temple, which is situated west of the ancient city of Alexandria. She also found two Ptolemaic-era alabaster statues and several ceramic vessels and pots, reports Artnet’s Sarah Cascone.
CNET

NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away

NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
Daily Mail

Queueing up for death: Nazi guards' photos of Auschwitz victims being sent for execution and the piles of possessions they left behind go on display in chilling new exhibition

Faces etched with fear; mothers holding their children close; piles of possessions giving a hint to the horrific fate of the arrivals. Now, some of the photos of thousands of Hungarian Jewish men, women and children after arriving at Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 1944 have gone on in display in a new exhibition.
CBS News

Newly discovered photos show horror of Nazi's Kristallnacht rampage up close

Jerusalem — Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday. One shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer smashes a storefront window. In another, brownshirts carry heaps of Jewish books, presumably for burning. Another image shows a Nazi officer splashing gasoline on the pews of a synagogue before it's set alight.
DOPE Quick Reads

65 years ago, Russia launched a dog into space knowing she would die- The Husky was the 1st animal to orbit Earth

Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]
LiveScience

What did King Tut look like?

Egyptologists studying King Tutankhamun are piecing together what he may have looked like based on the remains of his mummy, personal artifacts, pharaoh portraits and figurines of his likeness.
Smithonian

Scientists Reconstruct Face of 19th-Century Man Accused of Being a Vampire

In 1990, children playing in Griswold, Connecticut, stumbled upon an unmarked cemetery. When archaeologists started investigating, one grave stood out. Inside, a 19th-century man’s femur bones had been removed and crossed over his chest. As Smithsonian magazine’s Abigail Tucker reported in 2012, this arrangement indicates that locals may have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD

Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
sciencealert.com

85 Years After It Was Abandoned, Explorers Find a Historic Cache of Camera Gear

In 1937, legendary aerial photographer and cartographer Bradford Washburn abandoned hundreds of pounds of camera gear, surveying equipment, and supplies when he ran into bad weather while exploring Canada's frigid Yukon region. In August, 85 years later, a team of scientists and professional mountain explorers discovered the long-lost historic cache...

Comments / 0

Community Policy