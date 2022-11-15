Read full article on original website
Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered an underground tunnel at Taposiris Magna, a temple dedicated to Osiris, the god of death. Kathleen Martinez, an archaeologist with the University of San Domingo, located the 6.5-foot-tall, 4,300-foot-long tunnel roughly 43 feet underground at the temple, which is situated west of the ancient city of Alexandria. She also found two Ptolemaic-era alabaster statues and several ceramic vessels and pots, reports Artnet’s Sarah Cascone.
Archaeologists in Crete have discovered an ancient Roman odeon that might have been used for events such as lectures, musical contests and city council meetings.
Archaeologists in Egypt excavating beneath an ancient temple have discovered a tunnel that carried water to thousands of people during its heyday.
The tunnel is near to the Taposiris Magna temple, which was previously found to contain coins with the images and name of Cleopatra on them.
Image byPeter Carl Geissler, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Two thousand years ago Holy scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, came to be known to humanity, which tells all about Jesus Christ, but there are some bible mysteries that probably never be solved.
The identity of an Egyptian mummy has baffled archaeologists for centuries. Now they know what she may have looked like.
The structure made of waste plastic is in the Egyptian desert and is 32 feet high - nearly a tenth of the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza.
A TIME traveller who claims to be from the year 3,000 has revealed the exact month the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. A TikTok user, who calls himself "Time Traveller 3000", claimed three major events will be happening in the next few months - and the first is very soon.
During the early days of the Second World War, Japan was on a rampage in the Pacific seizing islands and atolls including Wake Island. Lying around 2000 miles west of Hawaii, Wake Island was considered strategically important to American defenses in the Pacific Theatre.
NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.
Faces etched with fear; mothers holding their children close; piles of possessions giving a hint to the horrific fate of the arrivals. Now, some of the photos of thousands of Hungarian Jewish men, women and children after arriving at Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 1944 have gone on in display in a new exhibition.
Jerusalem — Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday. One shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer smashes a storefront window. In another, brownshirts carry heaps of Jewish books, presumably for burning. Another image shows a Nazi officer splashing gasoline on the pews of a synagogue before it's set alight.
Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]
Italian archaeologists have uncovered several 2,000-year-old bronze statues from pre-Roman times in a Tuscan thermal spring, calling it an "exceptional find," The Italian Culture Ministry announced Tuesday. The discovery was made as experts explored a sacred basin in San Casciano dei Bagni near Siena as part of the campaign to...
Egyptologists studying King Tutankhamun are piecing together what he may have looked like based on the remains of his mummy, personal artifacts, pharaoh portraits and figurines of his likeness.
In 1990, children playing in Griswold, Connecticut, stumbled upon an unmarked cemetery. When archaeologists started investigating, one grave stood out. Inside, a 19th-century man’s femur bones had been removed and crossed over his chest. As Smithsonian magazine’s Abigail Tucker reported in 2012, this arrangement indicates that locals may have...
Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
GIZA, Egypt — A century after the discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb made headlines around the world, in the sweltering desert heat just outside Cairo, a small team is still making new finds in ancient Egypt. Digging layer by layer at the Saqqara site in Giza, moving earth one bucket...
In 1937, legendary aerial photographer and cartographer Bradford Washburn abandoned hundreds of pounds of camera gear, surveying equipment, and supplies when he ran into bad weather while exploring Canada's frigid Yukon region. In August, 85 years later, a team of scientists and professional mountain explorers discovered the long-lost historic cache...
