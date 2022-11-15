Read full article on original website
Former President Donald Trump criticizes DOJ investigations, special counsel announcement
WASHINGTON -- Former President Donald Trump didn't hold back his words against the Department of Justice after a special counsel was appointed to oversee two investigations involving him. The former president criticized the announcement during a speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort, saying the investigations are politically motivated and an abuse...
What to know about Hakeem Jeffries, Pelosi's likely successor as House Democratic leader
The speaker will step down in the new Congress. -- Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek reelection as leader of the House Democrats at the start of the next Congress, when fellow California Rep. Kevin McCarthy succeeds her as speaker and Republicans take the majority. "For me,...
Biden admin asks Supreme Court to let student loan forgiveness program continue
After a significant loss in the courts earlier this week, the Biden administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on its fight to keep its student loan relief program alive. The program, which aimed to relieve between $10,000 and $20,000 in student loans for borrowers who make...
