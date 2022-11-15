Read full article on original website
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
FOX Sports
Wild take on the Penguins in a non-conference matchup
Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-6-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in a non-conference matchup. Minnesota is 7-6-2 overall and 2-4-1 at home. The Wild have a 2-3-1 record in games their opponents commit...
Penguins Grades: F’s For Many in 5-2 Loss to Toronto (+)
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray made several very good saves in the second period. The Pittsburgh Penguins largely didn’t challenge him in the first or third. After a brief season turnaround, the Penguins have again lost two in a row and they now have more losses (7) than wins (6) this season.
Penguins vs. Wild, Game 17: Lines, Notes and How to Watch
ST. PAUL — The dark and snowy Minnesota nights are a fitting stop for the current Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3) season. The Penguins are mired in a dark slump with just two wins in their last 11 games. Coach Mike Sullivan shuffled his top lines on Wednesday at practice in another attempt to jumpstart his team’s season. The Minnesota Wild (7-7-1) are also scuffling and outside the playoff seedings in the Western Conference. The teams will face off Thursday at the XCEL Energy Center.
Detroit News
Red Wings have opportunity to reverse road struggles next three games
Little Caesars Arena has been more than pleasant for the Red Wings, as home games normally should be for teams. Going on the road and having success, though, that's been something the Wings haven't been able to do very often thus far. But there's opportunity these next three road games...
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: What the Pens are Missing
The Pittsburgh Penguins lost their second in a row and three-game points streak game to a screeching halt when the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Penguins 5-2. Get the Dave Molinari Penguins’ postgame recap here. And here is my analysis of the game. Penguins analysis. While we didn’t offer...
Devils’ Martin Brodeur knew goalie Vitek Vanecek would be successful ‘if given a chance’
Martin Brodeur was frustrated. The legendary Devils goalie turned front office executive watched his team cycle through seven different netminders in the 2021-22 season, which tanked their record to 27-46-9 and further emphasized their main issue between the pipes.
Golf Digest
'We suck': John Tortorella delivers first signature in-game interview as Flyers coach, is all the way back
Ahhh, the in-game interview. A completely useless endeavor that no one has ever asked for, not coaches, not players, hell, not even fans. It makes you wonder why they even bother at all. Did you notice when they started doing them in the freaking dugout during the MLB Playoffs? The one sport you could mostly escape them, now you no longer can.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Defense Should’ve Been Addressed Months Ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a new media darling, Jordie Benn. The veteran defenseman has been getting all the gushing attention after making a few excellent defensive plays during a recent win. That’s right, a 35-year-old, injury-plagued, well-travelled player who makes the league minimum is the guy making the big plays for a highly skilled team that is supposed to be a Stanley Cup favourite. But unfortunately, there is something wrong with this picture, and it should’ve been corrected in the offseason.
New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs odds, picks and predictions
The New Jersey Devils (13-3-0) and Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3) meet Thursday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Devils vs. Maple Leafs odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Devils...
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs host the Devils after Bunting's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the New Jersey Devils after Michael Bunting scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Toronto is 6-2-1 in...
Yardbarker
Matt Murray Made Timely Saves, Showing Why he Might be Worth the Maple Leafs’ Bet
PITTSBURGH — It was looking like it could be one of those games. Early in the second period, Michael Bunting scored the first of his two goals just 11 seconds into frame to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-0 lead. It was the first time the Leafs have had a lead that large so early in a game this season.
NHL
Woman in hockey: Emilie Castonguay
Canucks assistant general manager discusses career advice, special musical talent. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Vancouver Canucks assistant general manager Emilie Castonguay:. Name: Emilie Castonguay. Title: Assistant general...
FOX Sports
Kraken and Rangers face off in non-conference matchup
New York Rangers (8-6-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken and the New York Rangers square off in an out-of-conference matchup. Seattle is 8-5-3 overall and 3-4-2 at home. The Kraken have allowed 45 goals while scoring...
