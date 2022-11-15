ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild take on the Penguins in a non-conference matchup

Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-6-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in a non-conference matchup. Minnesota is 7-6-2 overall and 2-4-1 at home. The Wild have a 2-3-1 record in games their opponents commit...
Penguins vs. Wild, Game 17: Lines, Notes and How to Watch

ST. PAUL — The dark and snowy Minnesota nights are a fitting stop for the current Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3) season. The Penguins are mired in a dark slump with just two wins in their last 11 games. Coach Mike Sullivan shuffled his top lines on Wednesday at practice in another attempt to jumpstart his team’s season. The Minnesota Wild (7-7-1) are also scuffling and outside the playoff seedings in the Western Conference. The teams will face off Thursday at the XCEL Energy Center.
Red Wings have opportunity to reverse road struggles next three games

Little Caesars Arena has been more than pleasant for the Red Wings, as home games normally should be for teams. Going on the road and having success, though, that's been something the Wings haven't been able to do very often thus far. But there's opportunity these next three road games...
Maple Leafs Defense Should’ve Been Addressed Months Ago

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a new media darling, Jordie Benn. The veteran defenseman has been getting all the gushing attention after making a few excellent defensive plays during a recent win. That’s right, a 35-year-old, injury-plagued, well-travelled player who makes the league minimum is the guy making the big plays for a highly skilled team that is supposed to be a Stanley Cup favourite. But unfortunately, there is something wrong with this picture, and it should’ve been corrected in the offseason.
Maple Leafs host the Devils after Bunting's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the New Jersey Devils after Michael Bunting scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Toronto is 6-2-1 in...
Matt Murray Made Timely Saves, Showing Why he Might be Worth the Maple Leafs’ Bet

PITTSBURGH — It was looking like it could be one of those games. Early in the second period, Michael Bunting scored the first of his two goals just 11 seconds into frame to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-0 lead. It was the first time the Leafs have had a lead that large so early in a game this season.
Woman in hockey: Emilie Castonguay

Canucks assistant general manager discusses career advice, special musical talent. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Vancouver Canucks assistant general manager Emilie Castonguay:. Name: Emilie Castonguay. Title: Assistant general...
Kraken and Rangers face off in non-conference matchup

New York Rangers (8-6-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken and the New York Rangers square off in an out-of-conference matchup. Seattle is 8-5-3 overall and 3-4-2 at home. The Kraken have allowed 45 goals while scoring...
