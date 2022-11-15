Read full article on original website
Related
Sixers' Tyrese Maxey to undergo MRI after injuring left foot
Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey will undergo an MRI after exiting Friday night's game against the Bucks with a left foot injury, sources told ESPN.
Report: Tyrese Maxey Set For MRI After 76ers Star Exits Early vs. Bucks
The standout guard was ruled out after sustaining an injury in the first half.
iheart.com
Eagles Adding Former Pro Bowler: Report
The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly reached an agreement with two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (November 16). "Two-time Pro-Bowl DT Linval Joseph, the former [New York] Giants’ second-round pick who also played for the [Minnesota] Vikings...
Comments / 0