arkansastechnews.com
International Pairing to Offer Concert at Arkansas Tech
Vesna Duo will perform a concert at Arkansas Tech University on Monday, Nov. 21. The show, which is presented by the ATU Department of Music, will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Witherspoon Auditorium, 407 West Q Street in Russellville. Admission will be free and open to the public. Dr. Liana...
arkansastechnews.com
ATU Faculty and Staff to Celebrate Holidays Dec. 6
The 2022 Arkansas Tech University faculty and staff holiday party for the Russellville campus is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6. The festivities will begin at 3:30 p.m. in Chambers Cafeteria West Dining Room. Refreshments will be served. Faculty and staff are encouraged to wear their favorite ugly holiday sweater and...
arkansastechnews.com
Feast of Carols Scheduled for December 4
Students from the Arkansas Tech University Department of Music will perform the 21st Feast of Carols concert at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Admission to the performance at Witherspoon Auditorium, 407 West Q Street in Russellville, will be free and open to the public. Dr. Christopher Harris, assistant professor...
arkansastechnews.com
Information About Final Exams and Commencement
The fall 2022 semester at Arkansas Tech University is drawing to a close. Final examinations are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30, through Tuesday, Dec. 6, on the ATU campuses in Russellville and Ozark. The fall 2022 final exams schedule for ATU students in Russellville is available at www.atu.edu/academics/docs/Fall%202022%20Final%20Exam%20Schedule.pdf. The ATU-Ozark...
arkansastechnews.com
Pendergraft Library Extends Hours During Finals
Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center will be open for 62 consecutive hours in order to assist Arkansas Tech University students in their preparation for fall 2022 semester final examinations. The library will be open from 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, through 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. RPL will close...
arkansastechnews.com
“Influences and Expressions” Concert Sunday at ATU
A world premiere performance. A piece that blends the worlds of classical and Black music. A spotlight for a new faculty member. A fond farewell to a retiring faculty member. It’s all part of the program for “Influences and Expressions,” a concert by the Arkansas Tech University Symphonic Wind Ensemble scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Admission to Witherspoon Auditorium, 407 West Q Street in Russellville, will be free and open to the public.
arkansastechnews.com
Salaam Advises Future Teachers to Remain Authentic
For her first speaking appearance as the 2023 Arkansas teacher of the year, Capri Salaam returned to the place that took her in as a non-traditional student and provided her with access to a career in education. Salaam served as keynote speaker for the Educators Rising Region 1 conference at...
arkansastechnews.com
Fall Dinner Series Concludes Thursday
The fall 2022 Williamson Hall Dining Room dinner series is going out with a BBQ. A variety of smoked meats will be featured when the ATU hospitality administration program serves its final meal of the semester on Thursday, Nov. 17. Reservation times for the dinner are available from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Meals are prepared and served by students and faculty in the ATU hospitality administration program.
arkansastechnews.com
A Conversation About “Influences and Expressions”
The Arkansas Tech University Symphonic Wind Ensemble will host a concert entitled “Influences and Expressions” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Witherspoon Auditorium. Admission will be free and open to the public. Composers Dr. Ksenija Komljenović and Katahj Copley joined ATU music faculty members Dr. Daniel A....
arkansastechnews.com
WWII Veteran to Speak at ATU November 21
Foster C. “Jock” Davis will offer his reflections on World War II during a special edition of the Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center Second Monday Author Series on Nov. 21. The program will begin at 7 p.m. in room 300B of Pendergraft Library and Technology Center, which...
ucanews.live
Students arrested for trans rights protest at school board meeting
Three UCA students were arrested Nov. 8 during a demonstration at a Conway School Board meeting, and Conway High School cracked down on student protests that involved a walkout earlier in the day. The three UCA students were arrested for trespassing and refusal to disperse after chanting and refusing to...
Votes still coming in Faulkner County race
FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — Election Day may be over and the voting machines put away, but the work isn't over yet— not until every last vote is counted. "We go until after Election Day," said Laura Wiles, Election Coordinator for Faulkner County. "We do everything to get an election ready for voters in Faulkner County."
Arkansas House District 56 race decided by a narrow margin of 10 votes
One midterm race in Arkansas came down to an incredibly narrow margin.
hotsprings.org
The OAK room & bar | Almond Crusted Rainbow Trout - FeastMode! Hot Springs
We're visiting Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort to see what's cooking in the newly opened OAK room & bar!. Oaklawn has unveiled a variety of new features and attractions to their resort and the OAK room & bar is the latest installment, offering upscale dining in an elegant atmosphere. In this episode of Feast Mode, Chef Aaron Lyons shows us how he prepares the popular Almond Crusted Rainbow Trout.
KYTV
Wrong way driver, passenger killed in northwest Arkansas crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ark., Mo. (KY3) - A man and woman died in a head-on crash in Madison County, Ark. late Monday night. A report by Arkansas State Police states a pickup was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 412, when it crashed into the front of a westbound tractor trailer.
KTLO
Woman killed when vehicle collides with 18-wheeler
A Van Buren County woman was killed when her vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler Monday afternoon in Searcy County. Forty-seven-year-old Julie Jackson of Dennard was pronounced dead, and the driver of the 18-wheeler, Deandra Robinson of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was transported to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison with injuries.
Garland County sheriff investigating shooting death
Garland County deputies are investigating a shooting death Tuesday morning.
Four arrested in Arkansas after stealing guns, vehicles from multiple cities
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested four people in connection to a string of crimes that happened between Fort Smith and Little Rock during early November. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, four males were involved in the theft of Toyota Camry in Paris, Arkansas. This...
Kait 8
Arkansas-based coffee company to invest $90 million in new plant, posts loss of $13M
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Westrock Coffee based out of Little Rock posted a net loss of $13.018 million but saw a 27% increase in third-quarter sales. The company is investing another $90 million to expand its extract and ready-to-drink plant in Conway. According to Talk Business and Politics, third-quarter...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
HHS Office for Civil Rights resolves disability case with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
The Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has entered into a Voluntary Resolution Agreement with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs after the latter was accused of not providing hearing aids to a patient, OCR has said. The agreement resolves a complaint filed with...
