Russellville, AR

arkansastechnews.com

International Pairing to Offer Concert at Arkansas Tech

Vesna Duo will perform a concert at Arkansas Tech University on Monday, Nov. 21. The show, which is presented by the ATU Department of Music, will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Witherspoon Auditorium, 407 West Q Street in Russellville. Admission will be free and open to the public. Dr. Liana...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

ATU Faculty and Staff to Celebrate Holidays Dec. 6

The 2022 Arkansas Tech University faculty and staff holiday party for the Russellville campus is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6. The festivities will begin at 3:30 p.m. in Chambers Cafeteria West Dining Room. Refreshments will be served. Faculty and staff are encouraged to wear their favorite ugly holiday sweater and...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Feast of Carols Scheduled for December 4

Students from the Arkansas Tech University Department of Music will perform the 21st Feast of Carols concert at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Admission to the performance at Witherspoon Auditorium, 407 West Q Street in Russellville, will be free and open to the public. Dr. Christopher Harris, assistant professor...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Information About Final Exams and Commencement

The fall 2022 semester at Arkansas Tech University is drawing to a close. Final examinations are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30, through Tuesday, Dec. 6, on the ATU campuses in Russellville and Ozark. The fall 2022 final exams schedule for ATU students in Russellville is available at www.atu.edu/academics/docs/Fall%202022%20Final%20Exam%20Schedule.pdf. The ATU-Ozark...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Pendergraft Library Extends Hours During Finals

Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center will be open for 62 consecutive hours in order to assist Arkansas Tech University students in their preparation for fall 2022 semester final examinations. The library will be open from 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, through 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. RPL will close...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

“Influences and Expressions” Concert Sunday at ATU

A world premiere performance. A piece that blends the worlds of classical and Black music. A spotlight for a new faculty member. A fond farewell to a retiring faculty member. It’s all part of the program for “Influences and Expressions,” a concert by the Arkansas Tech University Symphonic Wind Ensemble scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Admission to Witherspoon Auditorium, 407 West Q Street in Russellville, will be free and open to the public.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Salaam Advises Future Teachers to Remain Authentic

For her first speaking appearance as the 2023 Arkansas teacher of the year, Capri Salaam returned to the place that took her in as a non-traditional student and provided her with access to a career in education. Salaam served as keynote speaker for the Educators Rising Region 1 conference at...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Fall Dinner Series Concludes Thursday

The fall 2022 Williamson Hall Dining Room dinner series is going out with a BBQ. A variety of smoked meats will be featured when the ATU hospitality administration program serves its final meal of the semester on Thursday, Nov. 17. Reservation times for the dinner are available from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Meals are prepared and served by students and faculty in the ATU hospitality administration program.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

A Conversation About “Influences and Expressions”

The Arkansas Tech University Symphonic Wind Ensemble will host a concert entitled “Influences and Expressions” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Witherspoon Auditorium. Admission will be free and open to the public. Composers Dr. Ksenija Komljenović and Katahj Copley joined ATU music faculty members Dr. Daniel A....
arkansastechnews.com

WWII Veteran to Speak at ATU November 21

Foster C. “Jock” Davis will offer his reflections on World War II during a special edition of the Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center Second Monday Author Series on Nov. 21. The program will begin at 7 p.m. in room 300B of Pendergraft Library and Technology Center, which...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
ucanews.live

Students arrested for trans rights protest at school board meeting

Three UCA students were arrested Nov. 8 during a demonstration at a Conway School Board meeting, and Conway High School cracked down on student protests that involved a walkout earlier in the day. The three UCA students were arrested for trespassing and refusal to disperse after chanting and refusing to...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Votes still coming in Faulkner County race

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — Election Day may be over and the voting machines put away, but the work isn't over yet— not until every last vote is counted. "We go until after Election Day," said Laura Wiles, Election Coordinator for Faulkner County. "We do everything to get an election ready for voters in Faulkner County."
hotsprings.org

The OAK room & bar | Almond Crusted Rainbow Trout - FeastMode! Hot Springs

We're visiting Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort to see what's cooking in the newly opened OAK room & bar!. Oaklawn has unveiled a variety of new features and attractions to their resort and the OAK room & bar is the latest installment, offering upscale dining in an elegant atmosphere. In this episode of Feast Mode, Chef Aaron Lyons shows us how he prepares the popular Almond Crusted Rainbow Trout.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KTLO

Woman killed when vehicle collides with 18-wheeler

A Van Buren County woman was killed when her vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler Monday afternoon in Searcy County. Forty-seven-year-old Julie Jackson of Dennard was pronounced dead, and the driver of the 18-wheeler, Deandra Robinson of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was transported to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison with injuries.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR

