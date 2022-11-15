ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows Central

RODE reveals its next-gen NT-USB+ condenser microphone for creators

By Ben Wilson
Windows Central
Windows Central
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCz3n_0jCHRU9E00

What you need to know

  • RODE has unveiled a new USB-C microphone that offers studio-quality recordings.
  • Designed for creators, the NT-USB+ uses a condenser capsule with a cardioid pattern ideal for vocals or instruments.
  • A reimagining of the original NT-USB, this next-generation refresh features internal DSP effects powered by APHEX processing technology.

RODE is an established brand in the world of audio, offering a wide range of microphones for practically any scenario. Today, it revealed a next-generation refresh of its NT-USB microphone from 2014. With a form factor inspired by the original, the NT-USB+ includes a suite of enhancements to provide studio-quality recordings directly to your PC or any compatible device.

"The original NT-USB was an instant success when it launched almost a decade ago, setting a lofty standard for studio-quality USB microphones,” explains CEO Damien Wilson in an excerpt from the accompanying launch PR.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XiVOu_0jCHRU9E00

RODE NT-USB+ (Image credit: RØDE)

“With the NT-USB+, we are setting a new standard. We have kept the form factor and functionality that made the original such a success and introduced several new features, integrating cutting-edge technology for the next wave of creators. Plug-and-play USB audio has never sounded this good," Wilson continues.

Its compact design lends the NT-USB+ to portability and will appeal to users looking to keep their desks free from clutter. USB-C connectivity allows for simple plug-and-play but is best when connected to the companion RODE Central software on PC or mobile, which you can also find inside the RODE Connect podcasting app.

Boasting the same ultra-low-noise and high-gain Revolution preamp technology found in the fantastic Rodecaster Pro II production studio , the NT-USB+ combines a high-pass filter, noise gate, compressor, and many more effects to deliver a broadcast-quality tone. A 3.5mm headphone port on the rear uses dedicated volume and mix dials for zero-latency monitoring and helps reduce trailing cables.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2QeE_0jCHRU9E00

RODE NT-USB+ (Image credit: RØDE)

RODE NT-USB+
Acoustic principle Pressure gradient
Polar pattern Cardioid
Frequency range 20Hz - 20,000Hz
Dynamic range (10% THD) 97dB
Input SPL (10% THD) 118.0dB
Output 3.5mm headphone
USB-C
Power 5V @ 500mA USB
Bit depth 24-bit
Sample rate 48 kHz
Dimensions 184 x 62 x 50mm
Weight 540g (NT-USB+)
730g (with all accessories)
Accessories Desktop tripod
Ring mount
Pop filter
SC29 USB-C to USB-C Cable

The NT-USB+ will roll out to storefronts from today, and the RODE Connect app has a separate download available from the official website free of charge. Already offering studio-quality audio to a gamer-specific audience with the RODE X XCM-50 USB condenser mic, the NT-USB+ seems set for a broader appeal to all kinds of creators.

RODE was generous to reach out to Windows Central with a sample unit, so stay tuned for our upcoming review of the NT-USB+ to see how it compares to some of the best microphones for streaming .

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform for future Android flagships

What just happened? During Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2022 conference in Hawaii, the wireless specialist introduced its latest premium mobile platform that'll power the next generation of flagship Android smartphones. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform is built on 4nm process technology and is comprised of a Kryo CPU featuring one prime core clocked at up to 3.2 GHz, four performance cores running at up to 2.8 GHz and three efficiency cores that can hit speeds of up to 2.0 GHz.
HAWAII STATE
Apple Insider

The best cases for the 10th-generation iPad

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's update to theiPad line introducing a tenth-generation model is, as usual, accompanied by a bunch of covers. Here are the models you should buy, if you want to protect your new tablet. Apple...
Android Headlines

OnePlus 11 confirmed to include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Qualcomm has presented its brand new flagship processor yesterday, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Many phones will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the coming year, and the OnePlus 11 will be one of them. It’s official, the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8...
Android Authority

I've tried Sony and Bose, but I keep coming back to these Marshall headphones

Superb comfort and unparalleled portability have won me over. I’ve always been more of an earbud person than a headphones person. The size, weight, and portability of earbuds — even back when we only had 3.5mm wired ones — were much more appealing than the bulkiness of a pair of over-ear headphones. But a more rigorous working schedule and noisier environments forced me to get a pair of wireless headphones at one point a few years ago.
Ars Technica

Razer doubles its latest Blade laptop’s USB speeds with a firmware update

Owners of the latest Ryzen 6000-based version of Razer's 14-inch Blade laptop are getting a significant update soon: The company confirmed to The Verge that a BIOS update for the laptop would add USB 4 support to its USB-C ports, doubling the transfer speeds from 20Gbps to 40Gbps and adding support for high-bandwidth, Thunderbolt-compatible external accessories like external GPU docks.
notebookcheck.net

Higole Gole1 R: Mini-PC arrives on Kickstarter with a built-in display and HDMI 2.1 connectivity

Higole has introduced the Gole1 R, half mini-PC and half tablet. With a 5.5-inch panel adorning its top panel, the Gole1 R resembles a regular mini-PC on its four other sides. As such, the device is operable without an external monitor, although you will still need other peripherals like a mouse and keyboard. Surprisingly, Higole has also included a small battery, making the Gole1 R portable in all senses of the word.
Engadget

Major deal alert! Score a 55-inch TV for under $200, a waterproof speaker for 40% off and more

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. As the first big holiday gathering creeps closer, you’re probably starting to think ahead to what needs to get done in the days beyond the feast. Prepping for more guests, planning for more meals and shopping for gifts. If you haven't gotten a jump on your holiday shopping just yet, not to worry. We've partnered with Walmart on their Deals for Days campaign running all November long to bring you the best of the best savings leading up to the holiday season.
Phone Arena

Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the best Android watches around for casual adventurers and seasonal fitness enthusiasts and Samsung's early Black Friday deal has made it an even more compelling alternative to dedicated multisport trackers. Samsung has kind of over delivered with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro....
Cult of Mac

iPhone 15 Pro could feature significantly faster wired data transfer speeds

2023 iPhone 15 Pro models could feature faster data transfer speeds over a wired connection. Current iPhone models only support USB 2.0 transfer speeds over Lightning. Rumors indicate Apple will transition to the USB Type-C connector across its entire iPhone lineup next year. But the faster data transfer speeds could be limited to the Pro models.
makeuseof.com

A Brief History of the World's First Cell Phones

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you're reading this, you've probably got your own cell phone. Throughout the 21st century, our need for and reliance on phones has grown exponentially. You may have even said, "I can't live without my phone!" a few times in the past.
Windows Central

Windows Central

297
Followers
2K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy