DeSoto Times Today
Lendmark opens office in Olive Branch
Lendmark Financial Services, a leading provider of household credit and consumer loan solutions, has opened a new location in Olive Branch,expanding its presence throughout the Magnolia State. The office is located at 5036 Goodman Rd., Suite 120. The Olive Branch location marks Lendmark’s ninth branch in Mississippi. Lendmark anticipates serving...
livability.com
Tech Talent is Flocking to This Mississippi Town
A vibrant business climate makes this region a top spot for tech startups and talent. An enviable quality of life, access to a wide range of business resources and a spirit of innovation attract top talent to the Oxford-Lafayette County region’s burgeoning technology sector. Startups, such as Nicholas Air,...
livability.com
Moving to Oxford, MS? Check Out These Neighborhoods
No matter your lifestyle, Lafayette County has a community for you. Oxford is known as the “Cultural Mecca of the South.” This charming, creative community is a top draw for young talent. Throw in charming communities and neighborhoods, and it’s easy to see why people love living here.
livability.com
Outdoor Adventures Await in Oxford, MS
Explore Oxford-Lafayette County's green spaces and sparkling waterways. Being outdoors is good for the body and soul. While many have become reliant on their gym membership to keep them tip-top, there is something to be said for “green exercise,” which was coined in 2003 to describe the physical and mental benefits of exercising in a natural environment.
Live in Mississippi? You may have unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Some Mississippians might not know that there’s money for them to claim. That’s the case for one in every 10 residents in Mississippi, officials said. FOX13 learned that the State Treasury of Mississippi and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors are working on...
livability.com
Book Sense: Oxford, MS, is a Book Lover’s Dream
The written word continues to thrive in Oxford-Lafayette County. A literary haven is perhaps the best way to describe Oxford-Lafayette County, as many talented authors have called this area home — at least for a time — and in doing so, drew inspiration from its seams. But while...
DeSoto, Tate County events to help people file for unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — One in ten people in Mississippi has unclaimed money waiting for them and DeSoto County is working with the State Treasury to help them claim that money. Staff from the State Treasurer's office will be in DeSoto County and Tate County on Tuesday, November 29,...
DeSoto Times Today
Musselwhite encouraged over I-55 widening prospects
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says he is more encouraged than ever that Mississippi lawmakers now see the urgent need to widen Interstate 55 following a recent visit by a delegation from DeSoto County calling for action. Musselwhite travelled to the state capitol last week with representatives from the county Board...
mississippifreepress.org
Auditor Claims State Paid ‘Ghost Workers’ at Privately Run Prison, Demands $2 Million Back
The Marshall County Correctional Facility allegedly had 12,000 unfilled shifts between 2017 and 2020, although the State of Mississippi paid to staff those shifts. The Mississippi State Auditor Shad White demanded on Nov. 14, 2022, that Utah-based Management and Training Corporation, which manages the Mississippi Department of Corrections facility, pay back nearly $2 million.
hottytoddy.com
Saturday Car Show to Benefit Local Family
The OD Smith Lodge No. 33 of Oxford is holding a car show this weekend that will benefit a local family. On Saturday, the first OD Smith Lodge No. 33 Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lafayette County Arena. There is still time...
mississippiscoreboard.com
Germantown’s Madison Booker, MRA’s Josh Hubbard, JA’s Lakin Laurendine – Three Of The Country’s Top Players In Their Respective Sports – Sign With Texas, Ole Miss, Auburn￼
Germantown’s Madison Booker, Madison-Ridgeland Academy’s Josh Hubbard, and Jackson Academy’s Lakin Laurendine – three of the top players in the country in their respective sports – signed their letters of intent with their college choice Wednesday on national early signing day. Booker and Hubbard, who...
mageenews.com
State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator. Management & Training Corporation failed to meet staffing obligations, putting staff...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 8-14
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Larose Elementary – 89Memphis, […]
Man who hijacked plane in Tupelo, MS dies in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who hijacked a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi has died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Corey Wayne Patterson, 29, died at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Florida on Nov. 14. According to the Federal Bureau of […]
Oxford Eagle
Oxford woman charged with credit card fraud
On November 4th, 2022 the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding credit card fraud. After investigation, Kenyatta Henderson, 33, of Oxford, was charged with Credit Card Fraud and taken into custody. Henderson was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued...
FOX13 INVESTIGATES: Misuse of ‘drive-out tags’ leading to unsolved crime in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You’ve seen the paper tags driving down the road, but they’re also being tied to what some are calling “ghost cars.”. FOX13 Investigates looks into the problem’s scope and how they’re leading to unsolved crimes. “We are having upwards of thousands...
Oxford Eagle
Kickoff time, TV listing announced for Egg Bowl
The Southeastern Conference announced the start times and television listings for its football games Thanksgiving weekend on Monday. Ole Miss and Mississippi State will kick off the weekend on Thanksgiving Day with the 119th edition of the Egg Bowl. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and will...
Surveillance video shows thieves stealing cases of liquor from Collierville store
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Thieves broke into a Collierville liquor store last week, making off with multiple cases of liquor. The break-in happened around 2 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Cheers Wine & Spirits on New Byhalia Road. According to the Collierville Police Department (CPD), a responding officer saw two...
wtva.com
Woman tricked victim and stole property during the night, Prentiss County sheriff says
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Chickasaw County woman is accused of tricking a man and stealing his property. Prentiss County investigators charged Summer Rutledge, 42, of Woodland, with grand larceny. Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said Rutledge met the victim online and wanted a place to stay. The sheriff said...
Memphis man gets 12 years for killing father, daughter in Pickwick Lake boat crash
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man who admitted to killing a father and his daughter in a boating crash on Pickwick Lake was sentenced Monday to 12 years in jail, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by...
