Allegany County, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Erie County Updates: State of Emergency And Driving Ban

Erie County provided a critical update on the state of the county after the snowstorm hit last night. The State of Emergency is still in effect. The Lake Effect Warning is still in effect. There is a Gail watch for both Lakes Erie and Lake Ontario. The County expects another 48 hours of this. In the Hamburg and Blasdell areas, there are currently 24 inches of snow. In West Seneca and South Buffalo from Route 16 south, visibility is 50 to 100 feet at best.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Hochul declares state of emergency, including Chautauqua County

State officials are calling an incoming snow storm that could paralyze the Buffalo area a "life-threatening storm" that could dump up to four feet of snow. Governor Kathy Hochul traveled to Buffalo today where she declared a state of emergency in advance of the storm for 11 upstate counties. The most significant snowfall is expected Thursday and Friday, with snowfall rates of three or more inches per hour...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Nine Candidates join Swain Ski Patrol

New graduates will patroling the slopes this season. [SWAIN, NY] As the first snows of winter fall on Western New York , Swain Ski Patrol welcomes it’s largest class of new safety and first aid volunteers in many years. Nine candidates, ranging in age from 16 to 66, passed the rigorous Outdoor Emergence Care course, qualifying them as first responders at Swain Resort. The course covers bandaging, splinting, CPR, and other emergency care skills to treat injuries and, if necessary, help patients access a higher level of medical attention.
SWAIN, NY
cnycentral.com

Hochul declares state of emergency ahead of WNY snowstorm

Cheektowaga, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties as she and other leaders briefed the public Thursday morning ahead of a lake-effect snowstorm that's expected to dump feet of snow on some parts of Western New York. The state of emergency is in...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Alfred State’s Day of Giving breaks records, raises over $317,000

Alfred State College’s seventh annual Day of Giving raised over $317,000 to benefit scholarships, new programs, updated technology, athletics, and so much more. The final amount raised establishes a new Day of Giving record. The day was full of amazing support from alumni, faculty, staff, and friends. More than...
ALFRED, NY
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County Wind Farms has Compliance Approved

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- The New York State Public Service Commission approved compliance fillings for four major wind farms in Upstate New York, two of which are in Steuben County. The compliance filings were needed before the projects could start construction or become operational. “Projects such as these are vital...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Lifesaving Tasks For Homeowners In Western New York

The schools are closing, the snow is falling and you have all the groceries you need! Let it snow!! But are you truly ready and prepared for heavy snow at your home or business? There are at least two tasks that you need to remember that could save your life or the life of someone in your family.
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Richard L. Livergood, 90, Belmont

Richard L. Livergood, 90, of County Road 48, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Cuba Memorial Hospital. He was born in Belmont on March 30, 1932 the son of the late Clifford and Gertrude (Mattison) Livergood. On December 9, 1954 in Friendship, he married his wife of 59 years, Helen Sherwood, who predeceased him on March 1, 2014.
BELMONT, NY
erienewsnow.com

I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
FREDONIA, NY

