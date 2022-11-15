Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Dr. Zahi Kassas named Rural Health Practitioner of the Year by Ardent Solutions
Beloved Wellsville pediatrican recognized for his devotion to the community. Yesterday, in celebration of “Rural Health Day,” the New York State Association for Rural Health, in conjunction with Ardent Solutions announced that a Wellsville doctor was this years “Practitioner of the Year:”. “Help us celebrate the New...
Erie County Updates: State of Emergency And Driving Ban
Erie County provided a critical update on the state of the county after the snowstorm hit last night. The State of Emergency is still in effect. The Lake Effect Warning is still in effect. There is a Gail watch for both Lakes Erie and Lake Ontario. The County expects another 48 hours of this. In the Hamburg and Blasdell areas, there are currently 24 inches of snow. In West Seneca and South Buffalo from Route 16 south, visibility is 50 to 100 feet at best.
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
chautauquatoday.com
Hochul declares state of emergency, including Chautauqua County
State officials are calling an incoming snow storm that could paralyze the Buffalo area a "life-threatening storm" that could dump up to four feet of snow. Governor Kathy Hochul traveled to Buffalo today where she declared a state of emergency in advance of the storm for 11 upstate counties. The most significant snowfall is expected Thursday and Friday, with snowfall rates of three or more inches per hour...
Travel ban in place for parts of Erie County, some bans lifted
Erie County has issued a state of emergency and travel ban for the county, due to the incoming winter storm.
wellsvillesun.com
Nine Candidates join Swain Ski Patrol
New graduates will patroling the slopes this season. [SWAIN, NY] As the first snows of winter fall on Western New York , Swain Ski Patrol welcomes it’s largest class of new safety and first aid volunteers in many years. Nine candidates, ranging in age from 16 to 66, passed the rigorous Outdoor Emergence Care course, qualifying them as first responders at Swain Resort. The course covers bandaging, splinting, CPR, and other emergency care skills to treat injuries and, if necessary, help patients access a higher level of medical attention.
wellsvillesun.com
Three new Hibernians! Bo, Byrnes, and Burns inducted into AOH Division #1
New Members inducted include (in photo below) in Front Row L to R: Don Bo, Ben Byrnes and Matt Burns. Second row are AOH Officers Matthew Cannon (President), David Byrnes (Vice President) and Patrick Dougherty (Marshall). The Allegany County Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) Division #1 inducted 3 new members...
Three Major Highways Are Now Closed in Erie County
The Lake Effect Snowstorm Warning is currently in effect for Erie County, as over two feet of snow has already fallen in areas south of Buffalo, including South Buffalo, Lackawanna, Hamburg and Orchard Park. There is still a travel ban for areas south of Buffalo, as the intense snowfall is...
cnycentral.com
Hochul declares state of emergency ahead of WNY snowstorm
Cheektowaga, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties as she and other leaders briefed the public Thursday morning ahead of a lake-effect snowstorm that's expected to dump feet of snow on some parts of Western New York. The state of emergency is in...
wellsvillesun.com
Alfred State’s Day of Giving breaks records, raises over $317,000
Alfred State College’s seventh annual Day of Giving raised over $317,000 to benefit scholarships, new programs, updated technology, athletics, and so much more. The final amount raised establishes a new Day of Giving record. The day was full of amazing support from alumni, faculty, staff, and friends. More than...
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Wind Farms has Compliance Approved
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- The New York State Public Service Commission approved compliance fillings for four major wind farms in Upstate New York, two of which are in Steuben County. The compliance filings were needed before the projects could start construction or become operational. “Projects such as these are vital...
Lifesaving Tasks For Homeowners In Western New York
The schools are closing, the snow is falling and you have all the groceries you need! Let it snow!! But are you truly ready and prepared for heavy snow at your home or business? There are at least two tasks that you need to remember that could save your life or the life of someone in your family.
Buffalo snowstorm: What are the latest snow totals around WNY?
This is a developing list, check back for updates as they become available.
First storm deaths reported in Erie County
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says there has been a death in connection with the storm. He says two men have died during snow removal efforts.
This Southwestern Blvd. Intersection is a Snowy Disaster [VIDEO]
The lake effect snowstorm is officially here. The heavy, intense snow band is currently situated over the southtowns, with the hardest hit areas at the moment being Orchard Park, Hamburg, West Seneca, Lackawanna, Angola and extending up to South Buffalo. There's still a travel ban for areas below the downtown...
NewsChannel 36
4 bear cubs killed in New Jersey, Chemung Co. Sheriff: 'It's illegal in NYS'
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A community in New Jersey is outraged over the recent killing of 4 bear cubs. The cubs and their mother were at a state park in New Jersey when this happened. I spoke to Sheriff Bill Schrom to find out if this is illegal in New York state and what charges could an individual face.
Travel bans: No travel south of William St. in Buffalo
The snowstorm is expected to last throughout the weekend with significant snowfall across western New York.
wellsvillesun.com
Richard L. Livergood, 90, Belmont
Richard L. Livergood, 90, of County Road 48, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Cuba Memorial Hospital. He was born in Belmont on March 30, 1932 the son of the late Clifford and Gertrude (Mattison) Livergood. On December 9, 1954 in Friendship, he married his wife of 59 years, Helen Sherwood, who predeceased him on March 1, 2014.
Six months after Tops mass shooting: NYS plan assists people with home repairs, many still waiting for help
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Six months ago, Western New York was in shock after 10 lives were taken and three others injured in the Tops mass shooting. This week, we’re looking into what’s changed since the tragedy on major issues that have impacted the East Side for generations. Earlier this week, News 4 reported on […]
erienewsnow.com
I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
Comments / 0