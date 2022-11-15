There was much for seniors to cheer in the outcome of the midterm elections. Voters rejected many candidates who supported harmful proposals to “reform” Social Security and Medicare, including high-profile Republican challengers Blake Masters in Arizona and Don Bolduc in New Hampshire (whose defeats helped Democrats preserve their Senate majority.). In fact, more than 70 of the House and Senate candidates we endorsed as “seniors’ champions” emerged victorious. It is not a stretch to say that, along with sending strong messages about the importance of democracy and reproductive rights, millions of voters said loudly and clearly: Hands off our Social Security and Medicare! That’s the good news.

