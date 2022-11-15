Read full article on original website
The Worst Ingredients To Add To Your Morning Coffee—They Cause Inflammation!
Many of us choose to start our day with a cup of coffee—and sometimes, we fill that coffee with ingredients that make it taste just a little better. Unfortunately, though, what we gain in taste, we typically pay for in health effects. As it turns out, the best way to drink your coffee for your health is black. In fact, health experts agree that there are certain coffee add-ins you should avoid at all costs because they lead to inflammation and a range of other issues: sugar and artificial sweeteners.
The Unexpected Beverage No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because It Causes Bloating
This article has been updated since its initial 05/25/22 publish date to include more expert tips, suggestions and insight. Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND, senior dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD.
Experts Agree: This Is The One Type Of Bread You Should Stop Eating (It Causes Inflammation!)
What would we do without bread?! Whether you’re making a sandwich, smearing it with butter, or dipping it in your leftover sauce, this food is a long-standing staple in many of our kitchens. However, it’s no secret that eating too much of it can be detrimental to your weight loss goals—but as it turns out, some varieties are much worse than others. While moderation is always key in any healthy diet, there’s one type of bread dietitians say you should steer clear of as much as possible if you want to shed some pounds and avoid inflammation.
Nutritionists Share How Adding This Ingredient To Your Morning Coffee Can Boost Your Metabolism
If you’re a coffee lover and looking for a way to add not only flavor to your morning cup, but also boost your metabolism, look no further! We reached out to nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about the health benefits of cinnamon, and how adding the spice to your coffee can promote optimal gut health. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Valeria Dolbel, registered nutritionist and founder of Beauty Diets, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Five foods to eat to improve your sleep
Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
3 Superfoods You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 40, According To Doctors
The most important goal of any healthy diet is to nourish your body with all the nutrients it needs to thrive. And as we age, certain nutrients become even more essential to our wellbeing. For example, a range of health concerns may arise during menopause, such as weight gain, osteoporosis, and increased risk of heart disease. Luckily, though, there are plenty of way to keep these issues at bay—starting with adding some powerful superfoods to your daily diet.
Can Coffee Cause Heartburn? Here's the Truth About What Your Morning Cup of Joe Is Really Doing to Your Stomach
The National Coffee Association has found that Americans are drinking more coffee than ever, with the average coffee drinker having at least three cups per day. If you’re a regular coffee drinker who also experiences some discomfort in your chest after a cup or two, it may not be from the energy jolt caffeine provides (though the caffeine may still be to blame). That begs the question: Can coffee cause heartburn?
cohaitungchi.com
GERD diet: The best and worst foods for acid reflux
Acid reflux is a common issue among the American population, with an estimated 14-20% of adults suffering from a condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Following a GERD diet may help to control this condition and generally help to reduce symptoms of acid reflux in those who experience it less frequently.
A woman lost 30 pounds in four months on a 'game changer' weight loss drug, but now 'can't stand' Diet Coke and feels full after two alcoholic drinks
The woman in her late thirties said she loved drinking alcohol socially before using semaglutide, but now can't drink too much without thinking "meh."
EatingWell
How Much Caffeine Is Too Much? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say
Caffeine is a natural stimulant well-known for its health benefits, from boosting your mood to reducing your risk of type 2 diabetes. However, having too much can be harmful to your body. Everyone widely consumes caffeine, whether it's in coffee, tea or energy drinks. According to the National Health and...
6 alternatives to coffee: healthy swaps to replace your caffeine fix
Looking for healthier alternatives to coffee? If you're reading this while nursing your seventh Americano of the day and it's not even lunchtime yet then yes, maybe you could do with reducing the amount of coffee in your life. While it's hard to beat that first cup in the morning to kick-start your brain, mainlining caffeine throughout the day isn't exactly great for your body.
Can Walnuts Help You Fall Asleep?
Walnuts are a great source of many nutrients, but did you know that some experts think they may help you sleep? Discover how walnuts may help you fall asleep.
Dietitians Say These Are The 4 Worst Foods For Gut Health—They Slow Your Metabolism
This article has been updated since its original publish date to include more expert insight. Often not spoken of in correlation with weight loss, taking care of your gut health is actually essential for improving your overall wellness, eliminating bloating, and even speeding up your metabolism. Just as some foods, like fiber, can help to improve digestion and promote a balanced gut, other foods may have the inverse effect and cause discomfort, weight gain, and a decreased ability to burn through food as fuel.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover Why Late-Night Eating Leads to Diabetes and Weight Gain
Health benefits come from eating during the daytime, demonstrating a potential link to energy release. Scientists at Northwestern Medicine have uncovered the mechanism behind why eating late at night is linked to diabetes and weight gain. According to the CDC, 37.3 million Americans have diabetes, which is 11.3% of the US population. An additional 96 million Americans aged 18 years or older have prediabetes, which is 38.0% of the adult US population. Obesity is a common, serious, and costly disease, with a US obesity prevalence of 41.9%, according to the CDC.
cohaitungchi.com
What happens to your body when you drink diet coke?
From the pharmacist that brought us the now famous infograph explaining what Coke, and other cola-based beverages are doing to our overall health, comes an equally disturbing insight into their chemical-filled cousins. Various studies have proven that routine consumption of diet soft drinks, like diet coke, coke zero and other...
cohaitungchi.com
Rheumatoid Arthritis Diet Plan: Foods to Eat & Avoid
Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease that causes pain, inflammation, and stiffness in the joints. If you are one of the more than one million people with rheumatoid arthritis, I want you to know that you can reduce your inflammation with a rheumatoid arthritis diet plan, work your way down to the autoimmune spectrum, and reverse your condition!
Can Eating Certain Foods Really Help — Or Heighten — ADHD Symptoms?
Now that ADHD has become less stigmatized, more people (especially on TikTok) are talking about their symptoms. That also means that many people are talking about the "hacks" they use to help them manage daily life. Some of these ADHD tips are brilliant, like banishing folding or setting visual timers. Are they quote-unquote cures? Of course not. Yet, there's an entire community of people who think they've solved ADHD by just changing their diet — which, to be clear, is a crock of sh*t. Any mom with ADHD or any parent with a child with ADHD will tell you food can't single-handedly cause or cure ADHD. But this got me thinking: Can eating certain foods and noting your intake of certain vitamins and nutrients help your ADHD symptoms? As it turns out, plenty of medical experts say "yes."
cohaitungchi.com
Caffeine: How to Hack It and How to Quit It
Caffeine is the stimulant in your coffee, tea, chocolate and soda that reduces tiredness, increases alertness and gives you a boost of energy. It can also cause insomnia, headaches, dehydration and high blood pressure, if you’re not careful. For many, caffeine is a tool to help them wake up, perk up and concentrate. Hack its benefits, and it can help you get through the day.
cohaitungchi.com
5 health benefits of eating soaked almonds first thing in the morning
New Delhi: Almonds are among the healthiest foods on the planet. They make a healthy snack option, especially for those trying to lose weight. Almonds are rich in several nutrients, including fibre and healthy fats. Studies have shown that almonds can boost health in a number of ways. But did you know the health benefits of eating soaked almonds on an empty stomach every morning?
dallasexpress.com
Study Suggests Link Between Caffeine Consumption and Height
While doctors have previously recommended that pregnant women limit caffeine consumption, a new study suggests that even smaller amounts of caffeine may affect the developing fetus. The study, published at the end of October in the medical journal JAMA Network Open, found that children exposed to even small amounts of...
