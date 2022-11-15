Now that ADHD has become less stigmatized, more people (especially on TikTok) are talking about their symptoms. That also means that many people are talking about the "hacks" they use to help them manage daily life. Some of these ADHD tips are brilliant, like banishing folding or setting visual timers. Are they quote-unquote cures? Of course not. Yet, there's an entire community of people who think they've solved ADHD by just changing their diet — which, to be clear, is a crock of sh*t. Any mom with ADHD or any parent with a child with ADHD will tell you food can't single-handedly cause or cure ADHD. But this got me thinking: Can eating certain foods and noting your intake of certain vitamins and nutrients help your ADHD symptoms? As it turns out, plenty of medical experts say "yes."

2 DAYS AGO