Read full article on original website
Related
Tech CEO says he was hit with up to $30,000 in surprise taxes and fees after a software engineer worked remotely in California and Texas without telling the company
The CEO, unaware his employee was working from those locations, told WSJ he didn't register his business in those states, leading to penalties.
Business Insider
Meta stock climbs as the Facebook parent reportedly joins Twitter and other tech firms with massive layoff plans
Shares of Meta rose Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported mass layoffs are hitting the Facebook parent this week. The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of employees and could be announced as soon as Wednesday, per the report. Meta joins Twitter, Lyft, Amazon and other tech companies...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More
This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
NASDAQ
1 Monster Opportunity Arises in the Global Chip Shortage
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) is by no means the most exciting semiconductor company. But in tough times "boring" can be a good thing. Texas Instruments (TI) was a standout performer during the global chip shortage over the last couple of years. Over the last decade, TI's total return -- which includes dividends paid -- was nearly 700%, as it benefited from a stock surge in 2020 and 2021.
NASDAQ
BGC Partners (BGCP) to Get Converted Into Corporate Structure
BGC Partners, Inc. BGCP entered a corporate conversion agreement to reorganize and simplify its organizational structure through a series of proposed corporate conversion transactions. Also, it will change its name from BGC Partners, Inc. to BGC Group, Inc. The Nasdaq Global Select Market ticker symbol for the company will be changed to BGC.
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Layoffs are crushing the real-estate industry, and Redfin and Opendoor are the latest victims. Here are 44 companies that have shed jobs due to the fast-cooling housing market.
Redfin and Opendoor are the latest real-estate firms to lay off employees. The layoffs come as demand for mortgages has reached its lowest level since 1997. Insider rounded up 44 of the firms who have cut staff amid a cooling housing market. The layoffs at Redfin and Opendoor are the...
US News and World Report
Burger King Parent Taps Ex-Domino's CEO as Executive Chairman
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc on Wednesday said it appointed former Domino's Pizza CEO Patrick Doyle as executive chairman, to lead the company as it tries to boost flat share prices and expand digital sales. Doyle starts at RBI immediately. He is credited...
Gopuff told hundreds of customer service workers via Zoom that their jobs have been eliminated
More than 200 employees on Gopuff's customer service team were laid off recently. The company says this round of cuts was part of July layoffs that affected 10% of the workforce. The recent cuts were carried out in October for "legal and organizational" reasons, Gopuff said. Gopuff workers were let...
NASDAQ
2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
A falling stock market and constant barrage of negative headlines can wear down investors. It's hard to feel any optimism. But this is precisely the time to remember that every bear market in the U.S. has been followed by a bull market. Buying high-quality businesses at today's depressed prices can lead to life-changing returns in the long run.
NASDAQ
Insurance Giant Flashes Powerful 'Buy' Signal
Following a strong performance in October, markets have built on the momentum into November as better-than-expected inflation data has caused bond yields to fall. Today’s release of the October producer price index figures came in less than expected, bolstering the case that inflation has seen a peak. In turn, equities have put together a short-term rally as they attempt to gain back some of the ground lost earlier in the year.
NASDAQ
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
NASDAQ
Federal Realty Investment Trust's Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory
In trading on Thursday, shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (Symbol: FRT.PRC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $20.75 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.86% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FRT.PRC was trading at a 15.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.43% in the "Real Estate" category.
NASDAQ
Fairfax Financial Holdings Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series I Yield Pushes Past 5.5%
In trading on Thursday, shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series I (TSX: FFH-PRI.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8318), with shares changing hands as low as $15.06 on the day. As of last close, FFH.PRI was trading at a 38.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Barnes Group, BWX Technologies and Xylem
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/22, Barnes Group Inc. (Symbol: B), BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT), and Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Barnes Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/9/22, BWX Technologies inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 12/13/22, and Xylem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/20/22. As a percentage of B's recent stock price of $38.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Barnes Group Inc. to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when B shares open for trading on 11/21/22. Similarly, investors should look for BWXT to open 0.37% lower in price and for XYL to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Retain Abbott (ABT) Stock in Your Portfolio
Abbott Laboratories ABT is well poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its solid Diabetes business. The optimism led by the company's solid third-quarter 2022 performance, along with growing momentum in its Established Pharmaceuticals Division (EPD) business, is expected to contribute further. However, forex woes and Nutrition Product recall impeding growth are concerning.
NASDAQ
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: EL
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Estee Lauder (EL) is now the #95 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker,...
BBC
Amazon staff laid off as tech giants cut costs, according to LinkedIn posts
Technology giant Amazon has started laying off staff, according to LinkedIn posts by workers who say they have been impacted by job cuts. This week it was reported that the company is planning to cut 10,000 jobs, or around 3% of its office staff. Amazon did not immediately respond to...
CP Capital US Appoints Kristi Nootens as Co-Head
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- CP Capital, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments, today announced the appointment of Kristi Nootens as Co-Head. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005273/en/ CP Capital Co-Head Kristi Nootens (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0