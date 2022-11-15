Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/22, Barnes Group Inc. (Symbol: B), BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT), and Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Barnes Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/9/22, BWX Technologies inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 12/13/22, and Xylem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/20/22. As a percentage of B's recent stock price of $38.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Barnes Group Inc. to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when B shares open for trading on 11/21/22. Similarly, investors should look for BWXT to open 0.37% lower in price and for XYL to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

