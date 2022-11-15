Read full article on original website
KTVB
'The Drew Barrymore Show' Is The Fastest-Growing Show in Daytime!
Drew Barrymore is the rebel of daytime talk shows! The Drew Barrymore Show is now the fastest-growing show on daytime television, adding almost half a million viewers year over year. Currently in its third season, the show has increased its total viewership by 70 percent this year, averaging 1.2 million...
KTVB
Jenna Ortega Reveals Why She Wore a Black Veil to 'Wednesday' Premiere (Exclusive)
Jenna Ortega is embracing the darkness. The actress, who stars as the eponymous Wednesday Addams in Wednesday, rocked a black veil to the premiere, matching the tone of her gothic heroine. Ortega walked the carpet in Hollywood at the show's premiere -- appropriately held on Wednesday -- where everyone wore...
KTVB
Patrick Dempsey Reveals the Life-Changing News He Received During ‘Enchanted’ Filming (Exclusive)
For Patrick Dempsey, his work on Enchanted holds a special place in his heart. The actor is opening up about his experiences on the set of the Disney classic while reflecting on the long-awaited sequel. Dempsey walked the carpet at the premiere of Disenchanted at the El Capitan Theatre in...
KTVB
Billy Ray Cyrus Engaged to Firerose: Here's Everything We Know About His Fiancée and Their Romance
Love moves fast. Billy Ray Cyrus is engaged to singer Firerose after just a few months of dating. The 61-year-old country crooner and the 34-year-old Australian singer have been sparking rumors that they're getting married for months as she regularly flashes her sparkly ring on Instagram. But on Wednesday, Cyrus...
