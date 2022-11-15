Read full article on original website
NBA
Pool Report on the Flagrant Foul Assessed to Joel Embiid during the Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Rich Hofmann (The Athletic) with Crew Chief John Goble following tonight’s Bucks at 76ers game. QUESTION: “On the Flagrant 1 assessed to Joel Embiid for the transition foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo, why did you rule that it didn’t meet the criteria for a Flagrant 2?”
NBA
Celtics' Marcus Smart (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) miss game vs. Hawks
Boston guard Marcus Smart was ruled out of Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks because of right ankle inflammation. The East-leading Celtics also were missing guard Malcolm Brogdon, who sat out his fourth straight game with an ailing right hamstring. Smart is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 assists...
NBA
Gary Payton II Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (November 18, 2022) – Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II continues to recover from an off-season procedure to address a core muscle injury. Throughout progressive levels of rehab in preparation to return to game play, Payton has experienced intermittent soreness. He will continue rehab in anticipation of returning to full practice and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics Postgame Quotes | 11/18/22
"I thought what I shared with the guys in that first quarter knocked us on our heels right away. It was an uphill battle from there. The last three quarters we played better. So, there are some things that we did well. There are some things that we can learn from playing against a championship-caliber team like Boston.”
NBA
Victory recap of Grizzlies win, Bulls preview | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap New Orleans' big win over the Memphis Grizzlies and the positives they saw out of that game. The duo also talk about budding Southwest Division rivalries and dive into a preview of Wednesday's game against the...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Magic (11.18.2022)
The Bulls (6-9) return home tonight to meet the Orlando Magic (4-11) for the first time. Chicago captured the season series a year ago by winning three of four. This time around, the Bulls and Magic will meet only three times, twice in Chicago. Both teams hit the hardwood this...
Game Primer: How To Watch, Things to Know for Texas at Kansas
Here's everything you need to know to follow your Jayhawks in today's Senior Day matchup against the Longhorns.
NBA
8 Orlando Magic Statistical Strengths Through First 15 Games
The Magic are averaging 46.2 rebounds per game, fourth most in the league. Wendell Carter Jr. leads the team with 9.1 of them per contest, while Paolo Banchero is averaging 8.3 boards and Bol Bol 7.9. Being such a good rebounding team has helped Orlando increase their second chance scoring...
Injury Report: DeAndre Square Remains OUT Against Georgia
Kentucky football's injuries aren't helping once again this weekend, as some key pieces remain out for the Wildcats: OUT DeAndre Square is not dressed out and will remain on the sidelines once again. Square went to the locker room following the first defensive drive of the game against ...
NBA
"Biggest Focus Is To Recharge" | After A Few Days Off, Jazz Return To Action Against Phoenix
It’s just a month into the season but the Utah Jazz were already in need of a much-deserved break. Through November 15, the Jazz played 16 games (most in the NBA), with 10 on the road (tied for the most in the league). They've already played four back-to-backs (tied for most in the league), all of which have come in different cities (most in the NBA). Their last nine games have all come in different cities.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 17, 2022
New Orleans improves to 9-6 on the season after a 124-110 win against he Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The Pelicans sweep the series 2-0 against the Bulls. Watch postgame interviews from Willie Green, Trey Murphy lll and Jonas Valančiūnas. Watch the game recap from the Pelicans' 124-110...
NBA
Portland Trail Blazers Sign Ibou Badji to Two-Way Contract
PORTLAND, Ore. (November 18, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed center Ibou Badji to a two-way contract and have waived center Olivier Sarr, it was announced today by General Manager Joe Cronin. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Badji, 7-1, averaged 7.4 points...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Bulls 110
Pelicans (9-6), Bulls (6-9) Suddenly, the New Orleans Pelicans have become a prolific three-point shooting team. In completing a 2-0 mid-week back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center, the hosts drained 17 treys, after knocking down a season-high 18 the previous evening against Memphis. Chicago was competitive for a half Wednesday, but New Orleans took over with a surge to open the third quarter and won that period 37-25, expanding the differential from five to 17. The Pelicans improved to 3-1 on their longest homestand of 2022-23, with remaining games against 2022 NBA Finals participants Boston (Friday) and Golden State (Monday).
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: NBA-leading Boston presents formidable challenge for New Orleans
There are eight other NBA teams with a record better than or matching New Orleans’ mark of 9-6 – and the Pelicans have already faced five of them. A sixth such opponent comes to the Crescent City on Friday, on paper the most difficult test for New Orleans over the first five weeks of the regular season. League-leading Boston (12-3) brings the NBA’s longest active winning streak into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. matchup in the Smoothie King Center, having won eight games in a row, while New Orleans (9-6) is on a three-game victory streak. The Celtics are also leading the NBA in offense, making Friday’s meeting a compelling challenge for a New Orleans defense that’s improved to eighth overall after finishing 18th last season.
NBA
Statement from Milwaukee Bucks on the passing of Ron Stewart
MILWAUKEE (Nov. 18, 2022) – The Milwaukee Bucks are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Ron Stewart, a highly respected and adored longtime team scout. Ron played a key role in scouting professional and college players, and his well-regarded talent assessments have been instrumental to the Bucks’ success.
NBA
Hosting Timberwolves, 76ers Seek Fourth Straight W | Gameday Report 16/82
The 76ers (8-7) are back in action for another quick turnaround - hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-8) Saturday evening on Penn Medicine Court at The Center. Severely shorthanded in its win over the Milwaukee Bucks (11-4) to open the back-to-back Friday, the team will seek another night of contributions across the roster Saturday.
NBA
Bulls struggle defensively in 124-110 road loss to Pelicans
Nothing to see here, nothing to see. Though the looming question for the Bulls following Wednesday’s again relatively uncompetitive 124-110 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Bulls third consecutive and fifth in the last six, is when exactly there will be something to see again. This was sadly...
NBA
Luka Doncic earns 50th career triple-double
DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic etched another entry in NBA history Friday by posting his 50th career-triple double during a 127-99 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Doncic poured in 33 points with 12 rebounds and 11 assists to become just the 10th player in history to...
NBA
Preview: Wolves at 76ers
The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-8) finish their four-game road trip in Philadelphia as they face off against the 76ers (8-7) on Saturday night. Minnesota is currently on a two-game win streak, with wins over Cleveland and Orlando. In the win over Orlando, Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 35 points while teammate Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 of his own.
NBA
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo explains ladder incident after loss to 76ers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the Bucks’ 110-102 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night. After going 4-for-15 from the line,...
