There are eight other NBA teams with a record better than or matching New Orleans’ mark of 9-6 – and the Pelicans have already faced five of them. A sixth such opponent comes to the Crescent City on Friday, on paper the most difficult test for New Orleans over the first five weeks of the regular season. League-leading Boston (12-3) brings the NBA’s longest active winning streak into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. matchup in the Smoothie King Center, having won eight games in a row, while New Orleans (9-6) is on a three-game victory streak. The Celtics are also leading the NBA in offense, making Friday’s meeting a compelling challenge for a New Orleans defense that’s improved to eighth overall after finishing 18th last season.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO