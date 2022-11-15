ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scappoose, OR

Scappoose Fire raises $10k for Muscular Dystrophy Association

By Anna Del Savio
Columbia County Spotlight
Columbia County Spotlight
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1QYV_0jCH5XBa00 The community contributed a record-breaking amount to the annual fundraiser, the fire district said.

Scappoose Fire District raised $10,081 from community members in the district's "Fill the Boot" fundraiser.

The annual event benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association, which funds research and supports families impacted by muscular dystrophy, ALS and other neuromuscular diseases.

Scappoose Fire raised a record-breaking amount through in-person and online donations during the one day event on Sunday, Oct. 31, according to Scappoose firefighter-paramedic Zach Ahlers.

The 2022 total was more than double what the event raised in 2019, after which the in-person fundraiser was paused due to the pandemic.

The district thanked all donors and Fred Meyer, Subway and InRoads Credit Union "for all the support to help make this fundraiser a success."

Ahlers said he has been involved in the annual fundraiser since 2008, but the fundraiser was still going on, albeit inconsistently, prior to then.

"I became interested after attending one of the MDA Summer Camp programs for kids on 'Firefighter Day' in 2007," Ahlers said. "I got to see in person what these funds can help do for kids and families in need. I also heard that a high percentage of the funds are used to help families locally."

The Muscular Dystrophy Association and the International Association of Firefighters, or IAFF, have been partners for nearly 70 years, since the IAFF designated the Muscular Dystrophy Association as its "charity of choice" in 1954, according to the association. Since then, the partnership has raised more than $679 million and involved more than 300,000 firefighters nationwide.

Comments / 0

 

