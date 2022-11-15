ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

RadarOnline

Colorado Police Searching For 21-Year-Old Man Suspected Of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend's Twin Sister

Colorado police are reportedly searching for a man suspected of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s twin sister and three others last weekend, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.The suspect, since identified as 21-year-old Joseph Castorena, is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s twin sister, 22-year-old Maria Anita Serrano, her husband, 20-year-old Kenneth Eugene Green Luque, the twins’ father, 51-year-old Jesus Serrano, and another male who happened to be living in a rented RV on the family’s Aurora, Colorado property at the time of the shooting.According to a doorbell video obtained by REELZ’s On Patrol: Live, and since reviewed by RadarOnline.com, Castorena was recorded outside the...
AURORA, CO
The Independent

Father arrested after allegedly burying six-year-old daughter in hole in garden and leaving her overnight

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault after allegedly burying his six-year-old daughter in a hole in their backyard and leaving her there overnight. KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reported that police arrested John Kraft of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania after investigators interviewed his daughter and her sibling two weeks ago. Mr Kraft is currently in jail. In an interview with police officers, Mr Kraft’s daughter said her father would bury her in a hole in the yard when he thought she was lying. After she was allegedly buried and left overnight, the girl was left smelling like...
WAYNESBURG, PA
iheart.com

10-Year-Old Boy Evades Abduction By Asking Cashier To Pretend To Be His Mom

A ten-year-old boy's quick thinking saved him from being kidnapped. Sammy Green was walking home from school when a woman started following him. Sam Green, the boy's father, told WPVI that the woman claimed she knew his family and said the young boy was supposed to come with her. She...
truecrimedaily

Man allegedly fatally shoots mother, tells dispatchers, 'I killed my mom and she deserved it'

TUCSON, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his mother over the weekend. According to KOLD-TV, on Sunday, Nov. 6, Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on the 5000 block of West Nighthawk, where they discovered Jonathan Hatmaker at the front door holding a handgun. Hatmaker reportedly called 911 and told dispatchers, "I killed my mom and she deserved it."
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
The Independent

Teachers noticed he was starving. Then he froze to death in a garage. What happened to Thomas Valva?

Thomas Valva died of hypothermia on 17 January 2020, after spending the night on the frigid floor of his NYPD officer father’s garage. He was only eight years old. For two years after Michael Valva was awarded partial custody of his three children, Anthony, Thomas and Andrew, in 2017, their mother Justyna Zubko-Valva fought hard against the decision. She documented the bruises on her children’s bodies, posting videos of their children saying they weren’t allowed to say they missed her. The gruesome extent of the abuse that Thomas and his brothers allegedly endured is now on full display in the...
travelnoire.com

Man Pushes Pregnant Wife Off Cliff While Vacationing To Collect Life Insurance

A Turkish man has been convicted of pushing his wife, who was seven months pregnant, off a cliff. According to Fox News, Hakan Aysal, 41, and Semra Aysal, 32, were vacationing in southern Turkey when the crime occurred. Authorities believe Aysal summoned his wife to the edge of the 1,000-foot-high cliff to take a selfie, after which he then pushed her to her death.
TheDailyBeast

Vegas Woman Who Said She’s Too ‘Pretty’ to Be Arrested Is Arrested for Killing Her Mom

A 28-year-old Las Vegas woman was arrested Wednesday on allegations she killed her mother—just months after she reportedly told police she was too good looking to be arrested.Hend Bustami was nabbed in California, shortly after police responded to a 2:34 a.m. call from a “frantic female” who told dispatchers that her mother was dead then hung up, Las Vegas Metro Police Lt. Dave Valenta said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.In a statement, police said Bustami had been involved in a “verbal dispute” with her mom, who was later found in a Vegas residence with “multiple lacerations.” She was pronounced...
LAS VEGAS, NV
truecrimedaily

Married restaurant owner accused of fatally strangling pregnant girlfriend and dumping body

CHICAGO (TCD) -- A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally strangling his 40-year-old girlfriend, who was 37 weeks pregnant with his child. According to WFLD-TV, the victim, Bilian Fang, was last seen on Oct. 9 in the 3000 block of South Lock Street. She was reported missing the same week. Her boyfriend and restaurant owner Yaer Shen, who was married to someone else, allegedly choked Fang to death on the same day she was last seen.
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Cops Detail Chilling Texts From Parents of Boy Found Dead in Washing Machine

A 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in his family’s washing machine last summer had been beaten, asphyxiated, and possibly drowned before being dumped in the appliance to “conceal the location of the body,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.Troy Koehler’s adoptive parents, Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas, were furious with their son because he had eaten their food without permission, the affidavit states, citing text messages found by investigators on the Thomas’ cell phones.“Fuck that, I’m for not doing shit for his birthday,” Tiffany, 35, allegedly wrote to Jemaine, 42, on July 7, three weeks before...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
People

5-Year-Old Who Prosecutors Allege Was Killed by Mom Was 'Too Special,' Aunt Says

A GoFundMe for the young girl says she was “too good for this earth" The 5-year-old Texas girl whose mother is charged with capital murder after she brought her child into her in the woods Sunday was a happy-go-lucky child whose family is devastated by her grisly slaying. Nichole "was so full of love and giggles and her bright blue eyes shined so full of curiosity," her father's family said in a statement sent to local TV outlet ABC 13. In a GoFundMe Amber Bradshaw, the girl's aunt, set...
TEXAS STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hospice nurse charged for allegedly cutting off man’s foot without permission

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. — A hospice nurse in Wisconsin could face 40 years in prison after she allegedly amputated the foot of a dying man without his permission. According to the criminal complaint obtained by KSTP, a Pierce County medical examiner first noticed during an autopsy that a foot had been removed from a body he was supposed to examine. Before he died, the unnamed elder person had been in the care of Mary K. Brown, 38, a Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center nurse.
WISCONSIN STATE

