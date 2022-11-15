Read full article on original website
Colorado Police Searching For 21-Year-Old Man Suspected Of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend's Twin Sister
Colorado police are reportedly searching for a man suspected of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s twin sister and three others last weekend, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.The suspect, since identified as 21-year-old Joseph Castorena, is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s twin sister, 22-year-old Maria Anita Serrano, her husband, 20-year-old Kenneth Eugene Green Luque, the twins’ father, 51-year-old Jesus Serrano, and another male who happened to be living in a rented RV on the family’s Aurora, Colorado property at the time of the shooting.According to a doorbell video obtained by REELZ’s On Patrol: Live, and since reviewed by RadarOnline.com, Castorena was recorded outside the...
Ala. father allegedly beat 14-year-old daughter because she told mother about affair
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (TCD) -- A 39-year-old father was arrested after allegedly beating his 14-year-old daughter for telling her mother about a suspected affair between her father and someone else. On Nov. 7, Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 100 Town and Country Trailer Park near Russellville, Alabama, to a...
Pregnant Chicago Woman Allegedly Stabbed Baby’s Father To Death Over Using the Microwave
A pregnant Chicago woman claimed to be defending herself from her violent boyfriend. Keshia Golden was arrested on October 23 and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Calvin Sidney, during an argument following her baby shower, over who would get to use the microwave to heat food.
Father arrested after allegedly burying six-year-old daughter in hole in garden and leaving her overnight
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault after allegedly burying his six-year-old daughter in a hole in their backyard and leaving her there overnight. KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reported that police arrested John Kraft of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania after investigators interviewed his daughter and her sibling two weeks ago. Mr Kraft is currently in jail. In an interview with police officers, Mr Kraft’s daughter said her father would bury her in a hole in the yard when he thought she was lying. After she was allegedly buried and left overnight, the girl was left smelling like...
10-Year-Old Boy Evades Abduction By Asking Cashier To Pretend To Be His Mom
A ten-year-old boy's quick thinking saved him from being kidnapped. Sammy Green was walking home from school when a woman started following him. Sam Green, the boy's father, told WPVI that the woman claimed she knew his family and said the young boy was supposed to come with her. She...
Man allegedly fatally shoots mother, tells dispatchers, 'I killed my mom and she deserved it'
TUCSON, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his mother over the weekend. According to KOLD-TV, on Sunday, Nov. 6, Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on the 5000 block of West Nighthawk, where they discovered Jonathan Hatmaker at the front door holding a handgun. Hatmaker reportedly called 911 and told dispatchers, "I killed my mom and she deserved it."
Teachers noticed he was starving. Then he froze to death in a garage. What happened to Thomas Valva?
Thomas Valva died of hypothermia on 17 January 2020, after spending the night on the frigid floor of his NYPD officer father’s garage. He was only eight years old. For two years after Michael Valva was awarded partial custody of his three children, Anthony, Thomas and Andrew, in 2017, their mother Justyna Zubko-Valva fought hard against the decision. She documented the bruises on her children’s bodies, posting videos of their children saying they weren’t allowed to say they missed her. The gruesome extent of the abuse that Thomas and his brothers allegedly endured is now on full display in the...
Man Pushes Pregnant Wife Off Cliff While Vacationing To Collect Life Insurance
A Turkish man has been convicted of pushing his wife, who was seven months pregnant, off a cliff. According to Fox News, Hakan Aysal, 41, and Semra Aysal, 32, were vacationing in southern Turkey when the crime occurred. Authorities believe Aysal summoned his wife to the edge of the 1,000-foot-high cliff to take a selfie, after which he then pushed her to her death.
DNA evidence under 11-year-old’s fingernails leads to Alabama man’s arrest
ESSEX COUNTY, Mass. (WHNT) — It was DNA evidence that linked an Alabama man to the murder of an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl in 1988, according to the Essex County Assistant District Attorney. Marvin C. “Skip” McClendon, Jr., 74, was arrested on April 26, 2022, at his Bremen, Ala. home...
10-year-old could be charged with battery for hugging school counselor
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WTVO) — A school counselor is pressing charges against a 4th Grade student whom she says groped her during a hug. Holly Hill School suspended the student for 10 days and now faces a misdemeanor battery charge, according to NBC News. The counselor claims she was in the boy’s classroom on October […]
'I heard the kid screaming': Man rescues child from kidnapper
A Georgia man who stopped for a routine oil change at Walmart wound up becoming a hero when he saved a child who was being attacked by a man. “I heard the kid screaming, ‘Please don't beat me!’ So that’s when my instinct kicked in,” Kelcey Willis told WGXA.
Vegas Woman Who Said She’s Too ‘Pretty’ to Be Arrested Is Arrested for Killing Her Mom
A 28-year-old Las Vegas woman was arrested Wednesday on allegations she killed her mother—just months after she reportedly told police she was too good looking to be arrested.Hend Bustami was nabbed in California, shortly after police responded to a 2:34 a.m. call from a “frantic female” who told dispatchers that her mother was dead then hung up, Las Vegas Metro Police Lt. Dave Valenta said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.In a statement, police said Bustami had been involved in a “verbal dispute” with her mom, who was later found in a Vegas residence with “multiple lacerations.” She was pronounced...
Married restaurant owner accused of fatally strangling pregnant girlfriend and dumping body
CHICAGO (TCD) -- A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally strangling his 40-year-old girlfriend, who was 37 weeks pregnant with his child. According to WFLD-TV, the victim, Bilian Fang, was last seen on Oct. 9 in the 3000 block of South Lock Street. She was reported missing the same week. Her boyfriend and restaurant owner Yaer Shen, who was married to someone else, allegedly choked Fang to death on the same day she was last seen.
A California school teacher arrested after she was found hiding a missing teen boy for 2 years, police say
Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, was arrested after police say she was concealing 17-year-old Micheal Ramierz from his family for two years.
Cops Detail Chilling Texts From Parents of Boy Found Dead in Washing Machine
A 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in his family’s washing machine last summer had been beaten, asphyxiated, and possibly drowned before being dumped in the appliance to “conceal the location of the body,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.Troy Koehler’s adoptive parents, Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas, were furious with their son because he had eaten their food without permission, the affidavit states, citing text messages found by investigators on the Thomas’ cell phones.“Fuck that, I’m for not doing shit for his birthday,” Tiffany, 35, allegedly wrote to Jemaine, 42, on July 7, three weeks before...
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
5-Year-Old Who Prosecutors Allege Was Killed by Mom Was 'Too Special,' Aunt Says
A GoFundMe for the young girl says she was “too good for this earth" The 5-year-old Texas girl whose mother is charged with capital murder after she brought her child into her in the woods Sunday was a happy-go-lucky child whose family is devastated by her grisly slaying. Nichole "was so full of love and giggles and her bright blue eyes shined so full of curiosity," her father's family said in a statement sent to local TV outlet ABC 13. In a GoFundMe Amber Bradshaw, the girl's aunt, set...
Deaths of Phoenix family of 5 being investigated as homicides, police say
A family of five were found dead Wednesday in a Phoenix home, where natural gas was also detected, police said. Detectives are investigating the deaths as homicides, Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz said. “This scene is a complete tragedy behind us,” she told reporters. Police and fire officials responded...
Hospice nurse charged for allegedly cutting off man’s foot without permission
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. — A hospice nurse in Wisconsin could face 40 years in prison after she allegedly amputated the foot of a dying man without his permission. According to the criminal complaint obtained by KSTP, a Pierce County medical examiner first noticed during an autopsy that a foot had been removed from a body he was supposed to examine. Before he died, the unnamed elder person had been in the care of Mary K. Brown, 38, a Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center nurse.
Police arrest second teen, a 15-year-old, in shooting of Commanders running back
WASHINGTON — A second teen has been arrested in connection to the August shooting that left Washington Commanders' running back Brian Robinson injured, according to DC Police. On Wednesday, a 17-year-old, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was arrested for their involvement in the shooting that...
