Read full article on original website
Victoria Lane
1d ago
I’m not saying what he did was right by no means. I personally would have shot the SOB if he knocked up my 12 year old daughter. Hell now I wonder why the parents never reported it or the person who terminated the pregnancy. But isn’t there a statute of limitations I mean that happened almost 25 years ago? He’s where he needs to be but had business been handled then there wouldn’t have been other victims for this trash to violate.
Reply(11)
38
Adriana Gonzalez
1d ago
I think he is too old to say he deserves life in prison, so I think is better if he goes straight to dead penalty. It is very sad he didn't go to jail since the very first time.
Reply
8
Joanne Martin
1d ago
as I've said, if he can't use it right, which he CLEARLY can't, CUT IT OFF!
Reply(2)
32
Related
actionnews5.com
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
SPRING, Texas (KPRC) - The parents of a 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in a washing machine are facing charges in connection to the case. His death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy. Court documents revealed new details about the death of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler. His body was found...
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection...
‘I want to kill you’, man in custody says to WFPD officers
Police said he made statements such as, "I'm gonna blow up your facility" and "I wish i had a 9-mil to blow your head off."
KFOX 14
Las Cruces man accused of shooting wife to death dies at the hospital
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing his wife has died at the hospital. Officials with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office said Robert Yacone died on Wednesday. The Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said Yacone died while...
The 7 women on death row in Texas
Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.
cw39.com
ICYMI – Governor Abbott sends migrants to Philadelphia, Parents of 7-year-old found dead face capital murder charges, More details revealed from Dallas air show crash
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands. The adoptive parents of a young boy who was found dead in a washing machine about four months ago are facing capital murder charges.
Texas Woman Sentenced To Death After Killing a Woman For Her Womb
More than two years have passed since the horrific slaying of a Texas woman and her unborn child. On Oct. 9, 2020, 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock was found brutally slain in her home. Police arrived and found Reagan “slashed” hundreds of times and beaten. Heartbreakingly, her three-year-old daughter was home while her mother was killed.
Texas hopes to execute Stephen Barbee today for 2005 Tarrant County murders
TEXAS, USA — Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune here. For the third time in four years, Texas is hoping to execute Stephen Barbee Wednesday evening. But first it must wait for courts to rule once again on the state’s handling of the prisoner’s religious rights in the death chamber.
You Don’t Need A Wedding License to Be Legally Married in Texas
Weddings are often a complicated and expensive affair. You could hardly blame any couple for eloping. In Texas, there are three ways a person can become married. 1) Ceremonial process: This is the traditional marriage. It complies with all the statutory requirements of the State of Texas Family Code. This requires obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony.
You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas
You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
DPS: Texas teens arrested in human smuggling chase, ends in crash
Two Texas teens were arrested in connection to a human smuggling crash near a McAllen shopping mall, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.
Here Are the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas
Apparently, a lot of things. Safewise created a survey asking Texans what crime concerns them the most and here are the results. Violent crime is more concerning to Texans compared to the national average, but why? Texans are worried about violent crime, and maybe, rightfully so. In just one year, violent crime rates in Texas went up 7%.
Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In Texas? You Might Be Surprised
We've all heard the saying before: one man's trash is another man's treasure. Consider the past time of dumpster diving. Texas as a whole has to be a popular state for this activity. Just think of all the dumpsters at the mall, shopping centers, and office buildings. That's a whole bunch of diving to do.
proclaimerscv.com
14-Year-Old Girl Attacks A Student Using Ten-Inch Knife in Maryland
A 14-year-old teenager student attacked another student using a 10-inch knife in a cafeteria inside the Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Maryland. A video became viral on social media after a 14-year-old girl attacked another student in a cafeteria inside the Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Maryland on October 7. The suspect, whose name has not been revealed because of her age, was about to pounce using a 10-inch knife.
countyenews.com
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Reverses Course And Acknowledges Hiring Philadelphia Migrant Bus
People who are going to the Asylum out of Texas are sent to several destinations, including New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Washington D.C. The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said that a bus of migrants was coming to Philadelphia. He announced this on Tuesday. Philadelphia has become another destination for people seeking admission to an asylum.
Montgomery Sheriff's Office issues warning about armed suspect on the run
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Montgomery Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to people in Willis, three hours south of Dallas about an armed man on the run. His name is Eric D. Foley. He's described as weighing 200 pounds, 5'7" with red hair. Deputies said he attacked a family member with a knife, then fled from the 1500 block of Crockett Road. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.Foley was last seen walking into a nearby wooded area. Please call 911 if you see him.
Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
newyorkbeacon.com
Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now
If there is a fireable offense in one school district in north Texas, open and avowed racism and white supremacy are apparently not on the list. At least, that’s what seemed to be the case after a viral video showed a white teacher at a middle school in suburban Austin telling his students that he believed he and other white people are members of the “superior” race. Despite the levels of egregious racism unabashedly displayed by a person charged with educating the youth, the teacher at Bohls Middle School in the city of Pflugerville was not fired and instead only placed on administrative leave, local news outlet KVUE reported.
CBS Austin
North Texas State Rep. pushing for bill that abolishes the City of Austin's government
AUSTIN, Texas — A State Representative is pushing for a bill that would abolish the City of Austin’s government and replace it with a “District of Austin.” This would strip away powers from Austin city council along with the mayor and allow elected state leaders to do the job instead.
Insufficient paper ballots in GOP precincts among allegations against Harris County, Abbott says
The Republican Texas leader, who won a third term last week, pointed at widespread problems, including voters being confused and delays through various issues.
Comments / 108