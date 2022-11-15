Read full article on original website
Zaidi explains why Giants let Longo hit free agency
SAN FRANCISCO -- Farhan Zaidi's preference is to go into stealth mode when chasing free agents, but at times he will give big hints about where he's leaning with guys who have just played for him. Last October, Zaidi made it pretty clear during his end-of-season media session that he...
MLB free agency tracker: Yankees re-sign Anthony Rizzo; Joc Pederson accepts Giants' qualifying offer
Major League Baseball's free agency period opened earlier this month, allowing teams and players alike to begin the process of reaching agreements ahead of the 2023 season. There was a brief flurry of free agent action on Tuesday, as players had until 4 p.m. ET to accept or decline the one-year qualifying offer. Twelve of the 14 players who received a qualifying offer declined it (most of those choices for the likes of Aaron Judge and Trea Turner were unsurprising). But two players -- Joc Pederson of the Giants and Martín Pérez of the Rangers -- accepted the one-year, $19.65M deal.
Guardians trade with D-backs, Rockies, add to 40-man roster
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Ross Carver in a trade with Arizona, dealt former top infield prospect Nolan Jones to Colorado and added several players to their 40-man roster Tuesday ahead of baseball's deadline prior to the Rule 5 draft. The AL Central champions sent Jones...
Report: Joc returning after accepting Giants' qualifying offer
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants hoped to sign Joc Pederson to a contract extension before his first season in orange and black ended. When that didn't happen, they made him an offer he couldn't refuse. Pederson accepted the one-year qualifying offer on Tuesday, the MLB Players Association announced. That will...
Joc Pederson makes final decision on Giants future
Joc Pederson accepted the San Francisco Giants’ qualifying offer, per Mark Feinsand. Pederson and Martin Perez were the only two players to accept the QO from their respective teams, as Perez recently accepted his from the Texas Rangers. Pederson offers mammoth power from the left-side of the plate. He...
