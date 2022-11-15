ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Syracuse.com

Buffalo Tops shooter who killed 10 in racist attack to plead guilty (reports)

The gunman who killed 10 people in a racist mass shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo will plead guilty, according to multiple reports. The Buffalo News and WGRZ have confirmed that Payton Gendron, who is charged with killing 10 Black people and wounding three others at the supermarket on May 14, is expected to plead guilty to 25 state charges on Monday in Erie County Court. Both publications were told by a family member of one of the victims after the families were informed.
BUFFALO, NY
rolling out

Buffalo supermarket shooter expected to accept plea deal

The avowed racist who killed 10 people during a supermarket rampage in Buffalo, New York, in May 2022, is expected to enter a plea when he appears in court on Monday. The news that Payton S. Gendron will reportedly plead guilty comes from the lawyers representing the deceased victims’ families, according to News4Jax.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man indicted on kidnapping, robbery charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man was arraigned Wednesday on multiple robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from two incidents, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Josue Lubala, 18, was charged with one count each of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree attempted robbery and one count of second-degree […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
nyspnews.com

Tonawanda man arrested for DWI

On November 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Richard W. Novak., 68, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Boston, Novak was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Novak had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Boston, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Novak was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
TONAWANDA, NY
Shore News Network

Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute

BUFFALO, NY – A dispute between a man and his girlfriend turned deadly in Buffalo when 67-year-old James L. Allen took a kitchen knife and stabbed his girlfriend. Buffalo police officers responded to a home on Cambridge Avenue where the couple lived together. At around 1:35 p.m., Allen and his girlfriend, who was not identified by police were involved in a verbal altercation inside of their shared home on Cambridge Avenue in the City of Buffalo. “The defendant is accused of stabbing the victim in the abdomen with a kitchen knife during the argument,” Erie County Prosecutor John Flynn said The post Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Orchard Park man arrested for Aggravated DWI

On November 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Brett M. Duchmann., 38, of Orchard Park, NY, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Herman Hill Road in the town of Boston. During the interview, Duchmann was exhibiting signs of impairment. Duchmann had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Boston, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.23% BAC. Duchmann was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
nyspnews.com

Niagara Falls man arrested for Assault 3rd

On November 14, 2022 at 11:21 am, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Jaerode Seright, 28 of Niagara Falls, NY for Assault 3rd, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Criminal Mischief 4th. On November 14, 2022 Troopers responded to a 911 report of a domestic disturbance at Independence Ave, city of...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
nyspnews.com

Lockport man arrested for Criminal Contempt 2nd

On November 15, 2022 at 11:21 am, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Shawn P. Filipovich, 34 of Lockport, NY for Criminal Contempt 2nd and Resisting Arrest. On November 15, 2022 Troopers responded to Robinson Road, town of Lockport to serve a subpoena. Further investigation revealed that Filipovich was with the victim and violated an Order of Protection. Filipovich attempted to flee the scene, however was later located. Filipovich was arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
LOCKPORT, NY
Shore News Network

Driver high on weed struck and killed bicyclist, pleads guilty

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – A 26-year-old man who struck and killed a female bicyclist while high on weed in Buffalo has pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter. Zaire N. Pittman, of Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty to killing a female bicyclist on East Ferry Street near Wohlers Avenue in the City of Buffalo while under the influence of cannabis. He is facing seven years in prison. “This defendant drove a vehicle while high on marijuana and caused the tragic death of this woman. While it is legal to smoke or consume cannabis in New York State, driving while high is a crime. It The post Driver high on weed struck and killed bicyclist, pleads guilty appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

Teen charged with kidnapping, robbery after abducting woman, child, carjacking

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – An 18-year-old has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of first-degree robbery after abducting a woman and her toddler in September. The next day he carjacked and kidnapped another woman. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Josu Lubala has been identified as the suspect in an abduction and carjacking outside a Buffalo park. At around 10:45 am, the victim and her child were approached by Lubala at knifepoint outside Cheektowaga Town Park near Harlem Road and Greenleaf Lane. At knifepoint, Lubala forced the woman and her child into her car and The post Teen charged with kidnapping, robbery after abducting woman, child, carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man facing gun charge after shooting himself

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after he allegedly shot himself in the ankle on Sunday, according to police. Police say they responded to the call on the 100 block of Kingsley Street at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, where they say 57-year-old Varner Harris shot himself. A search warrant was obtained for […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

NFPD charges driver with DWI

On Nov. 13, at approximately 9:45 p.m., the Niagara Falls Police responded to the 56th Street bridge on Niagara Falls Boulevard to investigate a car crash involving a pedestrian. A 56-year-old woman from North Tonawanda was operating a 2001 Ford pickup eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard when she alleges the...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man charged with smuggling machine guns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after a parcel mailed to him was found to contain machine gun parts, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced on Monday. Angel Flores, 34, was charged by complaint with conspiracy to possess machine guns and smuggling machine guns. According to the complaint, on Oct. 27, 2022, […]
BUFFALO, NY

