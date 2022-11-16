AMBER ALERT: NC boy reported missing after not getting on bus, seen running into woods

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 9-year-old boy from Wake County who left his home Tuesday morning heading to a bus stop, WTVD reported.

Bentley Stancil walked to his school bus stop at Questor Lane and Outrigger Drive in Wendell. The sheriff’s office said the boy did not get onto the bus, according to WTVD.

Around 10 a.m., the boy was seen running into the wooded area across the street from Questor Lane near the Hardees on Wendell Boulevard, the sheriff’s office said.

Bentley is described as 4 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 75 to 80 pounds. He has dirty blonde hair and a close/buzz haircut.

He has brown eyes and wears glasses with red frames.

Bentley was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black hoodie, black school backpack, blue jeans and black-and-white sneakers, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children website.

The abductor is not known.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 856-6911.

