Redwood City, CA

CBS San Francisco

8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries

SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fatal Police Shooting Shuts Down El Camino Real in Redwood City for Hours

A portion of El Camino Real in Redwood City was shut down Tuesday afternoon due to a fatal police shooting. Police said the incident began around 3 p.m. after receiving an unresponsive 911 call in which a woman was heard calling for her children. Redwood City police were able to track the call from a cell tower that indicated it came from the 1500 block of El Camino Real.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
thesfnews.com

Fatal Shooting Occurs In Northern Station

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near the Northern Station on November 12. The SFPD reported that at 9:03 p.m. officers responded to the region of Fulton Street and Webster Street regarding a shot spotter activation. Upon arrival, officers found a 37-year-old...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 juveniles arrested for alleged carjacking in Antioch

ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) -- Antioch police arrested three juveniles Monday after they allegedly carjacked a 45-year-old man's vehicle.         The theft was reported around 7:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Texas Street. The victim told police the trio took his vehicle after one of them took out a firearm during an interrupted vehicle burglary. Antioch officers located the vehicle about an hour later near Sycamore and Auto Center drives. Antioch police alerted the California Highway Patrol's air operations unit, which was over the area within minutes, Antioch police said on their Facebook page.  With help from the CHP air unit, police followed the vehicle as it entered westbound state Highway 4, where officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop. The three occupants were taken into custody without incident.     Police found a rifle and a replica pistol were recovered. All three juveniles were transported to Juvenile Hall in Martinez.   
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Two killed in San Francisco last weekend: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were killed in San Francisco last weekend, according to San Francisco Police Department Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani. One homicide happened Friday at the San Francisco Main Public Library, and the other was Saturday at Fulton Street and Webster Street. Police said the killings were unrelated. The Friday homicide […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: 3 wanted for shooting, fight outside of SF nightclub

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is searching for three people involved in a fight and shooting that took place outside a San Francisco nightclub on June 25, SFPD announced Tuesday. A female victim was shot multiple times and had life-threatening injuries, according to police. The altercation occurred outside of Bergerac at […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

5 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg

Five people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Three of the victims were children, the CHP said. At about 12:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of the collision on westbound Highway 4 just east of...
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Police arrest one person after alleged robbery at Safeway fuel station

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested one person after they allegedly robbed an employee at a gas station, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department. On Sunday afternoon, officers were called to the Safeway fuel station near Deer Valley Road due to a report of a robbery nearby. Witnesses told police that the suspect […]
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police seek suspect in Saturday stabbing at burger restaurant in El Cerrito

EL CERRITO -- Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred at Nation's Giant Hamburgers in El Cerrito on Saturday night.At 8:44 p.m., officers from the El Cerrito police department responded to 6060 Central Avenue after reports of a stabbing.Officers said the victim was stabbed shortly after pulling into the parking lot. The victim was released from a local hospital after sustaining several wounds.Officers describe the suspect as a Black or Hispanic man in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants, and was last seen running southbound on Carlson Boulevard.Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the El Cerrito police non-emergency line at (501) 237-3233.
EL CERRITO, CA

