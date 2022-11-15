Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star PitcherOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
Related
abc10.com
3 children, 2 women identified after deadly wrong-way crash in Contra Costa County
PITTSBURG, Calif. — The three children and two women killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County have been identified. The accident happened around 12:10 a.m. Thursday on SR-4 near Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg. California Highway Patrol says the driver of a Hyundai Elantra,...
Two homicides occur within hours of each other in San Jose
Police have already had an active weekend after responding to two homicides within hours of one another on Friday, according to the San Jose Police Department.
NBC Bay Area
Postal Worker Held at Gunpoint in Vallejo; Suspect Gets Away With Mail
The United States Postal Service is asking for help after someone held up a mailman at gunpoint in Vallejo Tuesday night. The suspect took off in the mail truck before ditching it a few blocks away, but they still made off with some mail. "He told the carrier do not...
8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries
SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
Redwood City officers fatally shoot armed suspect trying to use children as shield, officials say
Police say the suspect tried to use the children as a shield and when officers feared he was trying to shoot them, they opened fire.
NBC Bay Area
Fatal Police Shooting Shuts Down El Camino Real in Redwood City for Hours
A portion of El Camino Real in Redwood City was shut down Tuesday afternoon due to a fatal police shooting. Police said the incident began around 3 p.m. after receiving an unresponsive 911 call in which a woman was heard calling for her children. Redwood City police were able to track the call from a cell tower that indicated it came from the 1500 block of El Camino Real.
thesfnews.com
Fatal Shooting Occurs In Northern Station
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near the Northern Station on November 12. The SFPD reported that at 9:03 p.m. officers responded to the region of Fulton Street and Webster Street regarding a shot spotter activation. Upon arrival, officers found a 37-year-old...
Man who allegedly used children as shield ID’d after Redwood City shooting
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A man who allegedly used children as human shields before he was fatally shot by police in Redwood City was identified by a coroner on Wednesday. Abran Gutierrez, 36, of San Carlos, was armed when police officers shot him in the middle of a busy intersection of El Camino Real […]
Suspect used children as human shield before being fatally shot by police: RCPD
Police activity brought traffic to a standstill and sent people running for their lives in Redwood City on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Nixle report from Redwood City Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Two held in death of fellow squatter shot by elderly Vallejo property owner
VALLEJO, Calif. - Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. During the confrontation the elderly property owner was stabbed with a sword, authorities said. The names of the suspects...
SFist
Five Hells Angels Members Charged In Murder That Happened During Chris Stapleton Concert at Shoreline
An assault that turned deadly at a Shoreline Amphitheater concert in June has led today to arrests and charges facing five alleged members of the notorious Hells Angels Motorcycle Club — including FBI raids on homes in SF. This incident wasn't covered in the media at the time of...
Santa Clara business evacuated as bomb squad investigates suspicious package
(KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad is assisting Santa Clara PD with an incident involving a suspicious package reportedly found at a business in Santa Clara Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from the department. Santa Clara PD tweeted that the business was evacuated earlier and the package was being evaluated. […]
3 juveniles arrested for alleged carjacking in Antioch
ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) -- Antioch police arrested three juveniles Monday after they allegedly carjacked a 45-year-old man's vehicle. The theft was reported around 7:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Texas Street. The victim told police the trio took his vehicle after one of them took out a firearm during an interrupted vehicle burglary. Antioch officers located the vehicle about an hour later near Sycamore and Auto Center drives. Antioch police alerted the California Highway Patrol's air operations unit, which was over the area within minutes, Antioch police said on their Facebook page. With help from the CHP air unit, police followed the vehicle as it entered westbound state Highway 4, where officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop. The three occupants were taken into custody without incident. Police found a rifle and a replica pistol were recovered. All three juveniles were transported to Juvenile Hall in Martinez.
Two killed in San Francisco last weekend: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were killed in San Francisco last weekend, according to San Francisco Police Department Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani. One homicide happened Friday at the San Francisco Main Public Library, and the other was Saturday at Fulton Street and Webster Street. Police said the killings were unrelated. The Friday homicide […]
VIDEO: 3 wanted for shooting, fight outside of SF nightclub
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is searching for three people involved in a fight and shooting that took place outside a San Francisco nightclub on June 25, SFPD announced Tuesday. A female victim was shot multiple times and had life-threatening injuries, according to police. The altercation occurred outside of Bergerac at […]
SFist
Vallejo Squatters Whom Neighbors Referred to as 'The Cult' Implicated In Crazy Sword Incident and Shooting
An elderly property owner in Vallejo who was close to evicting some squatters got into an altercation with those squatters early Sunday morning in which he ended up with a sword through his chest and one of the squatters was fatally shot. The craziness unfolded on Sunday, starting around 2:30...
NBC Bay Area
5 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg
Five people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Three of the victims were children, the CHP said. At about 12:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of the collision on westbound Highway 4 just east of...
Police arrest one person after alleged robbery at Safeway fuel station
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested one person after they allegedly robbed an employee at a gas station, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department. On Sunday afternoon, officers were called to the Safeway fuel station near Deer Valley Road due to a report of a robbery nearby. Witnesses told police that the suspect […]
Police seek suspect in Saturday stabbing at burger restaurant in El Cerrito
EL CERRITO -- Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred at Nation's Giant Hamburgers in El Cerrito on Saturday night.At 8:44 p.m., officers from the El Cerrito police department responded to 6060 Central Avenue after reports of a stabbing.Officers said the victim was stabbed shortly after pulling into the parking lot. The victim was released from a local hospital after sustaining several wounds.Officers describe the suspect as a Black or Hispanic man in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants, and was last seen running southbound on Carlson Boulevard.Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the El Cerrito police non-emergency line at (501) 237-3233.
Five ‘Hells Angels’ members arrested in connection with murder and assault at Chris Stapleton concert
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Five men were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a murder and an assault of an off-duty police officer at a concert in June, according to the Mountain View Police Department. Police say that on the night of June 18, around 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the Chris Stapleton […]
Comments / 0