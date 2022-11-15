Housebuilder MJ Gleeson has reported that the proportion of purchases customers are cancelling has more than doubled compared to the start of this year.The company said there had also been a slowdown in demand since the mini-budget.The number of houses that customers reserved on each of its Gleeson Homes sites dropped from 0.42 a year ago to 0.26 in the past six weeks, it said.Cancellation rates in the same period jumped to 41% compared to 20% in the first ten weeks of the year.The market volatility and sharp increase in interest rates following the mini budget impacted buyer confidence and...

8 HOURS AGO