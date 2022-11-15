Read full article on original website
theindustry.fashion
British Land posts slump in property values after interest rate hikes
Commercial landlord British Land has revealed a plunge in the valuation of its offices and shops as the FTSE 100 firm was weighed down by higher borrowing costs. Shares in the company, which owns 50% of Meadowhall shopping centre, dropped on Wednesday as a result. The company told investors that...
Cancellations double at housebuilder MJ Gleeson following mini-budget
Housebuilder MJ Gleeson has reported that the proportion of purchases customers are cancelling has more than doubled compared to the start of this year.The company said there had also been a slowdown in demand since the mini-budget.The number of houses that customers reserved on each of its Gleeson Homes sites dropped from 0.42 a year ago to 0.26 in the past six weeks, it said.Cancellation rates in the same period jumped to 41% compared to 20% in the first ten weeks of the year.The market volatility and sharp increase in interest rates following the mini budget impacted buyer confidence and...
msn.com
Lowe's boosts 2022 profit view as price hikes, firm demand drive upbeat Q3
(Reuters) -Lowe's Cos Inc raised its annual profit forecast on Wednesday, betting on record consumer savings and rising mortgage rates to fuel home improvement trends even as the housing market cools from a pandemic-led boom. Shares of the North Carolina-based home improvement chain rose nearly 5% after it also topped...
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Got $5,000? This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer.
Philip Morris International is one of the most compelling tobacco stocks on the market right now.
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
CNBC
Average 401(k) balances plunged 23% year-over-year due to market volatility, Fidelity says
Retirement account balances sank for the third quarter in a row, according to Fidelity's analysis. Despite wild market swings, most savers kept their contribution rate steady, Fidelity also found. Months of market swings have taken a heavy toll on retirement savers. The average 401(k) balance sank for the third consecutive...
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
As a leader in payments processing, Mastercard should greatly benefit from the shift toward alternative payments.
NASDAQ
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
Target’s 3Q profit drops 52% as shoppers force price cuts
NEW YORK (AP) — An unexpected and potentially ominous pullback in customer spending ahead of the holiday shopping season pushed third-quarter profits at Target down 52% after it was forced to slash prices with Americans feeling the squeeze of inflation. The Minneapolis retailer voiced caution about its sales and...
kitco.com
Gold prices holding within striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. retail sales rise 1.3% in October
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to solid gains and remains in striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. consumers went on a significant shopping spree last month. U.S. retail sales rose 1.3% last month following a roughly unchanged reading in September, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. The data significantly beat expectations. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 1.0% in last month's headline number.
theindustry.fashion
Retail reacts to Autumn 2022 Budget: "Businesses now will be able to sensibly plan ahead"
Britain’s economy is already in recession and set to shrink by 1.4% next year after the fiscal watchdog slashed growth forecasts due to rampant inflation. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said it expected UK gross domestic product (GDP) to slump as it significantly downgraded previous projections that the economy would actually grow by 1.8% in 2023.
Some Wall Street bonuses could be cut nearly in half this year as companies scramble to manage costs
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 9, 2022. Wall Street bankers collected their biggest bonuses since the 2008 financial crisis last year and set a new record. This year? Not so much. That 2021 boom was short-lived for finance workers, and they could be looking...
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy in November and Hold Forever
AbbVie’s two newer immunology drugs may drive a new phase of growth. Intuitive Surgical’s procedures and revenue both are on the rise. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
theindustry.fashion
Farfetch in-store revenue boosts mixed Q3 results
Farfetch has released its financial results for the third quarter ending 30 September 2022, revealing a £3.4 million ($4.1 million) loss in adjusted EBITDA. Revenue was up 1.9% to £497.7 million ($593.4 million), driven by a 1.6% increase in digital platform revenue and 39.7% rise in in-store revenue, offset by a 2.1% drop in brand platform revenue.
msn.com
U.S. stock futures edge higher with Fed rates commentary in the spotlight
U.S. stock futures edged higher on Friday as traders assess latest Fed commentary, with key options contracts set to expire. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38 points, or 0.1%, to 33619. Futures on the S&P 500 gained 9 points, or 0.2%, to 3964. Futures on the Nasdaq...
tipranks.com
2 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With 8% Dividend Yields, or More
Just when it looked like time to throw in the towel, the market pulled through and delivered a win. A better-than-expected reading of the consumer price index last week has boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its interest rate increases. Looking at the situation for...
Dividend reinvestment plans: Programs that use funds from dividend stocks to buy more shares of the company
One of the ways investors can start earning a profit from their investments is through dividends. As a way to share the wealth, some companies will pay investors periodic payments known as dividends when they’re earning enough money to cover their basic expenses. There are a lot of ways...
theindustry.fashion
Joules collapses into administration
Around 1,600 jobs are now under threat after fashion retailer Joules collapsed into administration today. Earlier this week, Joules said talks over an emergency cash-call with investors, including its founder Tom Joule, were unsuccessful and had ended. The retailer has now appointed Will Wright, Ryan Grant and Chris Pole of...
theindustry.fashion
Burberry reveals new growth strategy in H1 results
Burberry has reported a 11% increase in revenue to £1.34 billion for the first half ending 1 October 2022. Adjusted operating profit was up 21% to £238 million, whilst adjusted operating profit margin increased 150 bps to 17.7%. The company opened or renovated 22 stores in the first...
