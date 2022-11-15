ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm a Celebrity viewers convinced Matt Hancock will be signing up for two other popular reality TV shows

By Mariana Cerqueira
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zB1A7_0jCGk5Ru00

I'm a Celebrity 2022 viewers are hilariously tipping Matt Hancock as a contestant in two other popular reality TV shows, after watching tonight's episode.

The former health secretary has been doing surprisingly well in the challenges he's faced in the jungle so far and even made camp leader. But it's not just his performance in the challenges viewers are obsessed with — he's showing off some of his other talents too.

It all started when the politician joined Jill for a jogging workout. While even the professional footballer decided to call it a day and get some rest, Matt continued to go strong, leading Jill to hilariously speculate that he was training to join the cast of Love Island UK next year.

Fans loved her suggestion, with one saying: "Matt Hancock prepped for Love Island next year: #ImACeleb".

Another added: "matt entering the love island villa next year #ImACeleb".

A third wrote: "jill please do not speak matt hancock being on love island into existence #ImACeleb".

But his audition for new reality TV shows didn't stop there. Later in the episode, the campers were staying busy while Charlene, Mike and Sean went off to do another challenge. Babatunde and Scarlette decided to teach Matt and Jill the choreography to the Candy dance...

Viewers at home couldn't quite believe what was happening, with one saying: "Watching Matt Hancock try and candy is something I never ever needed to witness #ImACeleb".

Another wrote: "This is hilarious. First Matt Hancock was doing the Willie bounce, now he’s doing the dance to Candy. #ImACeleb".

A third added: "Matt Hancock doing Candy #ImACeleb".

Judging by his willingness to show off his dance skills, others started anticipating (and potentially dreading) his appearance in next year's edition of Strictly .

"Forget love island next year... it’s strictly with those moves for Matt! #ImACeleb", one said.

"Somebody cancel strictly next year we cant risk matt hancock doing a cameo #ImACeleb", another wrote.

Next year Matt is just gonna have to do everything… Love Island, Strictly, Masked Singer, Britain’s Next Top Model #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity

Related
The Independent

Olivia Attwood reveals blood test result forced her to quit I’m A Celebrity camp

Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after a routine blood test showed she was anaemic.The test, which all the contestants undergo randomly throughout the show, also showed low sodium and potassium levels, leading staff to immediately take her to hospital.The former Love Island contestant, 31, disclosed the truth behind her departure after only 24 hours in the Australian jungle in an interview with the Mail On Sunday.Some news from camp 💔 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ITdNVeMD4F— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 7, 2022She said: “I was so scared, I was like: ‘What the hell...
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer would return to reality TV on one condition

Married at First Sight Australia's Olivia Frazer has revealed whether she would make another TV appearance following her stint on the show. Olivia appeared on the ninth season of the popular programme, where she was partnered with Jackson Lonie. The two went through with the final commitment ceremony, but separated afterwards.
Popculture

Reality TV Favorite Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Binky Felstead's family of four is about to become a family of five! The former Made in Chelsea star announced Sunday that she is pregnant with her third child, her second child with husband Max Darnton. The soon-to-be parents of three are already mom and dad to son Wolfie, 17 months, and Felstead is also mom to daughter India, 5, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend and former TV co-star Josh "JP" Patterson.
The Independent

I’m a Celeb first look: Owen Warner gets strapped to spinning wheel in Scareground trial

Owen Warner will be strapped to a spinning wheel in the next challenge on I‘m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!A teaser trailer for the trial shows the Hollyoaks actor getting his head dunked underwater as he is left at the mercy of the wheel.The 23-year-old will face the Scareground trial alongside fellow show favourites Mike Tindall and Jill Scott.Host Ant McPartlin gave the campmate a telling-off, saying: “Oi! Oi! Get looking for balls will ya Owen.”It will air at 9pm on ITV on Thursday, 17 November.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Olivia Attwood explains why she left I’m a Celebrity after just 24 hours in jungleThe Simpsons predicts Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential run in 2015 clipTaylor Swift fans scramble for Eras tour tickets as Ticketmaster crashes
The Independent

‘Absolutely frightening’: Olivia Attwood gives tell-all interview about why she had to quit I’m a Celebrity

Olivia Attwood has given a tell-all interview about why she was forced to quit I’m a Celebrity after just one day.It was initially revealed that the former Love Island star left the series “as a precautionary measure” in order to “undergo some medical checks”.The team running Attwood’s Instagram page wrote on Monday night (7 November) that the public would soon learn the reason for her exit.Now, almost a week later, Attwood has given an interview about what happened.She told The Mail on Sunday that a routine blood test, which all the jungle campmates undergo randomly throughout the show, disclosed...
digitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman announces exit from show

Dancing with the Stars is losing its head judge Len Goodman, as the former Strictly Come Dancing judge has announced he won't be returning next season. Speaking on the Disney+ show, he said: "This will be my last season judging Dancing with the Stars. "I've been on the show since...
digitalspy.com

Love Island stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish confirm split

Love Island stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have confirmed they have split. The duo were runners-up to winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti this past summer, but have called it quits three months after filming concluded. "I wanted to let you know that Luca and I...
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

