I'm a Celebrity viewers convinced Matt Hancock will be signing up for two other popular reality TV shows

I'm a Celebrity 2022 viewers are hilariously tipping Matt Hancock as a contestant in two other popular reality TV shows, after watching tonight's episode.

The former health secretary has been doing surprisingly well in the challenges he's faced in the jungle so far and even made camp leader. But it's not just his performance in the challenges viewers are obsessed with — he's showing off some of his other talents too.

It all started when the politician joined Jill for a jogging workout. While even the professional footballer decided to call it a day and get some rest, Matt continued to go strong, leading Jill to hilariously speculate that he was training to join the cast of Love Island UK next year.

Fans loved her suggestion, with one saying: "Matt Hancock prepped for Love Island next year: #ImACeleb".

Another added: "matt entering the love island villa next year #ImACeleb".

A third wrote: "jill please do not speak matt hancock being on love island into existence #ImACeleb".

But his audition for new reality TV shows didn't stop there. Later in the episode, the campers were staying busy while Charlene, Mike and Sean went off to do another challenge. Babatunde and Scarlette decided to teach Matt and Jill the choreography to the Candy dance...

Viewers at home couldn't quite believe what was happening, with one saying: "Watching Matt Hancock try and candy is something I never ever needed to witness #ImACeleb".

Another wrote: "This is hilarious. First Matt Hancock was doing the Willie bounce, now he’s doing the dance to Candy. #ImACeleb".

A third added: "Matt Hancock doing Candy #ImACeleb".

Judging by his willingness to show off his dance skills, others started anticipating (and potentially dreading) his appearance in next year's edition of Strictly .

"Forget love island next year... it’s strictly with those moves for Matt! #ImACeleb", one said.

"Somebody cancel strictly next year we cant risk matt hancock doing a cameo #ImACeleb", another wrote.

Next year Matt is just gonna have to do everything… Love Island, Strictly, Masked Singer, Britain’s Next Top Model #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity

