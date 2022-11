Orono, Maine -- Maine concludes the 2022 season when it hosts #18 New Hampshire in the 110th meeting between the two rivals in the Border Battle, presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, on Saturday at noon.. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at GoBlackBears.com/tickets or by calling the UMaine Athletics Box Office at 207.581.BEAR.

ORONO, ME ・ 6 HOURS AGO