Owego Police respond to gunshot victim Tuesday night
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Shots fired in Tioga County. Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a gunshot victim. Emergency Services stabilized the 29-year-old, and he was transported to a hospital. He was treated and later released. Officials determined the injury was an accidental discharge. Officials recovered the firearm used in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Traffic delays Tuesday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – More traffic delays in the City of Ithaca. Crews will fix a leaking water main at the intersection of North Meadow Street (Route 13) and West Buffalo Street. The two center lanes of Route 13 will close from West Seneca Street to just beyond West Buffalo Street. Expect traffic delays. West bound traffic on West Buffalo Street will not be able to cross Meadow Street, though access to the Milkstand will remain. The 500 block of West Buffalo Street will experience water service interruption at times and will be notified in person tomorrow morning. Additionally, eastbound tractor trailers will not be able to turn left onto Meadow Street from West Buffalo. It happens tomorrow from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Charles Street returns to one-way traffic in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Completed road work in Cortland affecting traffic patterns. Authorities reminding people that Charles Street has returned to one way traffic after the completion of work at the Clinton Avenue intersection. The Department of Public Works has removed the two-way traffic signs. Officials say parking on Charles Street will be restored soon.
Homer woman faces grand larceny charge
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Homer woman faces a felony in Cortlandville. State Troopers responded to a report of a theft at Walmart on Bennie Road Friday. They say 37-year-old Ashley Jenkins failed to scan more than $1,000 of merchandise in the self-checkout lane. She was arrested and charged with felony grand larceny. She will appear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 28th.
Starbucks workers striking today at Ithaca Commons shop
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Employees at the Ithaca Commons Starbucks are on strike. Workers are taking part in a nationwide protest today, demanding the company fully staff unionized stores. Starbucks Workers United says over 100 locations are participating. The coffee company closed its Collegetown shop in June, citing low...
Mayor Steve outlines Cortland’s 2023 budget
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s budget season is winding down. Mayor Scott Steve says the 2023 budget is bigger than 2022. A public hearing on Cortland’s budget proposal will be held at the next Common Council meeting on December 6th at six o’clock. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor...
Tioga County man pleads guilty, could face life in prison
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty in United States District Court. 33-year-old Joseph Swansbrough, of Willseyville, was convicted of attempted enticement and coercion of a minor in the Northern District of New York Tuesday. As part of his guilty plea, he admitted to exchanging sexually explicit messages online with an undercover officer posing as a 10-year-old in September and October of 2021 in an attempt to entice the child into engaging in sexual acts. He also admitted to traveling to a pre-arranged place in Broome County with intent to engage in sexual acts with the 10-year-old on October 12, 2021. Officials say Swansbrough was arrested when he arrived at the location and found in possession of candy he had promised to the child.
RSV cases rising across Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A rise in RSV cases locally. The Tompkins County Health Department is urging caution to families with infants or older adults. Symptoms of RSV are similar to the common cold, flu, and COVID, and usually appear in stages. It’s the most common cause of bronchiolitis...
Cortland Common Council to set public hearing for 2023 budget
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The 2023 budget tops the agenda for tonight’s Cortland Common Council meeting. Mayor Scott Steve unveiled his proposed 30-million-dollar budget earlier this month. A public hearing will be set this evening for December 6th, so the public can share their thoughts on the proposal before a vote next month.
Winter weather advisory looms in Ithaca, Cortland
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Seasonal precipitation is on tap for much of Central New York. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Tompkins, Cortland, and Tioga Counties. It starts tomorrow afternoon and runs through late Wednesday morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is expected, and rain and sleet combined with low temperatures could result in ice. Officials say to plan for slippery roads, slow down, and use caution when driving. The conditions could impact morning or evening commutes. Other counties affected in the area include Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, and Broome.
Tompkins County legislators adopt 2023 budget
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) The 2023 Tompkins County budget has been approved. In a vote Tuesday of 12-1, legislators adopted the over 200-million-dollar budget for next year. Legislator Deborah Dawson expressed concern about the budget, saying predictions of gloom in the economy means a likely increase in goods and services. Dawson...
Tioga County sees gap in 2023 budget proposal
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey is proposing a solution to a projected budget deficit. In her 2023 budget presentation Tuesday, Sauerbrey suggested using $8.5 million from the fund balance and $4.8 million from the American Rescue Plan to fill a $13 million gap. Overall,...
