CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a year and a half after an EF-3 tornado tore a path of destruction through southwest suburban Woodridge, some residents are still dealing with the impact of the devastating storm.Cold temperatures and light gusty snow on Wednesday didn't stop dozens of volunteers and the mayor of Woodridge from helping four families make repairs to their homes and yards.Tree branches bolted through Joe Trancredi's window and impaled his master bedroom when the tornado touched down on the night of June 20, 2021. Now volunteers are helping him paint his ceiling and clear out debris in his backyard....

