FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
nwi.life
It’s All About Community at Lake Station’s Fifth Annual Turkey Box Giveaway
The cars started lining up in the early afternoon at Riverview Park in Lake Station. While it would not start for a few more hours, residents were eagerly anticipating the turkey boxes and supplies that would afford them Thanksgiving dinner celebrations. Sporting a red fox tail fur hat willed to...
panoramanow.com
Crown Point Announces Holiday Events
Celebrate the holiday season in Crown Point with various festive events throughout the city. The holiday season kicks off next week. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 on the east side of the historic Lake County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square. This free event features live entertainment from the Crown Point High School Choir and the Harmony Handbells. Wittenberg Village will provide hot chocolate and.
Turkey, Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Friday
There are several places to get free Thanksgiving turkeys again Friday.
thelansingjournal.com
Video: What’s going on with One Trick Pony, Golden Palace, Jack’s, KYNGZ, and other projects
LANSING, Ill. (November 18, 2022) – The business updates article The Lansing Journal posted just two days ago quickly rose to the top of our most-viewed list, confirming that this is a subject a lot of people are interested in. There have been a few updates even since that article was published, so The Lansing Journal hit the streets — Torrence Avenue and Ridge Road — to provide a visual version of that business round-up:
Families Can Grab Free Turkeys On South, West Sides This Weekend
CHICAGO — Families in need can grab free turkeys at giveaways Friday and Saturday. Turkeys and other food will be available at giveaways Friday in Englewood and Saturday in Roseland and Garfield Park to help families prepare for Thanksgiving next week. The details:. Englewood. Local groups are teaming up...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need. A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.
Hundreds of Turkeys Given Away to Families in Need as Thanksgiving Approaches
The Will Group, a North Lawndale manufacturing facility, transformed into a grab and go turkey giveaway Saturday. The business gave away 150 turkeys and bags of groceries, helping the many struggling families this holiday season. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot even stopped by to help pass out bags. “Well thank God...
‘Lucky’ The Wild Turkey Is Wandering Around Beverly, Delighting Neighbors Who Vow Not To Eat Him
BEVERLY — Jubilant Southwest Siders have been obsessing about a wild turkey roaming the streets, sharing feverish news about sightings of the large bird a week before Thanksgiving. The turkey, which neighbors in a Facebook group have christened “Lucky,” has been spotted in front yards, alleys and even doorsteps...
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois hosting friends-giving, turkey giveaway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just a week until Thanksgiving and there's one question that lingers. Have you gotten your turkey yet?If not, the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois is hosting a friends-giving celebration and giving away turkey and vegetables. It will be held at the Blue Door Neighborhood Center in South Lawndale.That's located at 2551 W. Cermak Rd starting at noon.
Boost Mobile giving away turkeys at several locations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're a week away from thanksgiving and boost mobile is getting Chicago families ready by giving away free turkey.It's part of their Boostgiving.From Thursday through the weekend families can attend turkey giveaways at several locations.Today's giveaway will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1335 Douglas Street.The company says if turkeys run out, they'll have other holiday goodies.
fox32chicago.com
Nonprofit distributing 500 winter coats to needy Chicago families
As the temperature shifts, some families will struggle to meet basic needs this winter. That's why Wednesday afternoon, the nonprofit Communities in Schools is distributing necessary winter boots, coats and supplies to children and their parents.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County jeweler, shot during July robbery, closing store after nearly a century in business
OAK LAWN, Ill. - An Oak Lawn jeweler is reportedly calling it quits, closing his store after nearly a century in business. The owner of Reichman Jewelers was shot in July during a violent armed robbery. He told the Oak Lawn Patch that the bullet is still in his chest.
qrockonline.com
Garbage Collection and Closures for the Week of November 21, 2022
Joliet garbage, recycling, and yard waste pick up will be one day late on Thursday and Friday during the week of November 21, 2022, due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Residents with Monday through Wednesday pick up are not affected by this change. Regular garbage collection will resume the week of November 28.
Aunt accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier pleads not guilty
The incident was captured on surveillance video, prosecutors said.
3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint
CHICAGO — A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
Video shows 8-year-old boy fall 24 feet off Navy Pier rock wall onto concrete; family files lawsuit
The child was critically injured in the incident and must use a walker now, his family said.
Volunteers help Woodridge families repair homes damaged in 2021 tornado
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a year and a half after an EF-3 tornado tore a path of destruction through southwest suburban Woodridge, some residents are still dealing with the impact of the devastating storm.Cold temperatures and light gusty snow on Wednesday didn't stop dozens of volunteers and the mayor of Woodridge from helping four families make repairs to their homes and yards.Tree branches bolted through Joe Trancredi's window and impaled his master bedroom when the tornado touched down on the night of June 20, 2021. Now volunteers are helping him paint his ceiling and clear out debris in his backyard....
South Side church giving away hundreds of turkeys, free meals Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side church is working to feed the community.The Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church is giving out more than 300 frozen turkeys and 500 hot meals to community members Saturday afternoon. Anyone can swing by the church, located near California and Harrison Street starting at noon to grab a free turkey and plate of food while supplies last. Church members will also deliver food, to those nearby, in need.
fox32chicago.com
South Shore residents warned about string of armed robberies
CHICAGO - Four armed robberies have been reported in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood over the past 10 days, prompting a community alert from police. In each incident, one or two teens approaches a victim, flashes a handgun and demands their property, according to CPD. The suspect will then take the...
WATCH: Boy Falls 24-Feet Down Navy Pier Climbing Wall Without Harness
Video footage shows moments before and after the fall.
