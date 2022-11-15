ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

panoramanow.com

Crown Point Announces Holiday Events

Celebrate the holiday season in Crown Point with various festive events throughout the city. The holiday season kicks off next week. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 on the east side of the historic Lake County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square. This free event features live entertainment from the Crown Point High School Choir and the Harmony Handbells. Wittenberg Village will provide hot chocolate and.
CROWN POINT, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Video: What’s going on with One Trick Pony, Golden Palace, Jack’s, KYNGZ, and other projects

LANSING, Ill. (November 18, 2022) – The business updates article The Lansing Journal posted just two days ago quickly rose to the top of our most-viewed list, confirming that this is a subject a lot of people are interested in. There have been a few updates even since that article was published, so The Lansing Journal hit the streets — Torrence Avenue and Ridge Road — to provide a visual version of that business round-up:
LANSING, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need. A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois hosting friends-giving, turkey giveaway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just a week until Thanksgiving and there's one question that lingers. Have you gotten your turkey yet?If not, the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois is hosting a friends-giving celebration and giving away turkey and vegetables. It will be held at the Blue Door Neighborhood Center in South Lawndale.That's located at 2551 W. Cermak Rd starting at noon. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boost Mobile giving away turkeys at several locations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're a week away from thanksgiving and boost mobile is getting Chicago families ready by giving away free turkey.It's part of their Boostgiving.From Thursday through the weekend families can attend turkey giveaways at several locations.Today's giveaway will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1335 Douglas Street.The company says if turkeys run out, they'll have other holiday goodies.
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Garbage Collection and Closures for the Week of November 21, 2022

Joliet garbage, recycling, and yard waste pick up will be one day late on Thursday and Friday during the week of November 21, 2022, due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Residents with Monday through Wednesday pick up are not affected by this change. Regular garbage collection will resume the week of November 28.
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint

CHICAGO —  A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Volunteers help Woodridge families repair homes damaged in 2021 tornado

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a year and a half after an EF-3 tornado tore a path of destruction through southwest suburban Woodridge, some residents are still dealing with the impact of the devastating storm.Cold temperatures and light gusty snow on Wednesday didn't stop dozens of volunteers and the mayor of Woodridge from helping four families make repairs to their homes and yards.Tree branches bolted through Joe Trancredi's window and impaled his master bedroom when the tornado touched down on the night of June 20, 2021. Now volunteers are helping him paint his ceiling and clear out debris in his backyard....
WOODRIDGE, IL
CBS Chicago

South Side church giving away hundreds of turkeys, free meals Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side church is working to feed the community.The Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church is giving out more than 300 frozen turkeys and 500 hot meals to community members Saturday afternoon. Anyone can swing by the church, located near California and Harrison Street starting at noon to grab a free turkey and plate of food while supplies last. Church members will also deliver food, to those nearby, in need.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Shore residents warned about string of armed robberies

CHICAGO - Four armed robberies have been reported in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood over the past 10 days, prompting a community alert from police. In each incident, one or two teens approaches a victim, flashes a handgun and demands their property, according to CPD. The suspect will then take the...
CHICAGO, IL

