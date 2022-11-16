Trump files FEC paperwork for third presidential campaign

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Legacy Sports USA on October 09, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Donald Trump has filed paperwork with the FEC to run for president again.

He announced his plan to run again at a Mar-a-Lago event Tuesday after teasing the idea for months.

The former president faces ongoing federal and state criminal investigations and wavering GOP support.

Donald Trump has filed paperwork with the FEC to run for president again. The filing was submitted ahead of a scheduled announcement from the former president at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, where he just announced his third presidential bid.

Though Trump now enters the field as the presumptive party frontrunner, with more name recognition and cash reserves than his rivals, the former president faces ongoing federal and state criminal investigations and wavering GOP support following a midterm "red wave" that failed to materialize.

Even previously staunch Trump supporters — including a GOP Senator who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results – are throwing their support behind Trump's political rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.