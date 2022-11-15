Read full article on original website
NFL World Not Happy With Justin Jefferson Injury Report
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had 193 receiving yards and a touchdown in an overtime win over the Bills last weekend. Though it's too early to say, that performance may have come at a cost. On Wednesday, the Vikings added Jefferson to their injury report. He was listed as a...
The Ringer
Week 11 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches
We kick off our NFL Week 11 preview by discussing the Browns-Bills game moving to Detroit, whether Allen Robinson II or anyone else on the post–Cooper Kupp Rams offense is fantasy-relevant, which teams are secretly frauds, Amari Cooper’s bizarre home and road splits, Vegas’s curiously small line against the Colts, and more.
AZFamily
CBS 5 to air Monday Night Football game between Cardinals, 49ers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are getting ready for their big Monday Night Football game in Mexico City, and Arizonans can watch the game without needing cable. The Red Birds will kick off against the San Francisco 49ers around 6:15 p.m., and fans in the Grand Canyon State can watch it on CBS 5. In fact, Arizona’s Family sports director Mark McClune will be down there for complete coverage before and after the game. On Monday, Arizona’s Family will have a pre-game show starting at 5:30 p.m. about how big a game it is for the 4-6 Cardinals. And then stick around on CBS 5 for Arizona’s Family Post-Game show to hear from coaches and players about the game.
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent
The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 11 of the Fantasy Football Season
Editor's Note: The action never stops at Bet MGM! Sign up now using bonus code BERRY and your first wager is risk free, up to $1,000. Get started here. Having written this column every week of the fantasy football season since 2000, plus my book Fantasy Life, I have heard every possible fantasy football story. Every crazy punishment, every bizarre behavior, every bad beat. Weird rules, over-the-top trash talk, draft day stories that defy belief.
ng-sportingnews.com
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 Titans-Packers single-game tournaments
The Titans and Packers will kick off Week 11 on Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field. The Titans are coming off a hard-fought 17-10 win against the Broncos last week, while the Packers snapped their five-game losing streak in a three-point overtime win over the Cowboys. This game has some good skill players on both sides, which is great news for NFL DFS players throwing together a FanDuel single-game lineup.
Is Nathaniel Hackett's job on the line vs. Raiders?
ENGLEWOOD — When Nathaniel Hackett was hired as the Broncos' head coach 297 days ago, he never thought he'd be in this position. Under Hackett's leadership, the Broncos have wildly underperformed through nine games, sitting at 3-6 with only a 3% chance of making the playoffs. His offense — which is why he was ultimately hired — is statistically the worst in the NFL, scoring a league-low 14.6 points per game. And with the 2-7 Raiders coming to town this weekend, some in Broncos Country...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022
Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
atozsports.com
Josh McDaniels’ latest comments make zero sense
In Las Vegas, the water is scalding for head coach Josh McDaniels. At least, the fan base feels that way. Owner Mark Davis has backed his HC consistently over the past few weeks. Today, McDaniels had some interesting comments. They don’t really make a ton of sense, considering the roster...
ng-sportingnews.com
Packers playoff chances: How Green Bay can still earn NFC wild card in NFL playoff picture
The Packers will not be winning a fourth consecutive NFC North title in 2022. After going 13-3, 13-3 and 13-4 the previous three seasons under coach Matt LaFleur, the best Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay can finish this season is 10-7. At 4-7, they're 11th in the NFC playoff race...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 12: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Trestan Ebner, Ben Skowronek, and James Cook
As the injury bug continues to infect widespread portions of the fantasy football player pool, streaming players and finding potentially valuable stashes becomes increasingly important. The moves we make today could pay off next week and beyond as we make the push for the playoffs and seek championship glory. Our Week 12 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players like Trestan Ebner, Ben Skowronek, and James Cook who could very well end up the most heavily added next Wednesday.
ng-sportingnews.com
What NFL games are on Thanksgiving in 2022? TV schedule, times, channels for all three games
Thanksgiving is one of the best days of the year for football fans, as the NFL has a tradition of playing on the holiday. It began 88 years ago in 1934 and has continued annually save for a five-year interruption due to World War II. The Lions and the Cowboys...
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James on 'Thursday Night Football', explained: What to know about 'TNF in The Shop' alternate stream
As Amazon makes its way through its first season as the exclusive home of NFL's "Thursday Night Football," it continues to find ways to allow viewers to experience the game in ways they never have before. In the age of alternate broadcasts, Amazon's latest undertaking tabs one of the biggest...
City of Good Neighbors: BillsMafia helps players dig out of massive snowstorm in Buffalo
BillsMafia helped dig out players who needed to get to the airport for a flight to Detroit, thanks to an epic lake-effect snowstorm.
McDaniel, the Shoes, and the Dolphins Bye Message
Head coach Mike McDaniel had very specific directives for his Miami Dolphins players heading into their bye week
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 11: The Jets are soaring, Bears are roaring, and more bets
The NFL is now in Week 11, and the stakes are only getting higher as teams begin to jostle for playoff positions. After their bye week, my New York Jets are back on the slate this week with a matchup against their nemesis in New England. There are no surprises here, as you know who I'm putting my money behind.
ng-sportingnews.com
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 Chiefs-Chargers showdown includes Travis Kelce, Austin Ekeler & Patrick Mahomes in a star-studded lineup
Highlighting a strong Week 11 of NFL action, Patrick Mahomes and the AFC-leading Chiefs (7-2) travel to Los Angeles to face Justin Herbert and the Chargers (5-4) on Sunday Night Football. This should be an entertaining divisional clash, with Kansas City trying to stay ahead of the Dolphins and Titans and Los Angeles trying to rebound from a tough Week 10 loss to the 49ers. With the Chiefs favored -5, this is a tough one to bet — the Chiefs won by a field goal when these squads met in late September, but L.A. was much more healthy at that stage of the season. This seems like a great opportunity for us to assemble a DraftKings Showdown lineup, which is exactly what we will do today.
ng-sportingnews.com
How Amazon Prime's 'TNF' studio crew stayed warm during Titans-Packers at Lambeau Field
Below-freezing conditions at Lambeau Field didn't just make things difficult for players involved in the Thursday night clash between the Packers and Titans. The struggles transferred to Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football" studio crew, as well. Shrouded in piercing wind, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Charissa Thompson and Andrew Whitworth got a feel for what everyone on the field was dealing with. The game-time temperature in Green Bay was 26 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill of 16.
ng-sportingnews.com
Packers vs. Titans Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 11 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Packers host the Titans to open Week 11 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), the weather also will be a factor on top of the matchups. With winds around 10 mph and temperatures dipping down to 25 degrees at kickoff time at Lambeau Field, some fantasy football owners might be giving extra scrutiny to their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Twitter clowns Lions over Ford Field carnival displaced by Browns vs. Bills game
There have been a fair share of carnivals in Ford Field over the years. That was a bit more literal ahead of the Bills-Browns game. The Land on Demand's Tony Grossi reported there was a carnival set up in Ford Field that had to be taken down before the Browns and Bills play in Detroit, which was relocated from Buffalo.
