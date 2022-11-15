Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ezekiel Elliott, Gus Edwards, Damien Harris affecting Week 11 fantasy RB rankings

Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Running Back Stunned By Cut Decision On Monday
The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising personnel move on Monday, releasing running back Eno Benjamin. Benjamin had played in all 10 games for the Cardinals so far this season, making three starts while James Conner was out with injury. It wasn't just fans who were shocked by his released either....
NBC Sports
Former Eagles star reportedly out for the season with knee injury
Former Eagles star Zach Ertz is reportedly out for the season. Now with the Arizona Cardinals, the 32-year-old tight end was carted off the field in the first quarter on Sunday against the Rams. And now he’s reportedly done for the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver
The Dallas Cowboys added a trio of players to their practice squad this Wednesday. The team announced the signings of defensive end Takk McKinley, wide receiver Antonio Callaway and center Brock Hoffman. McKinley, a former first-round pick out of UCLA, will most likely generate the most buzz. However, Callaway is...
The Saints Cut 2 Running Backs Tuesday Afternoon
Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints traveled to Pittsburgh for a battle against the Steelers. Unfortunately for the Saints, they traveled home with a loss after falling 20-10 to the Steelers. While that's unfortunate news, the team appears to have received some good news this week. The team reportedly...
atozsports.com
A Person Close to OBJ Reveals Just How ‘in’ the Dallas Cowboys are
The Dallas Cowboys (6-3) are coming off their latest loss. This time at the hands of the then reeling Green Bay Packers. In the game, WR CeeDee Lamb went off for what might be his best performance of his career so far. 11 catches on 150 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets.
Cowboys WR Antonio Callaway Signing; Change on Odell Beckham Jr. Chase?
It's not OBJ, but ... The Cowboys played host to former Cleveland Browns starting wideout Antonio Callaway for a tryout and now they’ve signed him.
Look: Commanders Fans Are Not Happy With Nick Sirianni
Washington Commanders fans have extra reason to savor last night's win over the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. In late September, following a win over Washington in the first matchup between the two teams this season, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni wore a throwback jersey of former Eagles wideout Mike Quick to a press conference.
Former NFL Starting Running Back Cut In Surprise Move
Fresh off yesterday's win, the Arizona Cardinals made a peculiar roster move on Monday. The Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin, who started three games this season when James Conner was injured and appeared in all 10 contests on offense and special teams. Benjamin only played one offensive snap on...
Texans Claimed Notable Running Back On Tuesday
It did not take long for Eno Benjamin to find a new NFL home after getting released by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. The Houston Texans claimed Benjamin on Tuesday, according to his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus. He'll join a backfield that lacks impactful depth behind rookie Dameon Pierce....
'Lotta Red-Ass!' Cowboys Coach McCarthy on Losing Locker Room & Gambling at Green Bay
The Dallas Cowboys had a 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter against the Packers on Sunday, but it wasn't enough. On Monday, coach Mike McCarthy is back at The Star to talk it through.
Football World Reacts To 2023 XFL Quarterbacks List
The XFL began this week's draft process by selecting the most important position on the gridiron: quarterback. On Tuesday, the respawned league's eight teams picked passers for the 2023 season. NFL and college football fans will recognize some of the players competing in the XFL next year. The 15-player list...
Colin Cowherd Calls For 1 NFL Head Coach To Be Fired
A frustrating season for the Denver Broncos continued on Sunday. The Broncos mustered just 10 points during a loss to the Tennessee Titans, falling to 3-6 on the year. Sports talk personality Colin Cowherd believes that should be the final straw for first-year Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. ...
Yardbarker
Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR
Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
1 NFL Team Can Be Eliminated From Division Race Sunday
The 2022 NFL season is 10 weeks old, which means there's still seven more games to play for some teams and eight more for others. Despite still having nearly half the season left, one team could be eliminated from its division race this weekend. The Chicago Bears could get left out in the cold early this season.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 11 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Yet another four-team bye is upon us, and with the Jaguars, Dolphins, Seahawks, and Buccaneers idle, fantasy football owners are hurting at QB, RB, and WR. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is important in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 11 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Saints Reportedly Sign Former All-Pro Running Back
The New Orleans Saints have added a notable running back to their practice squad, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Saints are signing David Johnson, who last played with the Houston Texans in 2021. New Orleans previously cut veteran running backs Derrick Gore and Jordan Howard from their practice squad...
ng-sportingnews.com
Jim Irsay posts bizarre victory lap tweet after Jeff Saturday's first win as Colts' interim HC: 'Who you crappin?'
Jim Irsay and the Colts are riding high after sending the Raiders to 2-7 on the season behind a 25-20 victory Sunday. The hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim coach last week made waves (not good ones) throughout the NFL, criticizing Saturday's lack of coaching experience. Suffice to say, it was surprising to see the Colts come out on top over Las Vegas.
NFL Week 11 Game Projected To Be Hit With Heavy Snowstorm On Sunday
NFL fans may be in for an instant classic Sunday when the Buffalo Bills host the Cleveland Browns. While both teams could certainly use a victory to climb back into their respective divisional races, there's an even bigger (and colder) storyline brewing ahead of this Week 11 matchup According ...
The Raiders Have Claimed A Former 1st Round Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders added a former first-round pick to the fold on Monday. Las Vegas claimed defensive lineman Jerry Tillery off waivers, the team confirmed this evening. Tillery was released by the Los Angeles Chargers last week. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders inquired about trading for...
