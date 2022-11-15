Read full article on original website
Related
Commanders Announce Starting QB vs. Texans: Taylor Heinicke or Carson Wentz?
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 11 Running Back Rankings: Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara carry some big questions
The bye-week teams in Week 11 will leave us a bit short-handed this week, with Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker especially looming as significant absences. However, you'll also miss Leonard Fournette, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and Rachaad White -- and the latter two head into the bye potentially having usurped the former as their teams' top options, which adds a lot of intrigue to their Week 12 and beyond outlooks.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 11
The "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 11 will feature a battle between the teams that won the AFC and NFC regular-season titles in 2021. While neither the Titans nor the Packers look quite as good as they did last year, this contest was set up to be one of the marquee Thursday night games of the season. It could certainly be a competitive one given the way that these two teams match up against one another.
Insider: How Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger responded to being replaced by Matt Ryan
LAS VEGAS -- Sam Ehlinger arrived at the Colts facility Friday to learn about the latest twist in an unrelenting season. He was headed back to the bench. Matt Ryan was the starting quarterback again. Jeff Saturday made his biggest decision yet as a head coach, just four days after...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Mark Andrews, Dallas Goedert, David Njoku, Daniel Bellinger affecting Week 11 fantasy TE rankings
There's only been a handful of consistent producers at tight end in fantasy football this season. Two of those reliable TEs (Mark Andrews, and David Njoku) haven't been on the field the past couple of weeks, while Dallas Goedert got banged up in Philadelphia's most recent contest. Additionally, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was starting to emerge as a potential TE1 in fantasy but a gruesome injury knocked him out of game action. The statuses of these four TEs play a role in the Week 11 fantasy TE rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so it's important to know their latest updates.
FOX Sports
Struggles for Jags' Josh Allen continue in loss to Chiefs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Allen’s streak of games without a sack is nearing the longest drought of his NFL career. Once Jacksonville’s top pass rusher and a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie, the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft is looking more and more ordinary in 2022. He’s gone six consecutive games without a sack — one shy of his longest skid — and has managed a meager four quarterback hits during that span.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 11 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier for fantasy football owners, and things stay difficult in Week 11. Injuries keep piling up (Cooper Kupp, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, etc.) and four offenses filled with plenty of top fantasy performers (Jaguars, Dolphins, Seahawks, Buccaneers) are all off for their bye weeks. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 11 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
ng-sportingnews.com
Jeff Saturday suffers unexpected consequence of becoming NFL head coach: Relinquishing his fantasy team to Eric Decker
Jeff Saturday has had an absolute roller coaster of a week. He was unexpectedly named interim head coach of the Colts after only having coached high school football in the past, and he secured his first win Sunday over the Raiders that is being treated as more of a bottoming out for Las Vegas than it is an inspiring win for Indianapolis.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 11 Fantasy Busts: D'Andre Swift, Kyler Murray, Kyle Pitts among risky 'starts' in bad matchups
If you're on the fantasy football playoff bubble, avoiding players who could potentially fall flat on their faces is a must. It's one thing to say it, but actually making the right start 'em, sit 'em moves is another. Before you lock in your starters ahead of another important matchup, our Week 11 fantasy busts list is here to help you avoid starting potential no-shows, such as D'Andre Swift, Kyler Murray, and Kyle Pitts.
ng-sportingnews.com
Jim Irsay posts bizarre victory lap tweet after Jeff Saturday's first win as Colts' interim HC: 'Who you crappin?'
Jim Irsay and the Colts are riding high after sending the Raiders to 2-7 on the season behind a 25-20 victory Sunday. The hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim coach last week made waves (not good ones) throughout the NFL, criticizing Saturday's lack of coaching experience. Suffice to say, it was surprising to see the Colts come out on top over Las Vegas.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen more affecting Week 11 WR rankings
Fantasy football owners are keeping a keen eye on the latest injury reports involving standout wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and Mecole Hardman. Chase, Williams, and Allen have all been out for multiple weeks, forcing owners to find some diamonds in the rough at the receiver spot on the waiver wire. If any of these pass-catchers play on Sunday, it will make start 'em, sit 'em decisions easier in Week 11.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why NFL officials' 'blatant' missed facemask penalty by Commanders against Eagles' Dallas Goedert left social media livid
Officials missed a game-changing facemask penalty in the late stages of the "Monday Night Football" game between the Eagles and Commanders. Jamin Davis was the would-be guilty party, clearly grabbing the facemask of Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. The tight end fumbled the ball as he was getting tackled by Davis and John Ridgeway. The play as called on the field was a fumble recovery for a touchdown, though replay showed Davis was touched down by Goedert.
ng-sportingnews.com
Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 Titans-Packers Showdown tournaments
Week 11 kicks off on Thursday night with the Titans traveling to Lambeau Field. The Packers are three-point favorites in this prime-time matchup, and the game has an O/U of 41, according to BetMGM. Even though this TNF contest has a low point total, both teams have some interesting DFS options for DraftKings Showdown lineups.
Yardbarker
Robert Griffin III Says Tua Tagovailoa Is A Top 5 Quarterback
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the midst of a breakout season. While some people around the NFL world still aren’t sold on him, others are really to call him one of the best quarterbacks in football. Former Pro Bowler Robert Griffin III fits into the second category.
NFC East continues to have best record in NFL
The NFC East has each team at .500 or better. Incidentally, in the AFC East, each team has a winning record. However, seeing both Philadelphia and New York have better records than all AFC East teams, the NFC East still has the best overall record through Week 10. Dallas led...
ng-sportingnews.com
XFL Draft tracker: Live results, complete picks list, rosters for 2023 football league reboot
The XFL will be back like it never left (because it barely did) in 2023. Its initial return was scuttle-butted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's hoping that its 2023 return will fare a bit better overall. One of the big changes is the XFL's absence from any of the...
Comments / 0