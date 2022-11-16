Former President Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Campaign

By: TFP

Former President Donald J. Trump was set to announce his 2024 presidential campaign from Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night.

But minutes before his scheduled 9 p.m. announcement from Mar-a-Lago, Trump filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) saying he was running for president in 2024 and setting up a fundraising account.

“Two years ago we were a great nation, and in two years we will be a great nation again,” Trump said Tuesday.

“Are you getting ready,” Trump said. “I am too.”

“Exactly one week ago, our citizens voted in the important midterm elections, and despite a ridiculously long and unnecessary period of waiting, far longer in fact than any third world country, just a short time ago, the Republicans won back control of the house of representatives,” Trump said.

“And it was with a great Trump-endorsed candidate Congressman elect Kevin Kiley, who is a fantastic person. A fantastic person. And I’m very happy, it was his vote that did it,” Trump said.

“In order to make America great again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” said Trump

At age 76, Trump is eager to avenge the 2020 election against Joe Biden, who turns 80 on Sunday and has indicated he wants to seek a second term.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

