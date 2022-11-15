Read full article on original website
Steve Young believes Kyle Shanahan’s conservative play-calling is due to 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
Is Kyle Shanahan's play-calling too conservative? Many watching Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers might say it is. The San Francisco 49ers offense scores an average of 22 points per game, ranking 18th in the NFL. Coincidentally, that's exactly how many points they scored in the win over the Chargers.
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan reacts to viral Jimmy Garoppolo, cheerleaders video
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has seen the viral video involving quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo interacting with Golden State Warriors cheerleaders. "It's a normal thing," Shanahan said about Garoppolo receiving such attention during a Wednesday appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, as shared by Tzvi Machlin of The Spun. "I've been at fundraisers with him and it's a tough life he's got to live. I've seen it before though so it doesn't surprise me."
Yardbarker
Ravens Release First Injury Report After Bye
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards were both limited in practice on Wednesday. Andrews is dealing with both a shoulder and knee injury. He came out after media availability and was limited. He practiced for the first time since Oct. 27. Edwards is dealing with a...
FOX Sports
Philadelphia Eagles sign veteran DT Ndamukong Suh
The Philadelphia Eagles continued to fill a void Thursday, as FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported that they signed former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal. Suh presumably confirmed the signing via Twitter shortly after Glazer's report. Earlier in the week, Philadelphia signed veteran defensive lineman...
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 10 vs. Tampa
The Seattle Seahawks four-game win streak ended with a 21-16 loss to Tampa in Munich, Germany. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. Being named after a bird, you would have expected the Seattle Seahawks to play better after a long flight. Unfortunately, this was not the case.
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
Sixers' Tyrese Maxey to undergo MRI after injuring left foot
Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey will undergo an MRI after exiting Friday night's game against the Bucks with a left foot injury, sources told ESPN.
