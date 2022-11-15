ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

49ers' Kyle Shanahan reacts to viral Jimmy Garoppolo, cheerleaders video

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has seen the viral video involving quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo interacting with Golden State Warriors cheerleaders. "It's a normal thing," Shanahan said about Garoppolo receiving such attention during a Wednesday appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, as shared by Tzvi Machlin of The Spun. "I've been at fundraisers with him and it's a tough life he's got to live. I've seen it before though so it doesn't surprise me."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Ravens Release First Injury Report After Bye

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards were both limited in practice on Wednesday. Andrews is dealing with both a shoulder and knee injury. He came out after media availability and was limited. He practiced for the first time since Oct. 27. Edwards is dealing with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Eagles sign veteran DT Ndamukong Suh

The Philadelphia Eagles continued to fill a void Thursday, as FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported that they signed former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal. Suh presumably confirmed the signing via Twitter shortly after Glazer's report. Earlier in the week, Philadelphia signed veteran defensive lineman...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 10 vs. Tampa

The Seattle Seahawks four-game win streak ended with a 21-16 loss to Tampa in Munich, Germany. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. Being named after a bird, you would have expected the Seattle Seahawks to play better after a long flight. Unfortunately, this was not the case.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."

