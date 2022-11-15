San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has seen the viral video involving quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo interacting with Golden State Warriors cheerleaders. "It's a normal thing," Shanahan said about Garoppolo receiving such attention during a Wednesday appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, as shared by Tzvi Machlin of The Spun. "I've been at fundraisers with him and it's a tough life he's got to live. I've seen it before though so it doesn't surprise me."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO