Woebegone Broncos, Raiders clamor for success
Raiders Week in Denver arrived with little fanfare as the AFC West rivals prepare to face off with a combined record of 5-13 in 2022. Las Vegas comes to town as the conversation stirs around both franchises is fixed more on survival than superiority. The ones trying to survive might be the head coaches. The Broncos (3-6) and Raiders (2-7) meet in Denver on Sunday with playoff hopes all but...
Shohei Ohtani Commits to Japan for 2023 World Baseball Classic
The Angels star has officially made a decision regarding March’s World Baseball Classic.
Three high school basketball stars debut in On3 Women’s NIL 100
The debut of the On3 Women’s NIL 100 features stars of today in college sports like Sunisa Lee, Paige Bueckers, Hailey Van Lith. However, the list – which is the first of its kind and the defacto NIL ranking of the top 100 female student-athletes ranked by market valuation – also features stars of tomorrow.
Women’s Volleyball Continues to Draw Major Media Interest￼
ESPN has enjoyed multiple years of increased ratings for its women’s college volleyball coverage — and as a result has expressed interest in renewing its deal in the future. In the meantime, however, ESPN is investing in a professional version of the game. On Tuesday, ESPN and Athletes...
Amid Growth In Volleyball, A Third U.S. Women’s Indoor League Launches
At the beginning of 2020, there were no professional U.S. indoor women’s volleyball leagues. On Thursday, the third was launched: The “Pro Volleyball Federation” will hold its inaugural professional season in February 2024. Investors include “a prominent NBA family” and former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer — who has three daughters who play volleyball — was named as a founding partner.
volleyballmag.com
Pro Volleyball Federation to launch inaugural U.S. women’s season in 2024
Pro women’s volleyball is getting another chance in America. The Pro Volleyball Federation announced its presence Thursday and said it will begin play in February 2024, calling itself “real pro volleyball and the premier women’s professional volleyball league in North America.”. The organizers, while making their announcement,...
