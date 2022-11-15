Read full article on original website
Celtics Injury Report: Boston Receives Negative News Ahead of Tilt With Hawks
The Boston Celtics will be shorthanded as they look to earn their eighth straight win Wednesday night as they take on the Atlanta Hawks. Boston released its initial injury report for the tilt Tuesday afternoon and listed starting point guard Marcus Smart as probable for the showdown due to ...
Yardbarker
Duncan Robinson Linked to the Chicago Bulls?
In a report by Thomas Darron of Heavy Sports, an Eastern Conference executive mentioned a couple of trade targets the Chicago Bulls could be interested in. One of those names is Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson. Robinson is playing the least amount of minutes per game since his rookie season....
Yardbarker
The Chicago Bulls need to improve their rebounding if they want to win more games
The Chicago Bulls are off to a disappointing start, losing eight of their first 14 games, including their last two. The Bulls have to do a much better job rebounding, or they might have a hard time making the playoffs. The good news is that there’s still plenty of basketball left and they can turn the season around.
Why Lauri Markkanen's Rise Is Instructive for Bulls, Patrick Williams
Why Markkanen's rise is instructive for Bulls, Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Through the Utah Jazz’s unexpected 10-6 start, Lauri Markkanen is averaging 21.3 points and 8.4 rebounds on 52.3 percent shooting. On Wednesday in New Orleans, Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams takes averages of 9.3 points...
Billy Donovan Calls on DeRozan, LaVine, Vučević to Fix Bulls' Starts
Donovan calls on Bulls' Big 3 to set game-opening tone originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls have struggled with slow starts consistently this season. But for the first time, coach Billy Donovan steered talk away from potential lineup changes surrounding young players like Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams and towards veterans. And we’re not talking Goran Dragić or Javonte Green replacing them.
Magic's Wendell Carter Jr. Doesn't Hide Desire to Beat Bulls
Wendell Carter Jr. hopes to continue Magic act vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just over two weeks after the Chicago Bulls traded him to the Orlando Magic in a March 2021 blockbuster deal, Wendell Carter Jr. returned to the United Center and dropped 19 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals on his former team in a victory.
Bulls Report Injury Status of Patrick Williams, Coby White Vs. Magic
Bulls report injury status of Williams, White vs. Magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls made two notable changes to its injury report ahead of Friday's home game against the Orlando Magic. Coby White, who has missed the last eight games with a left quad contusion, has...
Player grades: Bulls lose third-straight as they fall to Pelicans
The Chicago Bulls fell to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, 124-110, losing their third-straight game and falling to 6-9 on the season. Chicago played well in the first half, as New Orleans only held a five-point lead after the first 24 minutes of play. But, that changed in the third quarter.
O’Neale scores on late tip, Nets top Trail Blazers 109-107
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Royce O’Neale scored on a tip-in with 0.7 seconds left to complete a triple-double and give the Brooklyn Nets a 109-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 35 points, and O’Neale had 11 points, 11...
Bulls lose to Denver Nuggets 126-103 at UC
The Chicago Bulls dropped to two games under .500 at 6-8 with a 126-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, November 13, at the United Center. The Bulls were outscored 32-20 in the first quarter, 30-27 in the second quarter, 35-29 in the third quarter and 29-27 in the fourth quarter to close out the game.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Magic (11.18.2022)
The Bulls (6-9) return home tonight to meet the Orlando Magic (4-11) for the first time. Chicago captured the season series a year ago by winning three of four. This time around, the Bulls and Magic will meet only three times, twice in Chicago. Both teams hit the hardwood this...
Lonzo Ball can help Bulls, but roster issues go deeper
After standout losses, Billy Donovan likes to say everything is on the table. And everything should be following the Chicago Bulls’ second straight largely non-competitive defeat on Wednesday night in New Orleans. The issue is: Until Lonzo Ball returns, what, exactly, can Donovan and his staff do?. Sure, he...
ESPN
Clippers rally to beat Pistons 96-91 in Leonard's return
LOS ANGELES -- — A month into the season, the Los Angeles Clippers are still trying to see the team they're hoping to be. They got a glimpse Thursday night, when Kawhi Leonard was in the starting lineup for the first time and helped stage a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Detroit Pistons 96-91.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: live updates
The last two games have been tough sledding for the Memphis Grizzlies. Both the Washington Wizards and New Orleans set season-high marks on 3-pointers made, but the bigger issue was the offense in each game. Memphis (9-6) returns home with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-8). The Thunder...
Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic odds, tips and betting trends | November 18
The Orlando Magic (4-11) will hope to end a six-game road slide when squaring off against the Chicago Bulls (6-9) on Friday, November 18, 2022 at United Center, airing at 5:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSFL. The Bulls are an 8.5-point favorite against the Magic when the Bulls and...
