Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Duncan Robinson Linked to the Chicago Bulls?

In a report by Thomas Darron of Heavy Sports, an Eastern Conference executive mentioned a couple of trade targets the Chicago Bulls could be interested in. One of those names is Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson. Robinson is playing the least amount of minutes per game since his rookie season....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Billy Donovan Calls on DeRozan, LaVine, Vučević to Fix Bulls' Starts

Donovan calls on Bulls' Big 3 to set game-opening tone originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls have struggled with slow starts consistently this season. But for the first time, coach Billy Donovan steered talk away from potential lineup changes surrounding young players like Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams and towards veterans. And we’re not talking Goran Dragić or Javonte Green replacing them.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Magic's Wendell Carter Jr. Doesn't Hide Desire to Beat Bulls

Wendell Carter Jr. hopes to continue Magic act vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just over two weeks after the Chicago Bulls traded him to the Orlando Magic in a March 2021 blockbuster deal, Wendell Carter Jr. returned to the United Center and dropped 19 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals on his former team in a victory.
ORLANDO, FL
The Crusader Newspaper

Bulls lose to Denver Nuggets 126-103 at UC

The Chicago Bulls dropped to two games under .500 at 6-8 with a 126-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, November 13, at the United Center. The Bulls were outscored 32-20 in the first quarter, 30-27 in the second quarter, 35-29 in the third quarter and 29-27 in the fourth quarter to close out the game.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Magic (11.18.2022)

The Bulls (6-9) return home tonight to meet the Orlando Magic (4-11) for the first time. Chicago captured the season series a year ago by winning three of four. This time around, the Bulls and Magic will meet only three times, twice in Chicago. Both teams hit the hardwood this...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Lonzo Ball can help Bulls, but roster issues go deeper

After standout losses, Billy Donovan likes to say everything is on the table. And everything should be following the Chicago Bulls’ second straight largely non-competitive defeat on Wednesday night in New Orleans. The issue is: Until Lonzo Ball returns, what, exactly, can Donovan and his staff do?. Sure, he...
ESPN

Clippers rally to beat Pistons 96-91 in Leonard's return

LOS ANGELES -- — A month into the season, the Los Angeles Clippers are still trying to see the team they're hoping to be. They got a glimpse Thursday night, when Kawhi Leonard was in the starting lineup for the first time and helped stage a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Detroit Pistons 96-91.
LOS ANGELES, CA

