Teams off to perfect starts to the season battle in the first round of the 2022 Charleston Classic on Thursday morning when the Furman Paladins face the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Paladins (2-0) are making their first-ever appearance in the tournament. The Nittany Lions (3-0) are playing in the Classic for the third time in the last 13 years. Penn State also competed in the event in 2009 and 2014. This will be the schools' first meeting since Penn State earned a 70-49 win over Furman on Nov. 28, 2010, in University Park, Pa.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO