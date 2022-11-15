ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

CBS Sports

Colorado vs. Massachusetts odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 17 predictions from proven model

The Colorado Buffaloes will look to build on their early season upset when they face the Massachusetts Minutemen during the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday afternoon. Colorado suffered a disappointing loss at Grambling last Friday, but it bounced back with a 78-66 win over then-No. 11 Tennessee. UMass has split its first two games this season, losing to Towson by 12 points last Thursday in its most recent outing.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Sports

How to watch Butler vs. St. Francis (Pa.): NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 1-2; Butler 1-1 The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Butler Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado vs. UMass odds, picks and predictions

The Colorado Buffaloes (2-1) and UMass Minutemen (1-1) meet Thursday in a 1st-round game of the 8-team Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, S.C. The contest at the HTC Center will tip off at 1:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Colorado vs. UMass odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Sports

Penn State vs. Furman odds: 2022 Charleston Classic picks, college basketball predictions from proven model

Teams off to perfect starts to the season battle in the first round of the 2022 Charleston Classic on Thursday morning when the Furman Paladins face the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Paladins (2-0) are making their first-ever appearance in the tournament. The Nittany Lions (3-0) are playing in the Classic for the third time in the last 13 years. Penn State also competed in the event in 2009 and 2014. This will be the schools' first meeting since Penn State earned a 70-49 win over Furman on Nov. 28, 2010, in University Park, Pa.
GREENVILLE, SC

