CBS Sports
Entire Formula 1 field goes out to dinner to celebrate Sebastian Vettel's retirement
All 20 drivers in the 2022 Formula 1 field gathered for dinner this week to celebrate the career of Sebastian Vettel before his final start in this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Vettel, a four-time World Champion, will finish his career this weekend after announcing he would retire from F1 at the conclusion of the 2022 season.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell secure Mercedes one-two in Abu Dhabi first practice
Lewis Hamilton led George Russell as Mercedes secured a one-two in first practice for this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Five days after Russell took Mercedes’ opening win of the season in Interlagos, the Silver Arrows were back on top in the first running at the final round of the year.Hamilton finished 0.220 seconds clear of Russell, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third and the Red Bull of Sergio Perez fourth.The make-up of Friday’s order consisted of a number of unusual names, with eight young drivers fielded at the Yas Marina Circuit.Of the young guns, New Zealander Liam Lawson, who filled double...
SkySports
Sebastian Vettel: Lewis Hamilton expects to see rival return to F1 after retirement
Four-time world champion Vettel is set to compete in his final grand prix in Abu Dhabi this weekend, after a hugely-decorated, 16-year F1 career which has featured 53 race victories. Vettel, 35, has in recent years developed a reputation for holding interests outside of F1, and pursuing those - along...
Nevada Appeal
Roger Diez: Top Formula 1 team fighting itself
Last Sunday’s Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix was a triumph for the struggling Mercedes team, as they finished 1-2. George Russell swept both the wild Saturday sprint qualifying race and Sunday’s Grand Prix. Teammate Lewis Hamilton finished 1.5 seconds back in second. It was not such a good...
FOX Sports
Verstappen says rift resolved after F1 incident with Perez
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen says he has resolved a conflict involving Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and is prepared to help him at the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi. Verstappen refused a team order to let Perez through...
Brawn GP Teases Potential Return To Formula 1
Formula 1's most successful team - with a 100% championship win rate - may return to the sport in 2026. Brawn GP, which won both the Driver's and Constructor's Championships in 2009, posted a cryptic, blurry photo to its official Twitter account suggesting a return to the sport is imminent.
Lewis Hamilton desperate to see back of this F1 season’s uncompetitive Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton cannot wait to consign his under-performing Mercedes to history as he faces the daunting task of keeping his unique winning record alive in Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Hamilton is the only driver in Formula One’s record books to end every season with a victory.But he will start the 22nd and final round of the campaign from only fifth as Max Verstappen took pole position, nearly seven tenths of a second ahead.Sergio Perez locked out the front row for Red Bull, a week after the team-mates clashed in Brazil when Verstappen failed to yield sixth place on the final...
Ricciardo Back to Red Bull F1 Team as Largely Ceremonial ‘Third Driver’: Marko
GettyThe Australian racing driver's career has come full circle, returning to the squad he abruptly left in 2018.
BBC
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen beats Sergio Perez to pole position
Max Verstappen led team-mate Sergio Perez to a Red Bull one-two in qualifying at the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi. Verstappen took pole by 0.228 seconds as Perez pipped Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by 0.04secs in their fight for second in the championship. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was fourth,...
SkySports
Abu Dhabi GP: Lewis Hamilton surprised by Mercedes lack of pace during Qualifying
Lewis Hamilton admitted he was surprised by Mercedes' lack of pace as he and team-mate George Russell were unable to compete with Red Bull and Ferrari at the final qualifying session of the season in Abu Dhabi. World champion Max Verstappen took a dominant pole, with Sergio Perez locking out...
SkySports
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen tops George Russell in Practice Two as world champion halts Mercedes' flying start
Max Verstappen halted Mercedes' flying start to the final weekend of the Formula 1 season by comfortably topping the timesheets in Practice Two for the Abu Dhabi GP for Red Bull. The world champion, surprisingly off the pace last weekend in Brazil as Mercedes sealed their first win of 2022,...
kalkinemedia.com
Motor racing-Binotto relaxed about his future with Ferrari
ABU DHABI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ferrari Formula One boss Mattia Binotto said on Saturday he was relaxed about his future with the Maranello-based team and had discussed recent speculation that he was facing the sack with company chairman John Elkann. Ferrari issued a statement earlier this week dismissing as...
Haas cuts Mick Schumacher and replaces him with Hulkenberg
Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, is out at Haas and Nico Hulkenberg will return to the grid fulltime next season in his place. “I would like to thank Mick Schumacher for his contribution to the team over the past couple of years,” Haas team principal Günther Steiner said in a statement. “Mick’s pedigree in the junior categories was well known and he has continued to grow and develop as a driver in his time with Haas F1 Team. While choosing to go in separate directions for the future the entire team wishes Mick well for the next steps in his career path and beyond.” Minutes after the announcement was made, Schumacher tweeted that he was disappointed with the decision but hoped to soon return to Formula 1. “It was at times bumpy but I steadily improved, learned a lot and now know for sure that I deserve a place in Formula One,” Schumacher said. “The subject is anything but closed for me. Setbacks only make you stronger.”
Hülkenberg replaces Schumacher at Haas for 2023 Formula One season
Germany’s Nico Hülkenberg will make a full-time Formula One comeback at Haas next season after the US-owned team announced him as replacement for his younger compatriot Mick Schumacher. Haas opted for experience over youth with the 35-year-old veteran, who has started 181 F1 races without once making the...
Daniel Ricciardo set to rejoin Red Bull as reserve driver
Daniel Ricciardo is set to rejoin Red Bull as the team’s reserve driver with team principal Christian Horner hailing the Australian as one of the biggest names in Formula One.Ricciardo, who has won eight times in F1 – seven with Red Bull between 2014 and 2018 – has been dropped by McLaren after an underwhelming two-season spell.But the 33-year-old has been handed a temporary lifeline by Red Bull and will serve as backup to double world champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s motorsport adviser, revealed to German television in Abu Dhabi that Ricciardo, who discussed a reserve...
FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem reveals talks with former race director Michael Masi
Formula One ruler Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed he still speaks to Michael Masi – the man accused of costing Lewis Hamilton a record eighth world championship – as the sport returns to the scene of its most contentious race.A year on from last season’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton has moved to banish the memory of his darkest day, insisting his thirst for the sport remains unquenched.He finished fourth in practice on Friday, six tenths back from pace-setter Max Verstappen.Masi was sacked as F1 race director after he fudged the safety car rules – allowing only the cars between...
MotorAuthority
2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix preview
The final round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship takes place this weekend in Abu Dhabi, and even though Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen was named champion at the previous Japanese round, the battle for second place is still very much alive. Fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and...
racer.com
Verstappen fastest in Abu Dhabi FP2
Max Verstappen has ended Friday practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with he fastest time after rocketing to top spot in FP2 in Yas Marina. Verstappen took control of the time sheet a quarter of the way through the session on his first soft tire run but improved that time twice more, including with another fresh set of tires, to secure top spot with a time of 1m 25.146s.
Yardbarker
Italian Media Reveal Backstory When Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi Benched Samir Handanovic In Favor Of Andrè Onana
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi made the decisive decision on Andre Onana as the starting goalkeeper for the team over captain Samir Handanovic after contrasting performances by the duo at the start of October. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInter1908, who report...
