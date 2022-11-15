EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will welcome the start of the holiday season with the lighting of the City of Evansville’s official Christmas tree in front of the Civic Center. It’s set for Thursday, November 17, at 5 p.m. [Previous: Evansville sets up yearly Christmas tree]

