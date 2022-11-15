Read full article on original website
Owensboro holding holiday lighting contest
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance Program and OMU are hosting the annual Golden Santa Holiday Lighting Contest. Officials say this unique residential holiday lighting contest carries with it not only bragging rights, but a $250 OMU gift certificate, $100 gift certificate to an Owensboro restaurant, and a lighted yard sign.
City of Evansville Christmas tree lighting set for Thursday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will welcome the start of the holiday season with the lighting of the City of Evansville’s official Christmas tree in front of the Civic Center. It’s set for Thursday, November 17, at 5 p.m. [Previous: Evansville sets up yearly Christmas tree]
Christmas festival and parade planned in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Beaver Dam say their Annual Christmas Festival & Parade is set for December 2, and 3, 2022, in downtown Beaver Dam, Kentucky. This year’s event will also serve as the kickoff for the city’s Sesquicentennial celebration in 2023.
