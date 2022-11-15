Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seguin, TX
Kyle, TX
Seguin, TX
Seguin, TX
Abilene, TX
Seguin, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Seguin. The Sinton High School football team will have a game with Lago Vista High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00. The Sinton High School football team will have a game with Lago Vista High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
seguintoday.com
Local church to host annual Thanksgiving Outreach
(Seguin) – Being thankful begins this Sunday as a local church invites families to its annual Thanksgiving Outreach. The event is scheduled for Sunday at Life Changing Church in Seguin. Sister Pamela Wheeler says the celebration not only provides a warm holiday meal but gives families the chance to...
Mighty Oak BBQ expands its business in New Braunfels
The business has expanded to offer more seating at its New Braunfels location. (Courtesy Mighty Oak BBQ) The food truck Mighty Oak BBQ has now expanded to operate in the former location of Las Micheladas Haus, 1102 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, where it previously only operated out of its food truck adjacent to the business. Indoor seating is expected to be ready by Dec. 1. The barbecue establishment began in Lockhart and has served barbecue out of its truck for several years before making the New Braunfels location it's home. 210-909-0034. www.mightyoaksbbqtogo.com.
Massive pirate-themed park breaking ground this weekend in San Antonio
It's projected to open next year.
seguintoday.com
Community Thanksgiving dinner coming to city of Seguin
(Seguin) — Everyone deserves to have a warm holiday meal, and the city of Seguin is working with community partners to try to make that happen this year. Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen says more details are coming, but the city is planning to host a community dinner at the end of next week.
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, November 17, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, fall sewing, a handmade market, recipes and Texas Trippin’. Fall sewing crafts from Mesquite Bean Fabrics will keep the cabin fever away this year!. Jen takes us Texas Trippin’ to Hye Thai restaurant. Boerne Handmade Market is happening this weekend...
seguintoday.com
Navarro Panthers Compete in UIL Area Round Tonight on KWED
(Jourdanton) — The Navarro Panthers are in Jourdanton tonight for a UIL Class 4A Region IV Division 2 playoff match-up with the Bishop Badgers. The Panthers got a 50-8 win over Pearsall in the Bi-District round last Thursday, while Bishop got a 38-8 revenge win last Friday over a Corpus Christi West Oso team who beat the Badgers in the regular season.
seguintoday.com
Flavors of Thanskgiving this November!
The November issue of Seguin Today is officially at a newsstand near you. This month we meet Seguin-born chef Jay Wright as he talks food and family and what being on the Food Network was like. We also check in with local artists as they paint pecans and squirrels for a nutty community art project. Plus, we have the 2022 Guadalupe County Fair results for you as well. All that and more this month! Click here to read Seguin Today online.
Downtown San Antonio set to be packed, crowded and congested again this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — Three weeks after a flood of complaints about heavy traffic congestion and long lines on a day when several major events were unfolding simultaneously downtown, the area is preparing for another busy Saturday. And San Antonio officials have one message: Plan ahead. "Another great weekend of...
KSAT 12
San Antonio College cancels classes Wednesday night after building shakes during West Texas earthquake
SAN ANTONIO – An earthquake centered more than 350 miles away from San Antonio has prompted one college campus to cancel classes Wednesday night. The 5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:32 p.m. near Mentone in West Texas. Some people in San Antonio felt the tremor, including students and staff...
seguintoday.com
FOOTBALL — Seven Bulldogs Earn All-ASC Honors
SEGUIN, Texas — Tight End Aaron Sotelo (Castroville/Medina Valley) was named to the All-ASC First Team, highlighting seven Bulldogs to earn All-ASC honors, as announced by the conference office on Thursday. Selections were made by the league’s head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players.Three Bulldogs were named to the All-ASC Third Team: Quarterback Seth Cosme (Angleton/Angleton) and running backs Jacob Forton (Spring Branch/Smithson Valley) and DaKory Willis (Flatonia/Flatonia). Three Bulldogs were also named All-ASC Honorable Mention.Sotelo, a senior from Castroville, earned All-ASC honors for the third year in a row. 2022 marks his first First Team honor, earning honorable mention honors in 2020-21 and third team honors last season. Sotelo finished the season with 49 receptions for 497 yards and eight touchdowns. Sotelo finished fourth in the American Southwest Conference (ASC) in receptions and touchdowns despite only playing in nine of the Bulldogs 10 games.
KSAT 12
Cowboy Breakfast may not happen next year due to lack of funds, organizers say
SAN ANTONIO – Citing increased expenses and less donations, the annual Cowboy Breakfast may be canceled next year, the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation announced Thursday. The event is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023, but Vice-Chairman Chuck Christian said the organization has only secured about 15% of the more than $30,000 in cash it needs to feed roughly 30,000 people for free.
enchantingtexas.com
Dinosaur Tracks at Heritage Museum of the Texas Hill Country, Canyon Lake
The Heritage Museum of the Texas Hill Country is one of the best things to do in Central Texas with kids. Very few people know of this hidden gem, making the Dinosaur Museum Canyon Lake TX one of the best off the beaten path attractions in the Lone Star State.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets near San Antonio, outside of College Station
Two is better than one and while only one Texas-based college football team is up for the College Football Playoff, there were two recent winners in the state thanks to the Texas Lottery.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final list of entertainers for 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Country music fans, the final list of performers for the 2023 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has been released. William Beckmann, Randy Rogers Band, Cole Swindell, Turnpike Troubadours and Flatland Cavalry have been added to the lineup, rodeo officials announced Thursday. Randy Rogers will play...
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in San Antonio
Having some extra cash around the holiday season is always a blessing, whether you're looking to buy some extra presents or make sure the Thanksgiving spread is nice and healthy, one lucky Texan is going to see a big boost this season once they claim this top-prize they scored.
Local Restaurateur and Caterer to Open Cajun Eatery in Austin
It is a notable development considering Mr. Shallcross’s leadership at the helm of 2 Dine 4 Fine Catering, a successful high-end catering company in Central Texas, and his nearby Louisiana-inspired restaurant, Sawyer & Co.
LIST: Holiday light events in Central Texas for 2022 season
Here is a list of light events in the Central Texas area you can enjoy with your family this year.
KSAT 12
Texas A&M-San Antonio president leaving university for San José State
SAN ANTONIO – The president of Texas A&M University-San Antonio is leaving her post for San José State University in California. Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson, who started at A&M-San Antonio in 2015, will begin her role as president of the West Coast university in January, the institution announced Wednesday.
