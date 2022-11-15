ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Local church to host annual Thanksgiving Outreach

(Seguin) – Being thankful begins this Sunday as a local church invites families to its annual Thanksgiving Outreach. The event is scheduled for Sunday at Life Changing Church in Seguin. Sister Pamela Wheeler says the celebration not only provides a warm holiday meal but gives families the chance to...
Community Impact Austin

Mighty Oak BBQ expands its business in New Braunfels

The business has expanded to offer more seating at its New Braunfels location. (Courtesy Mighty Oak BBQ) The food truck Mighty Oak BBQ has now expanded to operate in the former location of Las Micheladas Haus, 1102 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, where it previously only operated out of its food truck adjacent to the business. Indoor seating is expected to be ready by Dec. 1. The barbecue establishment began in Lockhart and has served barbecue out of its truck for several years before making the New Braunfels location it's home. 210-909-0034. www.mightyoaksbbqtogo.com.
seguintoday.com

Community Thanksgiving dinner coming to city of Seguin

(Seguin) — Everyone deserves to have a warm holiday meal, and the city of Seguin is working with community partners to try to make that happen this year. Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen says more details are coming, but the city is planning to host a community dinner at the end of next week.
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, November 17, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, fall sewing, a handmade market, recipes and Texas Trippin’. Fall sewing crafts from Mesquite Bean Fabrics will keep the cabin fever away this year!. Jen takes us Texas Trippin’ to Hye Thai restaurant. Boerne Handmade Market is happening this weekend...
seguintoday.com

Navarro Panthers Compete in UIL Area Round Tonight on KWED

(Jourdanton) — The Navarro Panthers are in Jourdanton tonight for a UIL Class 4A Region IV Division 2 playoff match-up with the Bishop Badgers. The Panthers got a 50-8 win over Pearsall in the Bi-District round last Thursday, while Bishop got a 38-8 revenge win last Friday over a Corpus Christi West Oso team who beat the Badgers in the regular season.
seguintoday.com

Flavors of Thanskgiving this November!

The November issue of Seguin Today is officially at a newsstand near you. This month we meet Seguin-born chef Jay Wright as he talks food and family and what being on the Food Network was like. We also check in with local artists as they paint pecans and squirrels for a nutty community art project. Plus, we have the 2022 Guadalupe County Fair results for you as well. All that and more this month! Click here to read Seguin Today online.
seguintoday.com

FOOTBALL — Seven Bulldogs Earn All-ASC Honors

SEGUIN, Texas — Tight End Aaron Sotelo (Castroville/Medina Valley) was named to the All-ASC First Team, highlighting seven Bulldogs to earn All-ASC honors, as announced by the conference office on Thursday. Selections were made by the league’s head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players.Three Bulldogs were named to the All-ASC Third Team: Quarterback Seth Cosme (Angleton/Angleton) and running backs Jacob Forton (Spring Branch/Smithson Valley) and DaKory Willis (Flatonia/Flatonia). Three Bulldogs were also named All-ASC Honorable Mention.Sotelo, a senior from Castroville, earned All-ASC honors for the third year in a row. 2022 marks his first First Team honor, earning honorable mention honors in 2020-21 and third team honors last season. Sotelo finished the season with 49 receptions for 497 yards and eight touchdowns. Sotelo finished fourth in the American Southwest Conference (ASC) in receptions and touchdowns despite only playing in nine of the Bulldogs 10 games.
KSAT 12

Cowboy Breakfast may not happen next year due to lack of funds, organizers say

SAN ANTONIO – Citing increased expenses and less donations, the annual Cowboy Breakfast may be canceled next year, the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation announced Thursday. The event is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023, but Vice-Chairman Chuck Christian said the organization has only secured about 15% of the more than $30,000 in cash it needs to feed roughly 30,000 people for free.
KSAT 12

Texas A&M-San Antonio president leaving university for San José State

SAN ANTONIO – The president of Texas A&M University-San Antonio is leaving her post for San José State University in California. Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson, who started at A&M-San Antonio in 2015, will begin her role as president of the West Coast university in January, the institution announced Wednesday.
