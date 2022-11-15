SEGUIN, Texas — Tight End Aaron Sotelo (Castroville/Medina Valley) was named to the All-ASC First Team, highlighting seven Bulldogs to earn All-ASC honors, as announced by the conference office on Thursday. Selections were made by the league’s head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players.Three Bulldogs were named to the All-ASC Third Team: Quarterback Seth Cosme (Angleton/Angleton) and running backs Jacob Forton (Spring Branch/Smithson Valley) and DaKory Willis (Flatonia/Flatonia). Three Bulldogs were also named All-ASC Honorable Mention.Sotelo, a senior from Castroville, earned All-ASC honors for the third year in a row. 2022 marks his first First Team honor, earning honorable mention honors in 2020-21 and third team honors last season. Sotelo finished the season with 49 receptions for 497 yards and eight touchdowns. Sotelo finished fourth in the American Southwest Conference (ASC) in receptions and touchdowns despite only playing in nine of the Bulldogs 10 games.

