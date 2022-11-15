Read full article on original website
Fedup2022
1d ago
Texas Rangers will find enough evidence to have her indicted for fraud. A re-vote is coming. Shes up the creek without a paddle.
3
The November 2022 election in Harris County and its aftermath
Here we are. As I write this, it has been one week since the November 2022 federal and state elections were held across America. By now, there isn’t much that I would otherwise write about the election that intrepid readers probably haven’t read elsewhere. Broadly, my party, the Republican Party, did not perform up to expectations, while the opposition Democrats did better than what was expected. As I write this, the Democrats will retain their narrow control of the U.S. Senate, while the Republican Party will likely narrowly capture control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Texas House Speaker advocates investing massive state surplus in infrastructure
HOUSTON - Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan appeared in Houston Wednesday to discuss the massive amount of extra money state lawmakers will soon be spending. The state's budget surplus is estimated at $27 billion and Phelan believes the number could rise to $30 billion soon after the legislature convenes in January.
Democrats and Rights Groups Criticize Gov. Greg Abbott's Call for Probe of Harris County Vote
On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for an investigation into last week’s elections in Harris County, citing “widespread problems," a move Democrats and rights groups have decried as a partisan attack. In a news release, the governor claimed Harris County voters faced “confusion and delays” thanks to...
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation of election in largest Texas county
After local GOP complaints, District Attorney Kim Ogg launches probe into Harris County election 'irregularities'
Ogg asked the Texas Rangers for help investigating "credible" complaints regarding county polling location issues.
Texas Governor calls for investigation into Harris County's elections
Insufficient paper ballots in GOP precincts among allegations against Harris County, Abbott says
Late openings, lack of paper and bad communication, Harris County leaders hear about election issues
Harris County leaders still don't know the extent of what went wrong during Election Day, although they're making suggestions on improving future polls.
November 15, 2022
Today, on Veterans Day, I ask each of you to remember the sacrifices of the men and women who have served in the United States armed forces. The service members we honor are ordinary people who have responded in extraordinary ways. They share fundamental qualities like courage, pride, integrity, determination, selflessness, as well as dedication to duty. These qualities allow these individuals to serve a cause larger than themselves. Thanks to their sacrifices, the American Dream is possible.
BREAKING: Gov. Abbott Calls on Texas Rangers to Investigate Voting Problems in Harris County
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today called for an investigation into the widespread problems with Harris County's elections last Tuesday. Voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more. "I'm calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General's Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County," said Governor Abbott. "The allegations of election improprieties in…
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo speaks about top policy priorities as 2nd term in office begins
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo spoke about her top policy priorities following the start of her second term. The news conference was held Thursday at 9 a.m. This stream has ended. Video will be added after it finishes processing.
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into election problems; Harris County GOP files lawsuit against county and Elections Administrator
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
Silicon Valley Censoring Harris County Elections Shenanigans
Lina Hidalgo throws shade at 'furniture salesman' Mattress Mack during victory speech
Hidalgo dismissed endorsements of her opponent from Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale and the Houston Chronicle Editorial Board during her celebratory remarks.
