Harris County, TX

Fedup2022
1d ago

Texas Rangers will find enough evidence to have her indicted for fraud. A re-vote is coming. Shes up the creek without a paddle.

The November 2022 election in Harris County and its aftermath

Here we are. As I write this, it has been one week since the November 2022 federal and state elections were held across America. By now, there isn’t much that I would otherwise write about the election that intrepid readers probably haven’t read elsewhere. Broadly, my party, the Republican Party, did not perform up to expectations, while the opposition Democrats did better than what was expected. As I write this, the Democrats will retain their narrow control of the U.S. Senate, while the Republican Party will likely narrowly capture control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Texas Governor calls for investigation into Harris County's elections

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott called for an investigation of Harris County elections. Abbott, who won last week's election, reported there were voters in Harris County that were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts and staffing problems. "I'm calling on the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
November 15, 2022

Today, on Veterans Day, I ask each of you to remember the sacrifices of the men and women who have served in the United States armed forces. The service members we honor are ordinary people who have responded in extraordinary ways. They share fundamental qualities like courage, pride, integrity, determination, selflessness, as well as dedication to duty. These qualities allow these individuals to serve a cause larger than themselves. Thanks to their sacrifices, the American Dream is possible.
HOUSTON, TX
BREAKING: Gov. Abbott Calls on Texas Rangers to Investigate Voting Problems in Harris County

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today called for an investigation into the widespread problems with Harris County's elections last Tuesday. Voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more. "I'm calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General's Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County," said Governor Abbott. "The allegations of election improprieties in…
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families

HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
HOUSTON, TX
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into election problems; Harris County GOP files lawsuit against county and Elections Administrator

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he has called for an investigation into the widespread election problems in Harris County on Nov. 8. In a release, Abbott stated that the county experienced delays, missing keys, insufficient paper ballots, staffing problems, and more. “I’m calling on the Secretary of...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
TEXAS STATE

