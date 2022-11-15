ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Having sized up Biden, Putin invaded Ukraine. Taiwan must pray Xi doesn’t make a similar assessment

Prior to invading Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to foresee the potential U.S. response. As a former KGB operative, Putin honed his skill at sizing up personalities while he was running spy networks in East Germany. He prides himself on his ability to "work and communicate with people," calling himself a "specialist in human relations," a skill he believes is critical to his role as Russian president.
The Hill

Biden has it backwards on Iran, Saudi Arabia

Why does President Biden favor policies alienating Saudi Arabia, whose alignment with the U.S. dates from Franklin Roosevelt, while coddling Iran, our most dangerous Near East enemy?. Biden’s recent visit to Riyadh, pursuing his political priority to reduce gasoline prices before November’s elections, unmistakably failed. Criticizing Riyadh for meddling in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

U.S. President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
TheDailyBeast

Brittney Griner on the Move to Russian Penal Colony But No One Knows Where

Brittney Griner is “in the process” of being transferred to a Russian penal colony but her Russian legal team has warned they don’t know her current location or where she is going. The process began Nov. 4, her attorneys said Wednesday in Moscow, with her team and U.S. officials kept in the dark until Tuesday. She was moved a day after a visited by U.S. Embassy officials, stunning her team who thought they had weeks or months after her appeal was denied Oct. 25. The move spells trouble for Griner, with penal colonies notorious for their harsh conditions compared to the Moscow jail she’s been in since February. “Notification is given via official mail and normally takes up to two weeks to be received,” her legal team said, according to ESPN. A statement from Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, said, “Our primary concern continues to be BG’s health and well-being.”Read it at ESPN
US News and World Report

U.S. President Biden Arrives in Bali for G20 Summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday for the summit of the G20 group of major economies. Biden, who arrives off the back of his attendance at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt and the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, is set meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders to address a range of geopolitical issues this week, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the ongoing food, energy and climate crises.

