ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nenewsroom.com

November 15, 2022

Today, on Veterans Day, I ask each of you to remember the sacrifices of the men and women who have served in the United States armed forces. The service members we honor are ordinary people who have responded in extraordinary ways. They share fundamental qualities like courage, pride, integrity, determination, selflessness, as well as dedication to duty. These qualities allow these individuals to serve a cause larger than themselves. Thanks to their sacrifices, the American Dream is possible.
HOUSTON, TX
nenewsroom.com

ELECTION RESULTS:

HARRIS COUNTY – Despite warnings of a Republican “Red Wave” sweeping the voting booths, it didn’t materialize in most of the country, and especially in Harris County. Democrats kept their seats if incumbents, and in at least one critical race, Pct. 4 of the County Commissioners, they picked up a key vote. Lesley Briones defeated incumbent Commissioner Jack Cagle, and the County is now run by a solid 4 out of 5 votes by Democrats.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy