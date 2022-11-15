Today, on Veterans Day, I ask each of you to remember the sacrifices of the men and women who have served in the United States armed forces. The service members we honor are ordinary people who have responded in extraordinary ways. They share fundamental qualities like courage, pride, integrity, determination, selflessness, as well as dedication to duty. These qualities allow these individuals to serve a cause larger than themselves. Thanks to their sacrifices, the American Dream is possible.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO