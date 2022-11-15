Read full article on original website
dailycoin.com
Binance to Relaunch Bid for Bankrupt Lender Voyager Following FTX Collapse
Binance is relaunching its bid to acquire Voyager Digital, a bankrupt crypto lending platform. Binance had tried to acquire Voyager at an auction back in September, but was outbid by FTX US. Voyager said that they were in “active discussions with several alternative bidders”. Binance will relaunch its...
dailycoin.com
Genesis Sought a $1 Billion Emergency Loan Before Halting Withdrawals
In the latest spread of the FTX implosion, crypto lender Genesis was reportedly seeking a bailout of up to $1 billion on Monday, November 14th, before suspending withdrawals this week. Genesis Sought $1 Billion Bailout. On Wednesday, November 16th, Genesis Global Capital became the latest victim of the FTX collapse....
Stimulus Update: As Many As 10 Million People Are Owed COVID Relief – Are You One?
Government stimulus packages enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic provided financial relief to about 165 million Americans, but many still haven't received their payments -- and time is running out to...
Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens
You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...
Student Loans: Will Biden Extend Repayment Pause as Relief Program Is Blocked?
On Nov. 10, the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program was dealt a major blow as Texas federal court judge Mark Pittman blocked it from moving forward, declaring the initiative to...
dailycoin.com
Approximately 50% of FTX Deposits Can be Refunded Based on the Balance Sheet – Messari
Messari, a leading crypto market intelligence provider, has reported that based on their “rough balance sheet” calculations of FTX, approximately 40 – 50% of users can recover their deposits. Approximately 50% of FTX Users Can Recover Their Deposits. Messari, on performing rough balance sheet calculations on FTX,...
dailycoin.com
Will FTX’s Blowup be the Final Straw for Crypto?
Crypto exchange FTX’s meltdown is the latest and most high-profile case in crypto’s checkered history;. All tokens have taken a major hit, and it is not clear if FTX customers will recoup their deposits;. Prominent crypto figures worry that the collapse will bring more scrutiny to the market,...
dailycoin.com
Brazil Reactivates Cryptocurrency Regulatory Discussion Thanks to FTX Disaster
The bill to regulate digital assets in the South American country is back on the agenda after the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX.com. The former president of the Brazilian blockchain association, Fernando Furlan, believes that the bill approved by the Senate will now have “enough push” in Congress.
dailycoin.com
DWF Labs Invests $10M in the TON Ecosystem
DWF Labs, the leading blockchain industry market maker, has become a prominent supporter of the TON ecosystem. Through its partnership with the TON Foundation, DWF Labs supports The Open Network with investment, token development, market creation, and exchange listing. DWF Labs commits to allocating $10m to support the growing TON...
dailycoin.com
Singaporean Investment Firm Temasek Writes Off $275 Million Investment in Bankrupt FTX
Temasek, a Singaporean investment fund, has written off its $275 million investment in the beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange FTX, “irrespective of the outcome of FTX’s bankruptcy protection filing.”. Temasek Writes Off FTX Investment. In a statement issued on Thursday, November 17th, Singapore state-owned investment firm Temasek said that it...
dailycoin.com
Trust Wallet Token (TWT): Project Review, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community
Trust Wallet Token (TWT), the utility token of the multi-chain wallet, is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the self-custody campaign. Trust Wallet has launched a new browser extension, giving users the ability to store, send, and receive crypto from all EVM and Solana chains. Binance Pay and Coinbase Pay...
dailycoin.com
Binance Coin (BNB) and Ripple (XRP) Struggle Whilst Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Keeps Growing
Binance Coin and Ripple are both collapsing and crashing. Both coins are struggling to maintain their value and are constantly facing negative trends. Meanwhile, Orbeon Protocol – in Phase 2 of its Presale, has managed to sell a mind-blowing 63 million tokens already, with serious utility backing up its phenomenal success.
dailycoin.com
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) Falls to New Lows
Investors dumped Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) after its sister company, Genesis Global Capital, suspended client withdrawals on Wednesday, November 17th. GBTC currently trades at a 42.7% discount from the net asset value (NAV) of the bitcoin it holds. GBTC holds 3% of the world’s BTC supply. The FTX fallout...
dailycoin.com
ZkSync Developer Matter Labs Raises $200M, Reserves Two Thirds of Its Future Token Supply to Ecosystem
ZkSync developer Matter Labs raised a fresh $200 million in Series C funding round;. The team reserved two-thirds of its future token to the ecosystem;. The company committed to going fully open source in its next zkEVM milestone;. OpenZeppelin will do a full smart contract security audit on zkSync’s code....
dailycoin.com
BudBlockz (BLUNT) vs. Algorand (ALGO) – Which Crypto Will Gain the Most in 2023?
Uncertainty continues to grip the cryptocurrency sector in the aftermath of the Terra Stablecoin implosion, which the collapse of the FTT token has since eclipsed. However, amid the fear and uncertainty in the industry, professional investors are increasingly switching their attention to promising crypto projects with real-life use cases and applications. BudBlockz and Algorand stand out, given their specific use case amid the digital revolution.
dailycoin.com
VeChain (VET) Enters a New Era, Launching the Historic Proof of Authority (PoA) 2.0 Upgrade
The much-anticipated POA 2.0 (Proof of Authority 2.0) has been launched on VeChain (VET), bringing the network into a new era of sustainability, improved performance, and global mass adoption. VeChain launches PoA 2.0. More than a year after first introducing Proof of Authority 2.0, VeChain has completed the historic upgrade....
dailycoin.com
El Salvador Bitcoin Conference Ended Up Being Lackluster
The event did not have the same relevance as last year. Even the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, was very restrained in commenting on it. At the El Salvador Bitcoin Summit, Bitfinex CTO Paolo Arduino intervened, promising to help the government create a regulatory framework for digital assets. The...
Move Over Airbnb – Marriott Has a New Luxury Product for Long-Term Stays
Airbnb has a new rival, as Marriott International announced its expansion into luxury long-term accommodations with the launch of Apartments by Marriott BonvoyTM. Discover: 5 Signs You're Staying at a...
dailycoin.com
StarkNet Deploys Its STRK Token On Ethereum (ETH) Mainnet
StarkNet has deployed its native STRK token on the Ethereum mainnet;. The token is not for sale yet. The team is still deciding on the distribution mechanism;. Users will be able to use the token to vote, stake, and pay transaction fees;. Shareholders, employees, and independent software developers will be...
