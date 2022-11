Red Cup Rebellion: Today, Starbucks workers in town and at more than 100 stores throughout the country will strike on one of the company’s busiest, most profitable days of the year, Red Cup Day. On Red Cup Day, the company distributes reusable, red holiday cups, which some nuts collect. The conservatives spun the company’s red cups into a “war on Christmas,” but it sounds like the tradition is more of a war on workers. Starbucks fanatics line up around the block in the wee hours of the morning every year, slamming the workers to score a cup. According to workers who spoke with NPR, many baristas try to request the “very insane day” off.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO