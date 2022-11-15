Read full article on original website
Predict-and-Earn App Pooky Launching Free-to-Play Public Beta Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar
Pooky, the forthcoming gamified Web3 sports prediction platform, will release its free-to-play version in public beta on Nov. 16, 2022. The announcement follows Pooky’s closed alpha release on Oct. 21, which received extremely positive feedback. The free-to-play beta launch of the much-anticipated game will be available in time for...
Binance Holds Football Fiesta Ahead of World Cup, Brings Games, Rewards, and More
Binance’s BNB Chain, one of the world’s leading smart-contract blockchain networks, has kickstarted its football campaign ahead of the Football World Cup in Qatar. The campaign is an ecosystem-wide initiative supposedly drawing in over $600,000 in prizes to celebrate soccer’s most prestigious event. Numerous activities will go...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Main Developer Reveals Shibarium Progress on Twitter
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ecosystem’s lead developer Shytoshi Kusama is fully focused on Shibarium, as his Twitter bio proudly declares. On Wednesday night, the mysterious programmer announced something that the SHIB Army had been waiting on for a long time. “Initial design approved”, – asserts Mr. Kusama, also remarking that now it’s the time to “double down.” Ultimately, Shibarium is summed up as “the flow of kindness and truth washes over the world.”
Genopets Opens Legendary Lab: What Players Can Expect
The Legendary Lab gives players the ability to craft the first Pet Augments. Crafting in the Lab costs five GENE tokens and five Genotype Crystals, all of which are the same type, and each result is fully randomized. The Genopets team revealed the recipe hunt prize pool with the launch...
XT.COM Launched FIFA World Cup Campaign
To celebrate the 22nd FIFA World Cup, the most-watched international sporting event in the world, XT.COM is hosting a series of World Cup-themed online and offline events with plenty of fabulous prizes. The festivities include co-marketing events, Spot and Futures events, NFT events, trading competitions, and more. Warming up to...
Crypto Snack Enables RCD Espanyol To Become The First Football Club To Integrate Crypto Payments
Crypto Snack, a global pioneer in cryptocurrency payment solutions, today announced the start of its first phase to enable La Liga’s RCD Espanyol to become the world’s first football club to fully integrate crypto payments. RCD Espanyol will accept over 30 different cryptocurrencies, including the SNACK token, for...
Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance Partner for CR7 NFT Drop
The initial delivery of the collaborative effort will be made available to customers on November 18. This first drop will include seven animated statues, each of which will fall into one of four different rarity categories. Ronaldo is one of the greatest players in football history. One of the world’s...
