Former boxing champs Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are turning a notorious moment in sports history into a partnership. On November 14, Tyson, who’s become an entrepreneur and cannabis advocate in his own right, announced that he and four-time heavyweight boxing champion Holyfield partnered up to establish Carma Holdings. Under the new brand, the boxing champs will launch and distribute TYSON 2.0 “Holy Ears” THC and Delta 8 cannabis-infused edibles this month. Holyfield is also set to release his own brand of cannabis products in 2023.
Kamaru Usman has reacted to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281. UFC 281 which took place last Saturday, November 12th, saw Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) in the main event middleweight title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Zion Williamson was a notable absence on Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans took on the Memphis Grizzlies. It was supposed to be a battle between two of the brightest young stars in the NBA, with the prospect of Zion going toe-to-toe against Ja Morant. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t to be.
Daniel Cormier thinks if anyone deserves an immediate rematch, it’s Israel Adesanya. Adesanya dropped the Middleweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, amassing a 3-1 lead on the judges scorecards before getting standing stopped in the fifth round by “Poatan” (watch highlights). That improves Pereira’s record in combat sports against Adesanya to 3-0, which is the main argument against an immediate fourth fight.
Tim Hardaway made a huge blunder during the Warriors broadcast on Monday night. Tim Hardaway has had his fair share of blunders when it comes to having a mic in front of him. Back in the late 2000s, Hardaway told Dan LeBatard that he hates gay people. This eventually led to an apology, and quite a bit of controversy that would have been worse had he said that today.
Welcome to the Vinsanity Scale! In honor of one of the greatest in-game dunkers in NBA history, the Vinsanity Scale rates dunks on a scale of 1-4. Similar to the Horry Scale, the dunk in question is graded on the game situation, difficulty and celebration to answer one question: Would it make Half Man, Half Amazing proud?
Desmond Shaw flies us over one of the most famous arenas in the United States. Formerly known as Staples Center, Crypto.com Arena is the home of the Grammy Awards, and most notably, the stomping grounds where legendary Laker Kobe Bryant made history night after night.
Exactly one year removed from her last professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fight, former budding Bellator MMA women’s star, Valerie Loureda, made her official professional wrestling debut this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at an NXT house show in Orlando, Florida. Loureda — the first-ever Cuban American woman...
Juju Watkins has decided to stay home. On par with what her father told rolling out in February, the 2023, the No. 1 girls basketball recruit in the nation has decided to stay on the West coast and committed to the University of Southern California. Watkins made the announcement live on ESPN.
Rich Paul has officially collected another Infinity Stone. Damien Barling and James Ham of ESPN 1320 reported this week that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is joining Klutch Sports. Fox had previously been represented by Chris Gaston of Family First Sports Firm, but he will now be switching agencies to Klutch.
