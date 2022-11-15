Former boxing champs Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are turning a notorious moment in sports history into a partnership. On November 14, Tyson, who’s become an entrepreneur and cannabis advocate in his own right, announced that he and four-time heavyweight boxing champion Holyfield partnered up to establish Carma Holdings. Under the new brand, the boxing champs will launch and distribute TYSON 2.0 “Holy Ears” THC and Delta 8 cannabis-infused edibles this month. Holyfield is also set to release his own brand of cannabis products in 2023.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO