Michigan State

BET

Former Boxing Heavyweight Champs Mike Tyson And Evander Holyfield Team Up To Launch Cannabis-Infused "Holy Ears" Edibles

Former boxing champs Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are turning a notorious moment in sports history into a partnership. On November 14, Tyson, who’s become an entrepreneur and cannabis advocate in his own right, announced that he and four-time heavyweight boxing champion Holyfield partnered up to establish Carma Holdings. Under the new brand, the boxing champs will launch and distribute TYSON 2.0 “Holy Ears” THC and Delta 8 cannabis-infused edibles this month. Holyfield is also set to release his own brand of cannabis products in 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
MMAmania.com

Daniel Cormier downplays Israel Adesanya’s 0-3 record against Alex Pereira: ‘Most thought he won the first fight’

Daniel Cormier thinks if anyone deserves an immediate rematch, it’s Israel Adesanya. Adesanya dropped the Middleweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, amassing a 3-1 lead on the judges scorecards before getting standing stopped in the fifth round by “Poatan” (watch highlights). That improves Pereira’s record in combat sports against Adesanya to 3-0, which is the main argument against an immediate fourth fight.
hotnewhiphop.com

Tim Hardaway Makes Shocking Rape Comment During Broadcast

Tim Hardaway made a huge blunder during the Warriors broadcast on Monday night. Tim Hardaway has had his fair share of blunders when it comes to having a mic in front of him. Back in the late 2000s, Hardaway told Dan LeBatard that he hates gay people. This eventually led to an apology, and quite a bit of controversy that would have been worse had he said that today.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS News

Look At This: Crypto.com Arena

Desmond Shaw flies us over one of the most famous arenas in the United States. Formerly known as Staples Center, Crypto.com Arena is the home of the Grammy Awards, and most notably, the stomping grounds where legendary Laker Kobe Bryant made history night after night.
Larry Brown Sports

Klutch Sports lands top NBA guard

Rich Paul has officially collected another Infinity Stone. Damien Barling and James Ham of ESPN 1320 reported this week that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is joining Klutch Sports. Fox had previously been represented by Chris Gaston of Family First Sports Firm, but he will now be switching agencies to Klutch.
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
