Warsaw teen hospitalized in Saline County accident
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. – A Warsaw teen is hospitalized following a Saline County accident yesterday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Highway 65 at Grand Pass. A northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 19-year-old Emily M. Pointdexter, overturned and caught fire after striking an embankment.
Two charged with drug offences in Sedalia
SEDALIA, Mo. - A search warrant executed by Sedalia police early this morning results in the detention of two suspects. According to a press release from the department, the search occurred around 8:00 a.m. in the 500 block of South Barrett Ave. The search allegedly found fentanyl and methamphetamine. Daniel...
Macon man wanted by Livingston County Sheriff's Office
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County Sheriff's Office seeks a Macon man on their most wanted list for alleged probation violations. Court records indicate Tuesday a warrant was issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Joshua Knouse for a felony failure to appear violation regarding alleged probation violations listed as possession of a machete, knives and drug paraphernalia.
Columbia student accused of making terrorist threats
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia Police say they detained a juvenile for making a terrorist threat in the first-degree in connection to an incident at Hickman High School. According to a social media post, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. yesterday when a resource officer became aware of a photo circulating through the student body showing writing in the girl’s bathroom indicating a school shooting threat.
Drexel man sentenced 19 years for failed bank robbery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Drexel man accused of shooting at law enforcement and fleeing from a failed bank robbery was sentenced in federal court Tuesday. Jacob Allen Monteer, 30, was 19 years and two months in federal prison without parole. Monteer was found guilty following a bench trial in...
Bond revoked for Hale resident, wanted by law enforcement
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County prosecutors seek to revoke bond for a Hale resident accused of felony drug possession and driving while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle. Court records indicate 47-year-old Eunice Caselman was initially arrested by Chillicothe police in May. Since the incident, Caselman has reportedly...
Police ask for help locating missing Macon teen
MACON – The Macon Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Brittany Davis, 17, was reportedly last seen in Macon early Tuesday morning. According to the Facebook post from the police department, she is 5'7 and weighs 165 pounds. Anyone with information is...
