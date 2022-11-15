PHOTOS, VIDEO: Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s Returns to Universal Studios Florida for 2022

Read full article on original website
Universal Studios Adds a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate
The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years. Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation...
WDW News Today
Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios Florida Closed for Refurbishment
Back in August, we announced that Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit was going to be closing for a temporary refurbishment beginning August 21. That refurb was pushed back until after Hollywood Horror Nights since the Revenge of the Mummy attraction reopening was so delayed. Now, the scheduled refurbishment of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit is finally underway.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New Coca-Cola Holiday Freestyle Cup and Drink Carriers Arrive at the Universal Orlando Resort
The holiday season has arrived at the Universal Orlando Resort, and if you’re looking to carry around your new favorite Coca-Cola Holiday Freestyle cup in style, Universal’s got you covered with a new carrier. These cup holders debuted during Halloween Horror Nights and were a huge success. If you failed to track down one of those elusive cup carriers during HHN, Universal has you covered with this cheerful new design.
WDW News Today
The Grinch Meet and Greet Using Virtual Line for 2022 at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Guests hoping to meet the Grinch at Universal’s Islands of Adventure this year will need to utilize the virtual line system. This year, the Grinch is meeting at Honk Honkers instead of All the Books You Can Read. Honk Honkers is across from Moose Juice, Goose Juice, near the bridge to the Lost Continent.
disneyfoodblog.com
When ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration’ and the Christmas Day Parade Will Air on ABC and Hulu
The holidays are approaching, and that means LOTS of things!. There are new events in the parks, lots of new snacks, and tons of new merchandise to check out. But there’s one event we look forward to every year, and you don’t have to be in the parks to watch! Here’s when you can watch Disney’s Holiday Celebration this year!
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
Disney is being sued by annual passholders who say the company has reduced their access to its Florida theme park
Two holders of Disney World annual passes have sued Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. They claim that Disney changed the conditions of its Platinum Pass and restricted which days people can visit. The passes "do not even resemble the original agreement," the lawsuit claims. Holders of Disney World annual passes...
disneytips.com
Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park
It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneytips.com
Tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Walt Disney World are Almost Sold Out
Fans hoping to attend Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Walt Disney World Resort this holiday season should act fast to secure their tickets!. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, a seasonal, after-hours special event held in the Magic Kingdom Park for the holidays, has experienced many ups and downs this Christmas. The event, which began operation on November 8, was nearly canceled due to inclement weather earlier this month. Luckily, it seems you can’t cancel Christmas, especially at the Most Magical Place on Earth, and the holiday party is back on!
WDW News Today
Bob Chapek Announces Hiring Freeze, “it’s a small world” Holiday 2022 Debuts With New Dolls With Wheelchairs, Black Panther Celebrations Begin at Disney California Adventure, and More: Daily Recap (11/11/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, November 11, 2022.
disneytips.com
Disney’s New Reindeer Parade Sipper is a Throwback to the History of This Christmas Parade
Disney’s newest themed beverage container, the Reindeer Parade Sipper, references a Holiday blast from the past at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts. Have you seen the latest in a line of Disney Parks’ themed sippers and popcorn buckets? Fans will remember the frenzy over the Figment Popcorn Bucket last January, but it’s far from the only high collectible offering from a Disney Park or Resort.
coaster101.com
Universal Studios Hollywood Attractions Ranked!
It’s been a couple of years since any of the Coaster101 team visited Universal Studios Hollywood, but several of us fixed that recently. So before Super Nintendo World opens and upends this in 2023, we decide it’s time for a 2022 ranking of all of the attractions at Universal Studios Hollywood!
WDW News Today
Disney Stock Dives to Multi-Year Low, Walt Disney World Closures and Phased Reopenings Due to Hurricane Nicole, & More: Daily Recap (11/9/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 11/8/22 (Trying Holiday Snacks, New Limited Edition Pins and Christmas Merchandise Arrive, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! We have a fun day planned at Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and we’re planning on trying as many holiday treats we can today. We’ll also be on the lookout for any new merchandise, so let’s get started. Tonight is...
disneytips.com
EPCOT Guest Creates Disney Magic With Holiday Popcorn Bucket
A man in EPCOT yesterday created some magic for his fellow Guests while visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in a special way: with a Disney holiday popcorn bucket!. It’s holiday time at the Walt Disney World Resort, and from now until the end of December, each Disney Park is celebrating the season. From their festive food and entertainment to holiday attraction overlays at EPCOT and the Magic Kingdom, there’s magic in store this Christmas at Walt Disney World.
Zoey Deutch Pops in Coral Pants With Denim Jacket & Sharp Ankle Boots at Esprit LA Pop-Up Launch Party
Esprit hosted an exclusive launch party at its first-ever North American pop-up store on Robertson Boulevard in Los Angeles last night. The pop-up opening marked the first physical United States retail store for Esprit since 2012 and coincided with a relaunch of the brand’s e-commerce site. The pop-up will carry the brand’s current collection as well as special capsule collections that will launch throughout the season. Zoey Deutch was among the many stars to make an appearance at the event. The “Vampire Diaries” actress took a sleek approach to style with edgy accents for the launch. Deutch posed for photos in...
disneytips.com
Disney World Adds Fantasmic! Showtimes to Accommodate Crowds
By now, it’s probably considered old news that Fantasmic! has finally reopened at Hollywood Studios. The crowds that have gathered to watch the iconic nighttime spectacular have been nothing short of massive, and Disney has definitely noticed. Despite the large crowds, Guests have pointed out that standby lines are...
Tell Us Your Best Tip To Avoid Awkward Family Talk During Thanksgiving Dinner
'Tis the season for awkward small talk.
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
