ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s Returns to Universal Studios Florida for 2022

By Justin Giglio
universalparksnewstoday.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Universal Studios Adds a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate

The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years. Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios Florida Closed for Refurbishment

Back in August, we announced that Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit was going to be closing for a temporary refurbishment beginning August 21. That refurb was pushed back until after Hollywood Horror Nights since the Revenge of the Mummy attraction reopening was so delayed. Now, the scheduled refurbishment of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit is finally underway.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Coca-Cola Holiday Freestyle Cup and Drink Carriers Arrive at the Universal Orlando Resort

The holiday season has arrived at the Universal Orlando Resort, and if you’re looking to carry around your new favorite Coca-Cola Holiday Freestyle cup in style, Universal’s got you covered with a new carrier. These cup holders debuted during Halloween Horror Nights and were a huge success. If you failed to track down one of those elusive cup carriers during HHN, Universal has you covered with this cheerful new design.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

When ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration’ and the Christmas Day Parade Will Air on ABC and Hulu

The holidays are approaching, and that means LOTS of things!. There are new events in the parks, lots of new snacks, and tons of new merchandise to check out. But there’s one event we look forward to every year, and you don’t have to be in the parks to watch! Here’s when you can watch Disney’s Holiday Celebration this year!
disneytips.com

Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park

It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
ANAHEIM, CA
disneyfoodblog.com

All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November

Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneytips.com

Tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Walt Disney World are Almost Sold Out

Fans hoping to attend Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Walt Disney World Resort this holiday season should act fast to secure their tickets!. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, a seasonal, after-hours special event held in the Magic Kingdom Park for the holidays, has experienced many ups and downs this Christmas. The event, which began operation on November 8, was nearly canceled due to inclement weather earlier this month. Luckily, it seems you can’t cancel Christmas, especially at the Most Magical Place on Earth, and the holiday party is back on!
WDW News Today

Bob Chapek Announces Hiring Freeze, “it’s a small world” Holiday 2022 Debuts With New Dolls With Wheelchairs, Black Panther Celebrations Begin at Disney California Adventure, and More: Daily Recap (11/11/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, November 11, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

Disney’s New Reindeer Parade Sipper is a Throwback to the History of This Christmas Parade

Disney’s newest themed beverage container, the Reindeer Parade Sipper, references a Holiday blast from the past at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts. Have you seen the latest in a line of Disney Parks’ themed sippers and popcorn buckets? Fans will remember the frenzy over the Figment Popcorn Bucket last January, but it’s far from the only high collectible offering from a Disney Park or Resort.
coaster101.com

Universal Studios Hollywood Attractions Ranked!

It’s been a couple of years since any of the Coaster101 team visited Universal Studios Hollywood, but several of us fixed that recently. So before Super Nintendo World opens and upends this in 2023, we decide it’s time for a 2022 ranking of all of the attractions at Universal Studios Hollywood!
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

EPCOT Guest Creates Disney Magic With Holiday Popcorn Bucket

A man in EPCOT yesterday created some magic for his fellow Guests while visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in a special way: with a Disney holiday popcorn bucket!. It’s holiday time at the Walt Disney World Resort, and from now until the end of December, each Disney Park is celebrating the season. From their festive food and entertainment to holiday attraction overlays at EPCOT and the Magic Kingdom, there’s magic in store this Christmas at Walt Disney World.
Footwear News

Zoey Deutch Pops in Coral Pants With Denim Jacket & Sharp Ankle Boots at Esprit LA Pop-Up Launch Party

Esprit hosted an exclusive launch party at its first-ever North American pop-up store on Robertson Boulevard in Los Angeles last night. The pop-up opening marked the first physical United States retail store for Esprit since 2012 and coincided with a relaunch of the brand’s e-commerce site. The pop-up will carry the brand’s current collection as well as special capsule collections that will launch throughout the season. Zoey Deutch was among the many stars to make an appearance at the event. The “Vampire Diaries” actress took a sleek approach to style with edgy accents for the launch. Deutch posed for photos in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
disneytips.com

Disney World Adds Fantasmic! Showtimes to Accommodate Crowds

By now, it’s probably considered old news that Fantasmic! has finally reopened at Hollywood Studios. The crowds that have gathered to watch the iconic nighttime spectacular have been nothing short of massive, and Disney has definitely noticed. Despite the large crowds, Guests have pointed out that standby lines are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy