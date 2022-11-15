Read full article on original website
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado has hernia surgery
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado underwent sports hernia surgery on Tuesday. He posted a photo from a hospital bed on
Rays have interest in trading for A's catcher Sean Murphy
The Tampa Bay Rays could be trading for a very Tampa Bay Rays player. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Monday that the Rays are among several MLB teams showing interest in catcher Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics. Morosi mentions that Tampa Bay is taking a dual buyer-and-seller approach to the offseason trade market.
Yankees Mock Trade: Sending Gleyber Torres to the Mariners
The New York Yankees floated the idea of trading infielder Gleyber Torres at the trade deadline in early August. Torres went on to have an abysmal month after hearing the news but bounced back nicely in September before the season winded to an end. However, Torres has taken a few...
Is Mariners Outfielder Jesse Winker a fit for the White Sox?
With the White Sox looking for a couple of outfielders to help finish off their roster for 2023, would they be interested in Jesse Winker, and what would it cost to complete a trade like this?. Winker, who will be entering his age-30 season, is set to make 8 million...
Cincinnati Reds need an innings-eater and here are four who might be hungry
With perhaps the lone exception of catcher, there is no place on the projected Opening Day roster of the Cincinnati Reds with as much promise and expectation as their starting rotation. At some point in the near future we’ll have the middle infield joining that discussion - keep on mashing, Elly! - but for now, the young trio of Nick Lodolo, Hunter Greene, and Graham Ashcraft provide the best combination of tantalizing upside and enough experience to have their socks wet.
Blue Jays, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Major Trade For All-Star Player
Fresh off their respective playoff runs in the 2022 MLB playoffs, the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners are making a major trade. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, Blue Jays are trading All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Mariners. In exchange, the Blue Jays will receive right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed starter Adam Macko.
The reason Blue Jays traded Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners, revealed
The Toronto Blue Jays made the stunning decision to trade star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The surprise move caught just about everyone off guard. Hernandez was a productive player for the Blue Jays throughout his tenure, and despite launching 25 home runs last season, the team opted against bringing him back in 2023. According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays made the trade in order to open up some “financial flexibility.”
SB Nation GM Simulation 2022 - Cincinnati Reds vs. payroll (and the world!)
The fine folks who run our Kansas City Royals sister site, Royals Review, have been hosting a league-wide GM Simulation across the SB Nation network for ten, eleven years now, at least. I know that in its earliest iterations, the Red Reporter braintrust made a deal to bring in Shin-Soo Choo only to see the actual Reds do the same later that offseason, and given that it’s been a full decade since that excellent move in Real Reds history, well, that’s how long we’ve been pulling these strings.
Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara wins 2022 NL Cy Young Award
Baseball’s best innings-eater has been recognized with some hardware. Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara was named the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, making him the first pitcher in franchise history to take home the honor. The 27-year-old received all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to beat out fellow finalists Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves and Julio Urías of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Seattle Mariners trade for All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners fans have landed a new right fielder for their team. The M’s have landed Blue Jays and All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez in exchange for relief pitcher Eric Swanson and minor leaguer Adam Macko. “Teoscar has been one of the better middle-of-the-order bats in the American League and will be an exciting addition to our lineup as...
Oh look, Tyler Stephenson is socking meatballs again!
The 2022 Major League Baseball season was a brutal one for Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson. He knocked the cover off the ball - his 130 OPS+ was the brightest of bright spots on an otherwise poor Reds lineup - but was limited to just 50 games played on the whole.
The Blue Jays have traded Teoscar Hernandez to Seattle for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko
The Toronto Blue Jays have added to their bullpen. The cost? Teoscar Hernandez. Jeff Passan broke the news on Tuesday morning that Hernandez had been dealt to the Seattle Mariners. Shortly after, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reported that right-handed relief pitcher Erik Swanson and pitching prospect Adam Macko would be heading to Toronto in exchange.
Mariners GM Comments On Wednesday’s Trade
This morning the Seattle Mariners got the Hot Stove sizzling when they made a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays to acquire All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. Seattle sent pitcher Adam Macko and Erik Swanson back to the Blue Jays in exchange for Hernandez. Seattle has now filled a hole in...
