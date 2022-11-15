The Tulsa men's soccer team signed four players for the 2023 signing class, including junior-transfer Ty Sanchez and freshmen Will Applegate, Kenny Kwizera and Bowen McCloud. "We are excited obviously to sign these first four players to our incoming class," Head Coach Tom McIntosh said. "This is a group of players that will help fill the needs of our departing players. Ty is a dynamic wide player that has the ability to beat people on the dribble. Will is a very proactive midfield player that has the ability to play multiple positions. Kenny is powerful, shoots well and is creative. Bowen is strong, has good mobility and is a very intelligent soccer player. All four guys have the ability to come in and compete and make an immediate impact on our team."

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO