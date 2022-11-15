Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
Tulsa Drops 3-1 Decision To Wichita State
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team fell 3-1 (19-25, 25-21, 21-25, 17-25) to the Wichita State Shockers (15-12, 10-6 AAC) Wednesday night at home in the Donald W. Reynolds Center. The loss dropped the Golden Hurricane's record to 12-16 overall and 5-11 in AAC action. Despite...
Tulsa vs. Oral Roberts Preview
Sunday, November 20, 2022 ~ 1:00 pm Central ~ Donald W. Reynolds Center ~ Tulsa, Okla. PARKING: Due to the Route 66 Marathon there are some street closures around the TU campus. Fans are encouraged to park in the Reynolds Lot (enter off 8th or 11th Streets) or the Harvard Lot (enter off Harvard near 7th Street). For a list of street closures, click here!
Watch the Tulsa Football Press Conference
TULSA, Okla. –– — Watch thePhilip Montgomery press conference as the head coach previews Friday night's home finale on Senior Night against the South Florida Bulls. Watch HERE as Coach Montgomery fielded questions from the media at Tulsa's weekly press conference. The Tulsa-USF game is slated for...
Tulsa-South Florida Football Game Day Information
The Game: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. South Florida Bulls. For Tickets: Purchase Tickets Online at www.TulsaHurricane.com. Tickets on Game Day: Tickets will be sold at the ticket booths beginning at 6:30 p.m. Office Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:30-5 p.m. Game Day Reynolds Center Ticket Office Hours: 8:30 a.m. thru end of...
Tulsa Men’s Soccer Team Inks Four in 2023 Signing Class
The Tulsa men's soccer team signed four players for the 2023 signing class, including junior-transfer Ty Sanchez and freshmen Will Applegate, Kenny Kwizera and Bowen McCloud. "We are excited obviously to sign these first four players to our incoming class," Head Coach Tom McIntosh said. "This is a group of players that will help fill the needs of our departing players. Ty is a dynamic wide player that has the ability to beat people on the dribble. Will is a very proactive midfield player that has the ability to play multiple positions. Kenny is powerful, shoots well and is creative. Bowen is strong, has good mobility and is a very intelligent soccer player. All four guys have the ability to come in and compete and make an immediate impact on our team."
Dale McNamara Celebration of Life Set for Nov. 28
TULSA, Okla. –– A celebration of Dale McNamara's Life is planned for Monday, November 28, 3 p.m., at the Lorton Performance Center on the TU campus. McNamara, who was the legendary golf coach at The University of Tulsa for 26 years, passed away on Sunday October 30, from complications with cancer.
Three Tulsa Women’s Soccer Players Named to Academic All-District First Team
Emily Brandenburg, Liliana Fernandez and Madison Tokarchik were named to the 2022 Academic All-District Women's Soccer Team as selected by the College Sports Communicators. This honor recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. A senior defender from Spring, Texas, Brandenburg has...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winter weather kicks off the workweek
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for a large portion of the region for tomorrow in anticipation of our next storm system. With temperatures fluctuating right around freezing, a rain/snow mixture can be expected to track across the region throughout the day. Light snowfall creeps into western Kansas as we...
Veterans receive turkeys for Thanksgiving
Wichita's Disabled American Veterans Thrift Store is making sure local veterans and their families have all they need to put Thanksgiving on the table this year.
Missing man found safe
Wichita police have located a 23-year-old man with mental limitations.
Kansas Humane Society hosting puppy adoption event
The Kansas Humane Society is hosting a puppy adoption event Tuesday.
Wichita Thanksgiving Pre-Orders & Restaurant Openings | 2022
One of the biggest food days of the year is a couple weeks away. , perhaps you’re looking for somebody else to do the cooking. Fortunately, there are some restaurants here to save the day. Here’s a list of businesses offering pre-order options, as well as places that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. You’ll want to get your pre-orders in soon too because many restaurants have told me their supplies are limited this year.
After tragedy strikes food bank in small Kansas town, the littlest resident steps up in the biggest way
PEABODY, Kan. (KAKE) - Dozens of struggling residents in a small town in Marion County rely on a monthly food bank put on by the church just to get by. Just before the event this month, its freezers went out, and it lost everything. But one of the town's littlest residents stepped up in the biggest way.
Man charged with baby’s death in Wichita
A 30-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a baby in Wichita in July, but details of the child's death have not been released.
Wichita man arrested after ecstasy found during traffic stop
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is behind Jackson Co. bars after ecstasy and marijuana were found in his car during a traffic stop. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Nov. 13, a deputy stopped a 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by Frederick Andrew Trimble, 53, of Wichita, in a parking lot at 115 S. Arizona Ave. in Holton for a traffic violation.
Spam answers the call – ‘Bring us some figgy pudding’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The makers of Spam have come up with a new product for the holidays. It’s a take on a holiday food most of us have heard about but never tried. Think of the song “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” After you get past the first verse, the song is about […]
