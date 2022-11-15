Read full article on original website
Related
thehypemagazine.com
Live Session with R. Marcus Taylor, Actor, Stuntman, Director and More
Live Session with actor, stuntman, and director, R. Marcus Taylor whom many might recognize from his several portrayals of Death Row Records executive Suge Knight, Straight Outta Compton (2015) and Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le (TV Movie), and more recently as East-O in the “Step Up: High Water” TV Series (Starz).
thehypemagazine.com
Live Session with Author and Motivational Speaker Marwin Strong
Live Session with book author and former basketball player Marwin Strong on his journey and his book “Back From The Shadow Of Death“, an intensely introspective vicarious walk in the shoes of someone who had a promising shot at an NBA career and all that it brings, only to have it snatched away by being poisoned at a party at age 21.
NME
DJ and producer Janette Slack dies, aged 42
DJ and producer Janette Slack has died, aged 42. Her brother Trevor Slack confirmed her death over the weekend in a Facebook post. He wrote: “On behalf of the family, it is with great sadness that I announce the tragic and sudden passing of Janette Slack on the 13th of November 2022 in Hong Kong.
thehypemagazine.com
Live Session with Human Re-Sources’ Founder and CEO Julius “J” Erving
There’s much to be said when an indie artist chooses to remain indie regardless of the caliber of major label offers tendered. In this Live Session, Human Re-Sources (HRS) Founder and CEO Julius “J” Erving chops it up with us about one such artist on his roster by the name of Kelz. Brooklyn-born rapper Kelz signed a deal with HRS, a brand under The Orchard umbrella, choosing to go with an independent label over some major label interest (and $).
thehypemagazine.com
Skip Waiters Addresses The Black Man’s Psyche on Second EP: Mp3 Player
Skip Waiters is the experimental indie artist who has caught the attention of industry peers since his Live Nation and Rolling Stone acclaimed mixtape: Personal Stereo in 2021. The newcomer who provides mental relief to the ordinary Toronto Hip-Hop scene delivered his Debut EP: Compact Disc, on February 25th, 2022. Skip Waiters was highlighted on the cover of the Spotify Playlist Outliers for his now most streamed song, ‘Therapy,’ which was the focus track of the EP. Skips’ EP Compact Disc guided us through the emotional topics of Ego, Escapism, Racial Injustice, and Transparency – 4 therapy sessions on his EP.
TODAY.com
The artist honored with the 2022 Music Icon Award is…
The artist being honored with the 2022 Music Icon Award is none other than Shania Twain! She is being celebrated for her record-breaking career and will perform a medley of her greatest hits at the People’s Choice Awards.Nov. 18, 2022.
Black Midi Release New Live Album and Drum Session With Mdou Moctar’s Souleymane Ibrahim
Black Midi have released a vinyl live album, Live Fire, along with a mini-documentary on a drum session that Morgan Simpson and Mdou Moctar’s Souleymane Ibrahim held earlier this year. The pair joined forces at Chicago’s Electrical Audio and drummed together to their respective bands’ songs “Sugar/Tzu” and “Chismiten.” Watch the 6-minute doc below and scroll down to hear a rendition of “Sugar/Tzu” from the live album.
Jack Black Sends Video Message to School Kids Performing ‘School of Rock’ Musical
Actor and one half of the rock duo Tenacious D, Jack Black, has sent a video message to the students of Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School in New Zealand, wishing them well on their staged production of the 2003 hit film School of Rock. Black was, of course, the star...
thehypemagazine.com
Catching Up With Kevin Brewer, Co-Founder of the Jabbawockeez
The Jabbawockeez are a world-renowned dance crew best known for their outstanding performances and innovative choreography. On Thursday, November 17th, the group took to the stage once again at the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards. During his set, Puerto Rican superstar Rauw Alejandro welcomed the Jabbawockeez onstage, and together, they delivered a rousing routine to his hit song “Punto 40“ which brought the crowd to its feet.
thehypemagazine.com
Passion: The Story of Film Director Abeni Nazeer
Abeni Nazeer was born on October 26, 1991, in Lansing, Michigan. She was raised in Baltimore, Maryland. Born into an artistic family, being expressive through art was a part of her upbringing. Abeni’s mother, Renee, moved to west Baltimore, Md after divorcing her father, Saba. The young 5th grader Was starting a new life in a new city- nicknamed Sandtown out of west Baltimore.
thehypemagazine.com
Mariea Antoinette on New Song ‘So Amazing’
Children have been learning to read sheet music, sing, and play recorders in their performing arts classes in grade school for many years. Considering their malleability and receptiveness at that age, it grants the perfect opportunity to unlock new, unfamiliar passions and interests in young aspirational minds. When Mariea Antoinette’s music teacher brought a harpist to perform for their class, she was instantly touched by the instrument and was sold on becoming a master harp player. That is precisely what she did, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music and harp performance. She has performed for President Barack Obama, been featured with chart-topping pop and soul groups, prestigious symphonies and festivals worldwide, but most importantly, with considerations for Grammy nominations in multiple categories, the Billboard-charting Antoinette has never let the classical confines expected of the harp keep her from creating her own signature sound. She infuses her work with influences from R&B, soul, jazz, and funk to create music that reflects her personality in a way that makes the harp much hipper and cooler than it was ever intended.
'Everybody Dance' Documentary Hopes to Inspire Dance Educators to Make the Arts More Inclusive
A scene from 'Everybody Dance.'Photo courtesy of Dan Watt. The idea that dance is for everybody and every body is one that is often echoed through the arts, but not every dance educator follows through with that mission unless you're Bonnie Schlachte. She's the founder and director of Ballet For All Kids in Agoura Hills, California, the first ballet studio that offers classical ballet education to children of all abilities.
thehypemagazine.com
Breakout Artist RXMIRO Makes Noise With Latest Discography
Vetted Rap and recording artist RXMIRO has not lost his sense of self on this journey. If anything, music has helped keep him in check with himself. He hits the gym hard to stay healthy, makes time for friends, and networks with other creatives. All in all, RXMIRO is the same good guy he has always been, but cementing a stance within the music world he loves has made him a better person.
musictimes.com
Bob Dylan Digs At Fellow Musicians on 'The Philosophy of Modern Song' Book: Chris Frantz 'Has A Bone To Pick' With Singer
Bob Dylan had a lot to say about some of his fellow musicians in his newly released book "The Philosophy of Modern Song," and some did not take too well to this. A part of his book read: "Elvis Costello And The Attractions were a better band than any of their contemporaries. Light years better."
Songwriter U: Songwriting Better Melodies on the Guitar
The guitar is a chordophone, which means it can handle both single-note melodies and backing chords. Whether you start with chord progressions or lyrics your ultimate goal as a songwriter is to create some unique and memorable lead melodies. In this article, we will show you some tips and techniques for writing great melodies on your guitar, even if you’re only taking beginner guitar lessons.
thehypemagazine.com
Chicago Hip Hop Artist Jssan Reflects on Chicago in “City of Mine”
Delivering fans a refreshingly unique multicultural sound, Chicago’s Jssan is here with an incredibly catchy new hit entitled “City of Mine”. Upbeat and buoyant in nature, “City of Mine” speaks from the perspective of a person who has been witness to the turbulence in the city of Chicago while also presenting a unique, outside lens on the ups and downs that the city has faced. Paired with a captivating visual directed by Lawrence Mahone and TRIPTYCH VISUALS, the song pulls from both Afro and Caribbean influences, allowing Jssan’s Nigerian heritage to shine.
Comments / 0